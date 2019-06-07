Earthport : Cancellation - Earthport Plc

NOTICE
07/06/2019 07:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
At the request of the Company, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
|
EARTHPORT PLC
|
213800RCIAV2VC3HYP60
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID
|
(B0DFPF1) (GB00B0DFPF10)
|
EARTHPORT/PAR VTG FPD 0.1
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on 020 7496 3000.
Disclaimer
Earthport plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:27:04 UTC