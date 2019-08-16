Log in
EAM SOLAR ASA

(EAM)
EAM Solar ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

08/16/2019
16.08.2019 16:10

Notice is hereby served that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') of EAM Solar ASA (the 'Company') will be held on 6 September 2019 at 11:00 CET at the company's offices at Dronningen 1, Oslo. Please find the notice and the statement from the Company's Auditor attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:16:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor E. Jakobsen CEO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Ragnhild Marta Wikborg Chairman
Christian Hagemann Chief Operations Officer
Pål Hvammen Independent Non-Executive Director
Erling Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAM SOLAR ASA-31.48%17
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP35.64%11 198
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA18.46%8 921
NORTHLAND POWER INC.17.00%3 437
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP14.08%2 758
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD14.26%2 576
