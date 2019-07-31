Log in
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern

07/31/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today that its management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019 and its outlook for the remainder of 2019. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President, and Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended June 30, 2019, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Central), Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13693070.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. Earthstone is traded on NYSE under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
