TR-1: Notification of major holdings

OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ('OFI') is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. SEC. Its ultimate parent company, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, qualifies for disaggregation under FSA regulations. The shares of the issuer are held by investment accounts managed by OFI. The Oppenheimer Global Fund, an investment account managed by OFI, holds greater than the 5% of the issuer's voting rights (a notifiable threshold) and is thereby disclosed in Section 9 above.

OFI's aggregate % of voting rights decreased due to Earthport's issue of 16,626,666 new ordinary shares so that its ordinary share capital consists of 651,662,019 ordinary shares as of 1 March 2019.