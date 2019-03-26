EAM Solar ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

26.03.2019 07:00

26 March 2019 Notice is hereby served that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') of EAM Solar ASA (the 'Company') will be held on 29 April 2019 at 16:00 CET at the company's offices at Dronningen 1, Oslo. The EGM will be opened by the chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ragnhild Wiborg, cfr. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies. Agenda: 1. Election of a chairperson and a person to co-sign the minutes 2. Approval of the notice and agenda 3. Election of member to the Board of Directors 4. Election of member to the Nomination Committee For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.