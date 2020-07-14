Earth Gen Biofuel Inc. expands marketing throughout Pacific Northwest and Western states.

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB) announces that as a manufactured home and a “Tiny Home” builder that the Company has expanded its sales and marketing organization to capitalize on the accelerating trend of consumers looking for new living environments outside of crowded housing developments, city centers and dense multi-family complexes.



Robert Hayes, President & CEO stated, “Our company has retained its focus on growth opportunities in this year’s complex business environment. We have increased our marketing efforts to take advantage of new opportunities for sales and recognition of the company as a premier provider of quality housing products. We have the necessary infrastructure and administrative team to support increased sales and manufacturing during the second half of 2020 and beyond”.

The Company has recently hired Brad Lansing, an experienced industry expert as Western Regional Sales Manager to augment corporate sales in the region. Mr. Lansing’s addition brings more than sales talent, as he has owned and operated Tiny Home and Park Model residential communities. During his 30 year career, he gained sales experience and learned industry operating procedures. Brad’s background also brings an extra dynamic to our executive committee.

Company marketing and sales operations are targeting tiny home dealers, real estate developers and RV park owners that are converting their properties into communities for long-term homeowners. Sales efforts are focused on potential buyers in Oregon Washington, Idaho, and Northern California. The company is also developing sales operations in Southern California to serve the market for contractors and dealers focused on selling “ADUs” Accessory Dwelling Units to home owners.

Sales efforts are continuing in New England. The Company’s representation in the New England states is targeting real estate development for a variety of tiny home communities utilizing Quantum Housing Systems’ various housing solutions. Projects include communities focused on retirement living, light medical care, recreational living and veteran’s villages.

To identify the Company’s position in the manufactured housing industry and to emphasize our focus on “System Designed” manufactured housing, Earth Gen-Biofuel is now operating under the name Quantum Housing Systems Inc. Our park model and modular housing manufacturing and sales operations are contained in the International Housing Concepts Inc. (“IHC”) division. IHC now offers two classes of park model homes as well as custom designed modular housing structures to community developers and Park Model home dealers. The MicroHab Inc. division designs and will be building off-grid towable homes. Our Augmat Corporation Inc. team develops building systems and designs utilizing advance components, materials and technology to support our goal of low maintenance housing and minimal environmental impact.

Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. produces homes and products under the corporate name Quantum Housing Systems Inc. Our goal is not just building housing, but create living environments that meet the needs of owners and enhance the concept of comfortable living in a sustainable and manageable space. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are based in the U.S. and are targeting the domestic needs for housing solutions for broad segments of the market. The Company has developed a US based supply chain to support local and national companies and to assure availability of most of the key components used in our manufacturing process. The Company’s goal is to deliver high quality homes that employ technology that works for owners of our homes and meets the requirements of sustainability for our environment and the locations where our homes form new communities. Please visit the website for our products www.homesfromIHC.com

