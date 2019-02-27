Log in
EARTHPORT PLC

EARTHPORT PLC

(EPO)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:12 am
45.8 GBp   -0.22%
02:24aEARTHPORT : Block Listing Application
PU
02:24aEARTHPORT : Offer Extension and Acceptance Level Update
PU
02/26EARTHPORT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Earthport Plc
PU
Earthport : Block Listing Application

02/27/2019 | 02:24am EST

27 February 2019

Earthport plc

('Earthport' or 'the Company')

Block Listing Application

Earthport announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for an extension of an existing block admission by 15,000,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM in connection with previously issued director share options.

If issued pursuant to the exercise of such existing share options, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The extension of the block admission is expected to be effective on 28 February 2019.

The Company's current issued share capital will not change as a result of the block admission.

For further information, please contact:

Earthport Plc 020 7220 9700

Amanda Mesler, Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Filshie, Chief Financial Officer

Newgate 020 7653 9840

Bob Huxford / Ian Silvera / Imogen Humphreys

N+1 Singer (Nomad & Joint Broker) 020 7496 3000

Mark Taylor / James White

Shore Capital (Joint Broker) 020 7408 4090

Toby Gibbs / Stephane Auton

Disclaimer

Earthport plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 07:23:39 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,89x
Capitalization 291 M
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC62.99%385
FISERV14.63%32 987
FIRST DATA CORP49.02%23 375
GLOBAL PAYMENTS24.50%20 208
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES24.78%19 610
WIRECARD-11.14%16 278
