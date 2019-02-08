Log in
EARTHPORT PLC

EARTHPORT PLC (EPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 04:36:18 am
44.3 GBp   +14.18%
Earthport Shares Rise After Visa Trumps Mastercard Offer -- Update

02/08/2019 | 04:03am EST

(Adds Mastercard response, Earthport share price movement.)

--Earthport shares rose after Visa increased its takeover offer for the cross-border payments company to GBP247 million, raising the stakes in its bidding war with Mastercard

--Mastercard said it will consider its options and urged Earthport shareholders to take no action over the Visa bid

--Earthport shares have risen sixfold in the last three months as the American card giants battle over the London-listed company

By Adam Clark

Earthport PLC shares rose Friday after Visa Inc. (V) hiked its offer for the cross-border payments company, trumping a competing bid from Mastercard.

Visa raised its offer for Earthport to 247 million pounds ($319.5 million), or 37 pence a share. In late January, Mastercard put forward a 33 pence-a-share offer.

Earthport's directors said they unanimously recommend the new offer. London-based Earthport provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses.

Mastercard said it is considering its options, and urged Earthport shareholders to take no action over the Visa bid. Earthport shares at 0835 GMT were up 14% at 44.40 pence, with investors anticipating another round of competing bids.

Visa said it has support from shareholders representing 17% of Earthport shares, largely via U.S.-based asset manager OppenheimerFunds. Both Visa and Mastercard's offers are conditional on at least 75% support from Earthport shareholders.

The bidding war for Earthport was triggered in December, when Visa made its original 30 pence-a-share offer for the company. Shares leapt after the stock had fallen steadily over the past three years to a low of 5 pence.

Both American companies have said they intend to keep investing in Earthport and increasing transaction volumes on its network. While Earthport has been consistently loss-making, it offers services to major banks including Bank of America, offering simplified access to local clearing operations.

Earthport has also integrated cryptocurrency Ripple into its payments network.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.71% 28.24 Delayed Quote.16.60%
EARTHPORT PLC 14.69% 44.5 Delayed Quote.38.08%
MASTERCARD -0.62% 213.97 Delayed Quote.13.42%
VISA -0.93% 140.17 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,73x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart EARTHPORT PLC
Duration : Period :
Earthport plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARTHPORT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC38.08%313
FISERV15.13%33 715
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES10.48%25 207
FIRST DATA CORP47.66%23 553
WIRECARD-16.60%18 294
GLOBAL PAYMENTS9.57%18 087
