EAM Solar ASA: Q2 2019 Financial Report presentation on 14 August 2019

08.08.2019 09:53

8 August 2019 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q2 2019 Financial Report at Hotel Continental in Oslo on 14 August 2019 at 11:30 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. The presentation material will be made available when the presentation starts. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.