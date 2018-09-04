Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Achieves Fully Reporting Status with the SEC under the Exchange Act of 1934

DORAL, Florida, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST" or the “Company"), an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabidiol (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, medical devices, and research and development, today announces a Form 10 filing effective date, making the Company fully reporting with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

As anticipated , the Company’s Form 10 Registration Statement is officially effective as of August 29, 2018, by the SEC. Following the effective date, ETST will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This means the Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-k, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-k, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.

“With our Form 10 filing now effective, ETST is progressing towards fulfilling its goals,” states Earth Science Tech president, director and Chairman Nickolas S. Tabraue. “Following this achievement, we anticipate to up-list to the OTCQB tier in early September, due to our early application submission with OTC Markets Group, Inc. We look forward to maximizing the value of our company for our loyal shareholders as we unfold.”

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) offers the highest purity and quality high-grade full spectrum cannabinoid oil on the market. There are positive results in studies on breast cancer and immune cells through the University of Central Oklahoma, in addition to studies through DV Biologics that prove the Company’s CBD oil formulation lowers cortisol and functions as a neuro-protectant, with positive result case studies through key health organizations. ETST formulates, markets, and distributes the CBD oil used for its studies to the public, offering the most effective quality of CBD on the market.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com



ETST currently has four wholly owned subsidiaries focused on developing its role as a world leader in the CBD space and expanding its work in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors:

Earth Science Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Earth Science Pharmaceutical ("ESP") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, committed to the development of low cost, noninvasive diagnostic tools, medical devices, testing processes and vaccines for sexually transmitted infections and/or diseases. ESP's CEO and chief science officer, Dr. Michel Aubé, is leading the company’s research and development efforts. The company’s first medical device, MSN-2, is a home kit designed for the detection of STIs, such as chlamydia, from a self-obtained gynecological specimen. ESP is working to develop and bring to market medical devices and vaccines that meet the specific needs of women. To learn more please visit: www.EarthSciencePharmaceutical.com



Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc.

Cannabis Therapeutics (“CTI”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science TechTIh is poised to take a leadership role in the development of new, leading-edge cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. CTI is invested in research and development to explore and harness the medicinal power of cannabidiol. The company holds three provisional application patents for a CBD product that is focused on developing treatments for breast and ovarian cancers, as well as two generic CBD based pharmaceutical drugs. To learn more please visit: www.CannabisThera.com



KannaBidioiD, Inc.

KannaBidioiD (“KBD”) . is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science TechBD that provides a wide variety of products geared toward the recreational space of cannabis. KBD’s unique Kanna and CBD formulation is sold and distributed in CBD-infused vapes/e-liquids products. Kanna and CBD synergistically enhance one another, providing optimal relaxation, an uplifting sensation, enhanced focus and the added benefit of assisting with nicotine reduction therapy. To learn more please visit: www.KannaBidioiDInc.com



Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

Earth Science Foundation. (“ESF”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech. ESF is in the process of becoming a nonprofit organization to accept grants and donations to conduct further studies and help donate Earth Science Tech's effective CBD products to those in need. To learn more please visit: www.ETSTFoundtion.org



SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: Dave Demarest 305.546.7640 Office Company Contact: www.EarthScienceTech.com Nickolas S. Tabraue President, Director & Chairman 305.615.2118 Office