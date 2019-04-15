Log in
EAM SOLAR ASA    EAM   NO0010607781

EAM SOLAR ASA

(EAM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 04/15 10:25:11 am
31 NOK   +14.81%
02:43pLEGAL STATUS UPDATE : Criminal proceedings ended - decision expected the 18th of April
PU
04/09EAM SOLAR : Financial calendar
PU
04/04EAM SOLAR ASA : Legal update
PU
Legal status update: Criminal proceedings ended - decision expected the 18th of April

04/15/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

Legal status update: Criminal proceedings ended - decision expected the 18th of April

15.04.2019 20:32

The Criminal proceeding in Milan conducted its last hearing today, consequently the trial phase is now concluded. It is expected that Criminal Court of Milan will publish its decision on the charges against the indicted on Thursday the 18th of April. However, this may change at the discretion of the court. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:42:04 UTC
