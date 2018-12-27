Log in
EARTHPORT PLC
Earthport : Visa to buy British payments firm Earthport for £198 million

12/27/2018
(Reuters) - Visa Inc is paying 198 million pounds to buy Earthport Plc, a British firm that facilitates international transactions for banks and businesses, the U.S.-based payments group said on Thursday.

Visa International Service Association, a unit of Visa, has offered 30 pence for each Earthport share, a price that is four times the stock's Monday closing price of 7.45 pence.

Earthport shares surged in early trading on Thursday and matched the offer price.

The London-headquartered firm said Visa's proposal was "fair and reasonable" and that it would recommend its shareholders take up the all-cash offer.

Earthport's shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange's secondary market, have fallen more than 28 percent this year amid growing losses and expenses, forcing the firm to say last month that "fundamental" change was required in its strategy.

Earthport says it offers a lower-cost alternative to traditional payments systems by allowing banks and money transfer firms to have a single relationship instead of multiple ties with various payments channels around the world.

For Visa, cross-border payments, or transactions that involve parties in two or more countries, represents a growing business. The volume of such payments rose 10 percent in the 2018 fiscal year, Visa said in October.

Earthport, which counts Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Japan Post Bank among its clients, said Visa's offer was a revised proposal that followed an indicative offer from the U.S. company last month.

Rothschild & Co advised Earthport on the deal, while Goldman Sachs advised Visa.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 46,6 M
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC-28.19%59
FISERV9.68%28 260
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-5.00%21 671
WIRECARD38.50%18 179
GLOBAL PAYMENTS1.20%15 231
FIRST DATA CORP1.44%14 853
