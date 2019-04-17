Earthport : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 16 April for dealings on 15 April has been updated. Section 2(b) has been updated.
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
EARTHPORT PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
VISA INTERNATIONAL SERVICE ASSOCIATION (A WHOLLY-OWNED DIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VISA INC.)
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
15 April 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
N/A
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
10p ordinary
Purchases
158,911
0.3660 GBP
0.3650 GBP
10p ordinary
Sales
251,163
0.3677 GBP
0.3650 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
NONE
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
NONE
Date of disclosure:
17 April 2019
Contact name:
Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette
Telephone number:
+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442
