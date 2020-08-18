EAM Solar ASA: Q2 2020 Financial Report presentation

18.08.2020 12:55

18 August 2020 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q2 2020 Financial Report using Zoom video conferencing on 18 August 2020 at 13:00 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the information below. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87936889998?pwd=KzV1aWtXbUFEQ2I2NXpiZU5qNGd4QT09 Meeting ID: 879 3688 9998 Password: 213423 Please find the presentation material attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.