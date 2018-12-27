Earthport : Agrees to GBP198 Million Offer From Visa

By Ian Walker



Earthport PLC (EPO.LN), a provider of payment services to banks and businesses, said Thursday that it has agreed to a 198 million-pound ($250.5 million) cash offer from Visa Inc. (V).

The offer, which is 30 pence a share, is a significant premium to the company's closing share price of 7.45 pence on Dec. 24.

The offer has the support of shareholders owning 108.8 million Earthport shares, or 17.45% of its issued share capital.

Visa will fund the deal from existing cash resources, the companies said in a joint statement.

