EARTHPORT PLC (EPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:35:07 am
38.9 GBp   +2.10%
Earthport : Block Listing Admission

02/07/2019 | 02:10am EST

7 February 2019

Earthport plc

('Earthport' or 'the Company')

Block Listing Admission

Earthport announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing admission of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM in connection with the Company's share incentive schemes ('Schemes') as outlined below:

Incentive Scheme

No of New Ordinary Shares

2008 Employee Incentive Plan

5,000

2011 Employee Incentive Plan

5,000,000

2013 Long Term Incentive Plan

7,000,000

2016 Long Term Incentive Plan

500,000

Joint Share Ownership Plan

2,000,000

Director share options

5,495,000

These New Ordinary Shares may be issued pursuant to the exercise of existing options by persons participating in the Schemes.

When issued, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on 8 February 2019.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as at the date of this announcement is 623,500,354. There are currently nil shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 623,500,354. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Earthport Plc 020 7220 9700

Amanda Mesler, Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Filshie, Chief Financial Officer

Newgate 020 7653 9840

Bob Huxford / Ian Silvera / Imogen Humphreys

N+1 Singer (Nomad & Joint Broker) 020 7496 3000

Mark Taylor / James White

Shore Capital (Joint Broker) 020 7408 4090

Toby Gibbs / Stephane Auton

Disclaimer

Earthport plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:09:18 UTC
