Earthport : Block Listing Application

27 February 2019

Earthport plc

('Earthport' or 'the Company')

Block Listing Application

Earthport announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for an extension of an existing block admission by 15,000,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM in connection with previously issued director share options.

If issued pursuant to the exercise of such existing share options, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The extension of the block admission is expected to be effective on 28 February 2019.

The Company's current issued share capital will not change as a result of the block admission.

