Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  EAM Solar ASA    EAM   NO0010607781

EAM SOLAR ASA

(EAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 03/25 11:25:00 am
39.7 NOK   +0.51%
02:10aEAM SOLAR ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/18EAM SOLAR : Financial calendar
PU
02/19EAM SOLAR ASA : Q4 2018 Financial Report presentation on 26 February 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EAM Solar ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT

EAM Solar ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

26.03.2019 07:00

26 March 2019 Notice is hereby served that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') of EAM Solar ASA (the 'Company') will be held on 29 April 2019 at 16:00 CET at the company's offices at Dronningen 1, Oslo. The EGM will be opened by the chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ragnhild Wiborg, cfr. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies. Agenda: 1. Election of a chairperson and a person to co-sign the minutes 2. Approval of the notice and agenda 3. Election of member to the Board of Directors 4. Election of member to the Nomination Committee For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAM SOLAR ASA
02:10aEAM SOLAR ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03/18EAM SOLAR : Financial calendar
PU
02/19EAM SOLAR ASA : Q4 2018 Financial Report presentation on 26 February 2019
AQ
01/11EAM SOLAR ASA : Legal status update
AQ
2018EAM SOLAR ASA : Q3 2018 Financial Report
AQ
2018EAM SOLAR ASA : Q3 2018 Financial Report presentation on 15 November 2018
AQ
2018EAM SOLAR ASA : Q2 2018 Financial Report
AQ
2018EAM SOLAR ASA : Q2 2018 Financial Report presentation on 14 August 2018
AQ
2018EAM SOLAR ASA : Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2018
AQ
201815.05.2018 EAM SOLAR ASA : Q1 2018 Financial Report
PU
More news
Chart EAM SOLAR ASA
Duration : Period :
EAM Solar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAM SOLAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor E. Jakobsen CEO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Ragnhild Marta Wikborg Chairman
Christian Hagemann Chief Operations Officer
Pål Hvammen Independent Non-Executive Director
Erling Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAM SOLAR ASA22.53%0
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC24.44%10 694
EDP RENOVÁVEIS9.58%8 418
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP19.01%5 603
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.11%3 220
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD11.29%2 604
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.