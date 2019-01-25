Earthport : Statement re. Earthport

Log in
01/25/2019 | 12:24pm EST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement regarding Earthport plc

Visa, Inc. and Visa International Service Association (together, 'Visa') note the announcement of an offer by Mastercard UK Holdco Limited for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Earthport plc ('Earthport') on 25 January 2019 (the 'Offer'). Visa is considering its options and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Goldman Sachs International
(Financial adviser to Visa)

+44 (0) 20 7774 1000

Stephen Considine

Chris Emmerson

Important notice

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Visa and for no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Visa for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer, the contents of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or exchange would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the laws of such jurisdiction. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England.

Overseas Shareholders

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions other than the UK may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Publication on website and hard copies

This announcement will be available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Visa's website at https://investor.visa.comby no later than 12.00 noon (London time) on the Business Day following this announcement.

Neither the content of any website referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Earthport plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:23:08 UTC
