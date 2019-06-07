Log in
EARTHPORT PLC

(EPO)
06/06
37.7 GBp   +2.17%
Earthport : Cancellation - Earthport Plc

06/07/2019

NOTICE

07/06/2019 07:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the Company, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

EARTHPORT PLC

213800RCIAV2VC3HYP60

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B0DFPF1) (GB00B0DFPF10)

EARTHPORT/PAR VTG FPD 0.1

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 020 7496 3000.

Disclaimer

Earthport plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:27:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC34.16%310
FISERV20.23%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS52.31%23 400
FIRST DATA CORP55.59%23 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES35.50%21 572
WIRECARD9.22%20 189
