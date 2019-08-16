EAM Solar ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
16.08.2019 16:10
Notice is hereby served that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') of EAM Solar ASA (the 'Company') will be held on 6 September 2019 at 11:00 CET at the company's offices at Dronningen 1, Oslo. Please find the notice and the statement from the Company's Auditor attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
