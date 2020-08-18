EAM Solar ASA: Q2 2020 Financial Report presentation
18 August 2020 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q2 2020 Financial Report using Zoom video conferencing on 18 August 2020 at 13:00 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the information below. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87936889998?pwd=KzV1aWtXbUFEQ2I2NXpiZU5qNGd4QT09 Meeting ID: 879 3688 9998 Password: 213423 Please find the presentation material attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
