Earthport : Cancellation - Earthport Plc

NOTICE

07/06/2019 07:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the Company, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

EARTHPORT PLC 213800RCIAV2VC3HYP60 ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID (B0DFPF1) (GB00B0DFPF10) EARTHPORT/PAR VTG FPD 0.1

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 020 7496 3000.