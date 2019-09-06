EAM Solar ASA: Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting 6 September 2019

06.09.2019 11:19

An Extraordinary General Meeting was held in EAM Solar ASA, org.no. 996 411 265, on Friday the 6th of September 2019, at 11:00 CET at the Company's offices, Dronningen 1, Oslo. A total of 3,688,230 shares equivalent to 53.825% of the total shares in the Company were represented through participation or proxy. All decisions where passed unanimously and in accordance with the proposal made by the Board of Directors. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached to this notice. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation to solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.