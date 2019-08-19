Log in
EAM SOLAR ASA

(EAM)
EAM Solar ASA: Investor presentation on 21 August 2019

0
08/19/2019
EAM Solar ASA: Investor presentation on 21 August 2019
19.08.2019 09:49

19 August 2019 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with the sale of shares in the subsidiary EAM Solar Norway Holding AS to Energeia AS. Reference is made to the press release issued on 15 August 2019 describing the transaction and the press release issued on 16 August 2019 where the board of directors calls for an extraordinary general meeting. The presentation will include details of the sale, valuation and corporate strategy on litigation activities and results. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Oslo on 21 August 2019 at 11:30 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. The presentation material will be made available when the presentation starts. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:46:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor E. Jakobsen CEO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Ragnhild Marta Wikborg Chairman
Christian Hagemann Chief Operations Officer
Pål Hvammen Independent Non-Executive Director
Erling Christiansen Independent Director
