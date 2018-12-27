Log in
Earthport plc    EPO   GB00B0DFPF10

EARTHPORT PLC (EPO)
12/27 10:28:51 am
28 GBp   +275.84%
Earthport : Agrees to GBP198 Million Offer From Visa

12/27/2018 | 09:06am CET

By Ian Walker

Earthport PLC (EPO.LN), a provider of payment services to banks and businesses, said Thursday that it has agreed to a 198 million-pound ($250.5 million) cash offer from Visa Inc. (V).

The offer, which is 30 pence a share, is a significant premium to the company's closing share price of 7.45 pence on Dec. 24.

The offer has the support of shareholders owning 108.8 million Earthport shares, or 17.45% of its issued share capital.

Visa will fund the deal from existing cash resources, the companies said in a joint statement.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EARTHPORT PLC 273.49% 27.825 Delayed Quote.-28.19%
VISA 6.98% 130.23 Delayed Quote.14.22%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 46,6 M
Chart EARTHPORT PLC
Duration : Period :
Earthport plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARTHPORT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC-28.19%59
FISERV9.68%28 260
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-5.00%21 671
WIRECARD38.50%18 179
GLOBAL PAYMENTS1.20%15 231
FIRST DATA CORP1.44%14 853
