EAM Solar ASA: Q2 2019 Financial Report presentation on 14 August 2019
08.08.2019 09:53
8 August 2019 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q2 2019 Financial Report at Hotel Continental in Oslo on 14 August 2019 at 11:30 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. The presentation material will be made available when the presentation starts. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
EAM Solar ASA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 08:09:04 UTC