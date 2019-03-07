Log in
EARTHPORT PLC

EARTHPORT PLC

(EPO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/07 04:31:04 am
48.25 GBp   +1.58%
TR-1: Notification of major holdings

03/07/2019 | 04:28am EST

OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ('OFI') is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. SEC. Its ultimate parent company, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, qualifies for disaggregation under FSA regulations. The shares of the issuer are held by investment accounts managed by OFI. The Oppenheimer Global Fund, an investment account managed by OFI, holds greater than the 5% of the issuer's voting rights (a notifiable threshold) and is thereby disclosed in Section 9 above.

OFI's aggregate % of voting rights decreased due to Earthport's issue of 16,626,666 new ordinary shares so that its ordinary share capital consists of 651,662,019 ordinary shares as of 1 March 2019.

Disclaimer

Earthport plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:27:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 33,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -10,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,34x
Capitalization 310 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Jo Mesler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Sabharwal Chairman
Helen Smith Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Filshie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Farrell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHPORT PLC69.04%408
FISERV16.56%33 524
FIRST DATA CORP50.15%23 892
GLOBAL PAYMENTS25.62%20 479
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES24.29%19 862
WIRECARD-10.77%16 614
