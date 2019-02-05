Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. to Open a Separate Production Facility for its “MicroHab” “Tiny House” Product Line in Response to Dealer Interest.

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB), “EarthGen” or “the Company” announces new MicroHab production facilities and advance dealer commitments.



Resulting from our introduction of the MicroHab self-contained “Tiny Home” at industry and consumer events, dealers from the states of California, Oregon and Washington have signed on to represent the first products expected to provide 186 sq. ft of living area. Total early commitments for these MicroHab “Tiny Houses” exceeds 40 units, the retail price is expected to be in the range of $60,000 to $65,000 pending on final configuration options. Production scheduling is planned for first deliveries to start in the second quarter of 2019.

The MicroHab production facility is in addition to the facility that will produce the 400 to 1000 square foot “Park Model homes that are the subject of the purchase agreement from HVHOMECENTR LLC, operating in the State of Oregon as Hope Valley Resorts. That purchase agreement calls for the purchase of 300 Park Model Homes that will accommodate the expansion of Hope Valley Resorts existing 100 home Community. To accommodate the needs of dedicated “Park Model” production we are using a combination of a subcontractor and our own production facility to produce the homes purchased by Hope Valley Resorts.

The Company is in the advanced stages of preparing MicroHab manufacturing facilities in the Caldwell Idaho area. The facility is expected to open in April and will support initial production levels of 20 units a month. EarthGen’s management is monitoring the expansion of dealer interest and expects to increase production levels to 80 units per month by the end of the 2019.

The MicroHab “Tiny House” product will represent the fusion of the log cabin appeal of these mobile living units with recreational vehicle conveniences. Advanced technology will be used to provide unique consumer features and product condition awareness for sustained use.

Mr. Robert Hayes, President & CEO stated, “MicroHab products will appeal to a cross spectrum of consumers in all age brackets, they will be equally suited for the campground or remote locations and built for ease of setup in all weather conditions. Additionally, we expect these units will serve the needs of emergency housing for disaster relief or temporary housing anywhere it is needed”.

About EarthGen-BioFuel

Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. plans on basing its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and addressing domestic needs for affordable living housing units. The Company’s goal is to deliver high quality low cost dwelling units that employ technology that works for owners of our homes and meets the requirements of sustainability for our environment and the locations where our units form new communities. Please visit our introductory web site at www.egbb.world .

