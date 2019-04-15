Legal status update: Criminal proceedings ended - decision expected the 18th of April

The Criminal proceeding in Milan conducted its last hearing today, consequently the trial phase is now concluded. It is expected that Criminal Court of Milan will publish its decision on the charges against the indicted on Thursday the 18th of April. However, this may change at the discretion of the court. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no