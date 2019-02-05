Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc    EGBB

EARTH GEN-BIOFUEL INC (EGBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. to Open a Separate Production Facility for its “MicroHab” “Tiny House” Product Line in Response to Dealer Interest.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB), “EarthGen” or “the Company” announces new MicroHab production facilities and advance dealer commitments.

Resulting from our introduction of the MicroHab self-contained “Tiny Home” at industry and consumer events, dealers from the states of California, Oregon and Washington have signed on to represent the first products expected to provide 186 sq. ft of living area. Total early commitments for these MicroHab “Tiny Houses” exceeds 40 units, the retail price is expected to be in the range of $60,000 to $65,000 pending on final configuration options. Production scheduling is planned for first deliveries to start in the second quarter of 2019.

The MicroHab production facility is in addition to the facility that will produce the 400 to 1000 square foot “Park Model homes that are the subject of the  purchase agreement from HVHOMECENTR LLC, operating in the State of Oregon as Hope Valley Resorts. That purchase agreement calls for the purchase of 300 Park Model Homes that will accommodate the expansion of Hope Valley Resorts existing 100 home Community. To accommodate the needs of dedicated “Park Model” production we are using a combination of a subcontractor and our own production facility to produce the homes purchased by Hope Valley Resorts.

The Company is in the advanced stages of preparing MicroHab manufacturing facilities in the Caldwell Idaho area.  The facility is expected to open in April and will support initial production levels of 20 units a month. EarthGen’s management is monitoring the expansion of dealer interest and expects to increase production levels to 80 units per month by the end of the 2019.

The MicroHab “Tiny House” product will represent the fusion of the log cabin appeal of these mobile living units with recreational vehicle conveniences. Advanced technology will be used to provide unique consumer features and product condition awareness for sustained use.

Mr. Robert Hayes, President & CEO stated, “MicroHab products will appeal to a cross spectrum of consumers in all age brackets, they will be equally suited for the campground or remote locations and built for ease of setup in all weather conditions.  Additionally, we expect these units will serve the needs of emergency housing for disaster relief or temporary housing anywhere it is needed”.

About EarthGen-BioFuel

Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. plans on basing its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and addressing domestic needs for affordable living housing units. The Company’s goal is to deliver high quality low cost dwelling units that employ technology that works for owners of our homes and meets the requirements of sustainability for our environment and the locations where our units form new communities. Please visit our introductory web site at www.egbb.world.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. Further caution is given as the Company is not current with its public disclosures and limited information about the Company’s financial condition or operations is available to investors adding additional risk to potential investors.

Investor Relations Contact

Robert Gartzman

info@earthgenbiofuel.com

Phone 800-991-8190

www.egbb.world


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EARTH GEN-BIOFUEL INC
09:02aEarth Gen-BioFuel Inc. to Open a Separate Production Facility for its “..
GL
01/18EARTH GEN BIOFUEL : Announces the Addition of the “MicroHab” Tiny Ho..
AQ
2018EARTH GEN BIOFUEL : Announces Purchase Order for 300 Park Model Homes.
AQ
2018Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces Purchase Order for 300 Park Model Homes.
GL
2018EARTH GEN BIOFUEL : Announces Opening of International Operations Center in Euro..
AQ
2018Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces Opening of International Operations Center i..
GL
2018EARTH GEN BIOFUEL : Announces New Management and Business Focus
AQ
2018EARTH GEN BIOFUEL : Announces New Management and Business Focus
AQ
2016EARH GEN : Earth Gen-Biofuel Acquires Agricultural Rights to Commercialize Valua..
MW
More news
Chart EARTH GEN-BIOFUEL INC
Duration : Period :
Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
George C. Shen Chairman, President, Chief Financial Officer & CAO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTH GEN-BIOFUEL INC-10.00%0
YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO.--.--%2 514
JIANGSU PRVNL AGCLTL RECLMTN &DEV CO LTD-0.30%1 351
ANDERSONS INC16.59%997
SHANDONG DENGHAI SEEDS CO LTD--.--%679
BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS AGRCL3.78%253
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.