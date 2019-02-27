Earthport : Offer Extension and Acceptance Level Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWSOR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

27 February 2019

CASH OFFER

for

Earthport Plc ('Earthport')

by

Mastercard UK Holdco Limited ('Bidco')

an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of

Mastercard Incorporated ('Mastercard')

OFFER EXTENSION AND ACCEPTANCE LEVEL UPDATE

On 25 January 2019, Bidco published an offer document (the 'Offer Document') setting out the full terms and conditions of its cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Earthport (the 'Offer').

On 8 February 2019, Visa International Service Association ('Visa') announced a revised all cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Earthport at a price of 37 pence per Earthport Share.

Mastercard is considering its options and urges Earthport Shareholders to take no action in response to the announcement by Visa. A further announcement will be made in due course.

EXTENSION OF OFFER

The Offer, which remains subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document and Form of Acceptance, is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until the next closing date, which is 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 8 March 2019(or such later time(s) or date(s) as Bidco may determine, subject to the consent of the Panel, where required).

ACTION TO BE TAKEN

Earthport Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer and who wish to do so should act as soon as possible and by the following deadlines:

· If you hold your Earthport Shares in certificated form (that is, not in CREST), you should complete and return the Form of Acceptance as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by the Receiving Agent, Computershare, by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 8 March 2019.

· If you hold your Earthport Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), you should ensure that an Electronic Acceptance is made by you or on your behalf and that settlement occurs as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 8 March 2019. If you hold your Earthport Shares as a CREST sponsored member, you should refer to your CREST sponsor as only your CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary instruction to Euroclear.

Full details on how to accept the Offer are set out in the Offer Document. The Offer Document is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Mastercard's website at https://investor.mastercard.com/investor-relations/default.aspx.

Earthport Shareholders with any questions relating to this announcement or the completion and return of the Form of Acceptance or the making of the Electronic Acceptance (as the case may be) should contact the Receiving Agent, Computershare, on 0370 703 6252 from within the UK (or on +44 370 703 6252 if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays).

LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES AND INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES

As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 February 2019 (being the First Closing Date of the Offer), Bidco had received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 1,891,214 Earthport Shares (representing approximately 0.29 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of Earthport), which Bidco may count towards satisfaction of the acceptance condition.

So far as Bidco is aware, no acceptances have been received from persons acting in concert with Bidco or in respect of shares which were subject to an irrevocable commitment or letters of intent procured by Bidco or any person acting in concert with Bidco. Further, neither Bidco nor, so far as Bidco is aware, any persons acting in concert with it are in receipt of any outstanding irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to accept, or procure the acceptance of, the Offer.

As at close of business in London on 25 February 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement), Bank of America N.A. held Warrants representing the right to subscribe for 23,000,026 new Earthport Shares (representing approximately 3.62 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of Earthport) (subject to adjustment as a result of the Offer in accordance with the Warrant Instrument), each with an expiry date of 17 June 2021 and a strike price of 24.2 pence.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, as at the close of business in London on 25 February 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement), neither Bidco nor, so far as Bidco is aware, any person acting in concert with Bidco has:

· any interest in, or right to subscribe in respect of, or any short position in relation to Earthport relevant securities, including any short position under a derivative, any agreement to sell or any delivery obligation or right to require another person to purchase or take delivery of Earthport relevant securities; or

· borrowed or lent any Earthport relevant securities (including any financial collateral arrangements), save for any borrowed shares which have been either on-lent or sold.

Accordingly, the total number of Earthport Shares which Bidco may count towards the satisfaction of the acceptance condition is 1,891,214 Earthport Shares (representing approximately 0.29 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of Earthport).

The references to the issued share capital of Earthport in this announcement are based on a figure of 635,035,353 Earthport Shares in issue on 26 February 2019.

GENERAL

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as financial adviser to Mastercard and Bidco for the purposes of the Acquisition. Clifford Chance LLP is acting as legal adviser to Mastercard and Bidco.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Offer Document.

