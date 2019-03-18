Log in
EAM SOLAR ASA

(EAM)
03/18 08:40:17 am
38 NOK   --.--%
EAM Solar : Financial calendar

03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Financial calendar

18.03.2019 14:10

Financial calendar for EAM Solar ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 30.04.2019 - Annual Report FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 13.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 13.05.2019 - Annual General Meeting 14.05.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q1 20.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 The Board of EAM Solar ASA has decided to move the date for the release of the Annual Report to 30 April 2019. The rest of the calendar remains unchanged. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor E. Jakobsen CEO, Head-Investor & Media Relations
Ragnhild Marta Wikborg Chairman
Christian Hagemann Chief Operations Officer
Pål Hvammen Independent Non-Executive Director
Erling Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAM SOLAR ASA17.28%0
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC14.92%9 707
EDP RENOVÁVEIS12.60%8 648
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP18.25%5 606
NORTHLAND POWER INC.20.69%3 518
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP7.15%2 590
