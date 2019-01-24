Earthport : Publication of the Scheme Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

24 January 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

Earthport PLC ('Earthport')

by

Visa International Service Association ('Bidco')

(a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Visa Inc.)

to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Publication of the Scheme Document

On 27 December 2018, the boards of Bidco and Earthport announced they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which Bidco would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Earthport (the 'Offer'). It is intended that the Offer will be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act which requires the approval of Earthport Shareholders at the Court Meeting and General Meeting and the sanction of the Court.

Earthport is pleased to announce that it is today posting, or otherwise making available, to Earthport Shareholders a circular in relation to the Offer (the 'Scheme Document'), together with Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting and the General Meeting. The Scheme Document sets out, among other things, a letter from the Interim Chairman of Earthport, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, an explanatory statement pursuant to section 897 of the Companies Act 2006, notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, an expected timetable of principal events and details of the action to be taken by Earthport Shareholders.

Earthport and Bidco will also be sending details of the proposals being made to participants in the Earthport Share Plans to such participants.

Action Required

As described in the Scheme Document, the Scheme is subject to the Conditions. To become Effective, the Scheme requires, among other things, that the majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting (and entitled to vote) either in person or by proxy, representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares held by such Scheme Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution at the General Meeting. The Court Meeting and the General Meeting to approve the Scheme (and the steps contemplated by the Scheme) are scheduled to be held at 10.00 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting has concluded or been adjourned), respectively, on 21 February 2019 at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, at 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP.

Holders of Scheme Shares should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme.

Subject to the approval of the Earthport Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court, the Scheme is expected to become effective in the second quarter of 2019. The expected timetable of principal events is set out below in this announcement.

The Scheme Document will be made available

on Earthport's website ( https://www.earthport.com ) up to and including the end of the Offer Period. The contents of such website are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement. (subject to any applicable restrictions with respect to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions)

For information purposes only, the Scheme Document will also be sent, or made available, to: (i) the Warrantholder; and (ii) persons with information rights and holders of options and awards granted under the Earthport Share Plans.

Copies of the Scheme Document will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism later today, and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM/.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

The following indicative timetable sets out expected dates for the implementation of the Scheme. All references in this announcement to times are to London time unless otherwise stated. All dates and times are based on Earthport's current expectations and are subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified through a Regulatory Information Service.

Event Expected time/date Publication of the Scheme Document 24 January 2019 Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Court Meeting (PINK Form of Proxy) 10.00 a.m. (London time) on 19 February 20191 General Meeting (WHITE Form of Proxy) 10.15 a.m. (London time) on 19 February 20192 Scheme Voting Record Time 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 19 February 20193 Court Meeting 10.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 February 2019 General Meeting 10.15 a.m. (London time) on 21 February 20194 Certain of the following dates are subject to change (please see note (5) below):

Scheme Court Hearing A date expected to be no later than 14 days after the date upon which Conditions 2 to 12 (inclusive) are satisfied or (where applicable) waived, which is expected to be in the second quarter of 2019 ('D')5 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Earthport Shares D + 1 Business Day5 Suspension of dealings in Earthport Shares 6.00 p.m. (London time) on D + 1 Business Day5 Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. (London time) on D + 1 Business Day5 Effective Date D + 2 Business Days5 Cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of Earthport Shares 8.00 a.m. (London time) on D + 3 Business Days5 Latest date for dispatch of cheques/settlement through CREST 14 days after the Effective Date Latest date by which Scheme must be implemented, the Long Stop Date 30 September 20196

1 The PINK Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting should be received by Link Asset Services before 10.00 a.m. (London time) on19 February 2019, or, if the Court Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours(excluding non-working days) before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting. PINK Forms of Proxy not so received may be handed to the Chairman of the Court Meeting before the taking of the poll at the Court Meeting.

2 The WHITE Form of Proxy for the General Meeting must be lodged at Link Asset Services before 10.15 a.m. (London time) on19 February 2019 in order for it to be valid, or, if the General Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting. The WHITE Form of Proxy cannot be handed to the Chairman of the General Meeting at the General Meeting.

3 If a Shareholder Meeting is adjourned, only those Scheme Shareholders (in the case of the Court Meeting) and Earthport Shareholders (in the case of the General Meeting) on the register of members of Earthport at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on the day which is two days (excluding non-working days) before the adjourned meeting will be entitled to attend and vote.

4 To commence at the time fixed or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting.

5 The Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme is expected to be held no later than 14 days after the date upon which the Conditions 2 to 12 (inclusive) are satisfied or (where applicable) waived. Earthport will give adequate notice of the date and time of the Court Hearing, once known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

6 This is the last date by which the Scheme must be implemented unless Bidco andEarthport, with the prior consent of the Panel and, if required, the approval of the Court, agree in writing a later date.

Shareholder Helpline

If you have any questions relating to this announcement (or any information incorporated by reference into this announcement), the Shareholder Meetings or the completion and return of the Forms of Proxy, please telephone Link Asset Services on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. (London time) to 5.30 p.m. (London time), Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Offer nor give any financial, legal or tax advice.

Enquiries

Earthport plc +44 (0) 20 7220 9700 Amanda Mesler, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Filshie, Chief Financial Officer Rothschild & Co

(Financial adviser to Earthport) +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Anton Black Pietro Franchi N+1 (NOMAD to Earthport) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Mark Taylor James White Newgate Communications (PR adviser to Earthport) +44 (0) 20 7653 9848 Bob Huxford

Important Notices

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ('Rothschild & Co'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Earthport and for no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Earthport for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer, the contents of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP ('N+1'), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom is acting exclusively as nominated adviser for Earthport and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Earthport for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in connection with the Offer, the contents of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only, and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of Earthport in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Offer will be implemented solely on the terms set out in the Scheme Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer including details of how to vote in respect of the Offer. Any vote in respect of the Scheme or other response in relation to the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document. Each Earthport Shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer applicable to him or her. Each Earthport Shareholder is advised to read carefully the Scheme Document and related Forms of Proxy.

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by Earthport Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Earthport may be provided to Bidco during the Offer Period, as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 to the Code, to comply with Rule 2.11(c).

Overseas jurisdictions

The availability of the Offer to Overseas Shareholders and the distribution of this announcement in, into or from jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable restrictions. In particular the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom, to vote their Earthport Shares with respect to the Scheme at the Court Meeting, or to appoint another person as proxy to vote at the Court Meeting on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in which they are located. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

The Offer relates to shares of a UK company and is proposed to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of England and Wales. Neither the US proxy solicitation rules nor the tender offer rules under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'US Exchange Act') apply to the Offer. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement, which differ from the requirements of US proxy solicitation or tender offer rules. However, if Bidco were to elect to implement the Offer by means of a Takeover Offer, such Takeover Offer would be made in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder. Such a takeover would be made in the United States by Bidco and no one else. In addition to any such Takeover Offer, Bidco, certain affiliated companies and the nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares in Earthport outside such Takeover Offer during the period in which such Takeover Offer would remain open for acceptance. If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made, they would be made outside the United States and would comply with applicable law, including the US Exchange Act.

None of the securities referred to in this announcement have been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other US regulatory authority, nor have such authorities passed upon or determined the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a US holder as consideration for the transfer of its Scheme Shares pursuant to the Scheme will likely be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes and under applicable United States state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each Earthport Shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer applicable to him or her.

It may be difficult for US holders to enforce any rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since Earthport is located in a country other than the US, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of countries other than the US. US holders may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's jurisdiction.

Earthport's financial statements, and all financial information that is included in this announcement, have been prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards and may not be comparable to financial statements of companies in the United States or other companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles.

Unless otherwise determined by Bidco or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all other documents relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all other documents relating to the Offer (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction.

The availability of the Offer to Earthport Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements.

The Offer is subject to the applicable requirements of the Code, the Panel, AIM and the FCA.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval pursuant to the Scheme or otherwise, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in this announcement) contains statements about Bidco, Visa and Earthport that are or may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' which are prospective in nature. These statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather based on the current expectations of the management of Bidco, Visa and Earthport about future events, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. All statements, including the expected timing and scope of the Offer, other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, may be forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words 'targets', 'plans', 'believes', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'will', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'could', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'projects', 'strategy' or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include statements relating to the following: (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Bidco's or Earthport's operations and potential synergies resulting from the Proposed Acquisition; and (iii) the effects of government regulation on Bidco's or Earthport's business.

Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, such forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offer, as well as additional factors, such as changes in political and economic conditions, changes in the level of capital investment, retention of key employees, changes in customer habits, success of business and operating initiatives and restructuring objectives, impact of any acquisitions or similar transactions, changes in customers' strategies and stability, competitive product and pricing measures, changes in the regulatory environment, fluctuations or interest and exchange rates, the outcome of any litigation. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Each of Bidco, Visa and Earthport disclaim any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking or other statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

No profit forecasts or profit estimates

No statement in this announcement (or any information incorporated by reference into this announcement) is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per ordinary share for Visa or Earthport, as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per ordinary share for Visa or Earthport, as appropriate.

Dealing disclosure requirements

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Publication and availability of this announcement

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available free of charge (subject to any applicable restrictions with respect to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions) on Earthport's website (https://www.earthport.com) and on Bidco's website (https://www.visa.com) by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the date following the publication of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, save as expressly referred to herein, the contents of those websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

Electronic communications

A hard copy of this announcement will be sent to all holders of Earthport Shares in issue at the date of this announcement and to other persons with information rights (subject to any applicable restrictions with respect to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions). You may request a hard copy of this announcement (and any information incorporated by reference in this announcement), free of charge, by contacting Earthport's Registrars, Link Asset Services, of PXS, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU (or on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. (London time) to 5.30 p.m. (London time), Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes.) The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Offer nor give any financial, legal or tax advice.

General

If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Time

All times shown in this announcement are London times, unless otherwise stated.