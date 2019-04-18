East West Bancorp : Reports Net Income for First Quarter 2019 of $164 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.12, Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20%
0
04/18/2019 | 08:10am EDT
East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC),
parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the
United States and Greater China, today reported its financial results
for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2019, net income
was $164.0 million or $1.12 per diluted share. First quarter 2019 return
on average assets was 1.63% and return on average equity was 14.7%.
“We started off the year with solid balance sheet growth. Our total
assets reached a record $42.1 billion. Total loans grew $478 million, or
6% annualized, to a record $32.9 billion from $32.4 billion as of
December 31, 2018,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of East West. “Total deposits grew $834 million, or 10%
annualized, to a record $36.3 billion from $35.4 billion at the end of
2018.”
“Our first quarter 2019 net interest margin, excluding the impact of
accretion, was 3.77%1, a quarter-over-quarter increase of
four basis points from 3.73%, and a year-over-year increase of 10 basis
points from 3.67%,” continued Ng.
“Our balance sheet growth, the profitability of our business, and our
capital levels are strong. As of March 31, 2019, our tangible equity to
tangible assets ratio2 was 9.9%, an increase of 16 basis
points quarter-over-quarter. I am pleased to announce that East West’s
Board of Directors approved a 20% increase to the quarterly common stock
dividend. Our quarterly dividend will increase to $0.275 per share, up
from $0.23 per share. We are optimistic about the year ahead, and look
forward to delivering another year of strong returns for our
shareholders,” concluded Ng.
__________________________________
1
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
12.
2
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
13.
HIGHLIGHTS OF RESULTS
First Quarter Earnings – First quarter net income was $164.0
million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $1.12, compared to
fourth quarter 2018 net income of $173.0 million and diluted EPS of
$1.18. Excluding an impairment charge in the first quarter, adjusted3
first quarter net income was $168.9 million and adjusted3
diluted EPS were $1.16.
During the first quarter, the
Company recorded an impairment charge related to certain tax credit
investments. Included in amortization of tax credit and other
investments, this impairment charge reduced net income by $7.0 million
before tax and $4.9 million after tax, impacting EPS by $0.04.
Dividend Increase – Second quarter 2019 common stock
dividend has increased by 20%, or 4.5 cents per share. The new
quarterly dividend will be $0.275, up from $0.23 per share. At the new
rate, the annualized dividend will be $1.10, compared to the previous
annualized rate of $0.92 per share.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – First quarter
2019 net interest income (“NII”) was $362.5 million, compared to
$369.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of
ASC 310-30 discount accretion income, first quarter 2019 adjusted4
NII was $360.3 million, compared to $363.6 million in the previous
quarter. First quarter 2019 net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.79% was
unchanged linked quarter. Excluding the impact of ASC 310-30 discount
accretion, adjusted4 NIM of 3.77% expanded by four basis
points linked quarter from 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Record Loans – Total loans of $32.9 billion as of March 31,
2019 were up $477.8 million, or 6% linked quarter annualized, from
$32.4 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total loans grew by $3.3
billion or 11% year-over-year.
Record Deposits – Total deposits of $36.3 billion as of March
31, 2019 were up $834.3 million, or 10% linked quarter annualized,
from $35.4 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits grew by
$3.7 billion or 11% year-over-year.
Asset QualityMetrics – The allowance for loan losses
was $317.9 million, or 0.97% of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), as
of March 31, 2019, compared to 0.96% of loans HFI as of December 31,
2018, and 1.01% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2018. For the first
quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $14.4 million, or annualized
0.18% of average loans HFI, compared to annualized net charge-offs of
0.20% of average loans HFI for the previous quarter and 0.14% for the
year-ago quarter. Non-purchased credit impaired (“Non-PCI”)
nonperforming assets were $138.0 million, or 0.33% of total assets, as
of March 31, 2019, compared to 0.23% of total assets as of December
31, 2018, and 0.35% of total assets as of March 31, 2018.
Capital Levels – Capital levels for East West continue to be
strong. As of March 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity was $4.6 billion,
or $31.56 per share. Tangible equity5 per common share was
$28.21 as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 4% linked quarter and 17%
year-over-year. As of March 31, 2019, the tangible equity to tangible
assets ratio was 9.9%, the common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio
was 12.4%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.8%.
__________________________________
3
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
10.
4
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
12.
5
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
13.
QUARTERLY RESULTS SUMMARY
Quarter Ended
($ in millions, except per share data and ratios)
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
Net income
$
164.0
$
173.0
$
187.0
Adjusted net income (1)
$
168.9
$
173.0
$
164.9
Earnings per share (diluted)
$
1.12
$
1.18
$
1.28
Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) (1)
$
1.16
$
1.18
$
1.13
Book value per common share
$
31.56
$
30.52
$
27.46
Tangible equity (1) per common share
$
28.21
$
27.15
$
24.07
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (1)
9.87
%
9.71
%
9.38
%
Return on average assets (2)
1.63
%
1.69
%
2.03
%
Return on average equity (2)
14.7
%
15.8
%
19.3
%
Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
16.5
%
18.0
%
22.3
%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.79
%
Adjusted return on average equity (1)(2)
15.1
%
15.8
%
17.0
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
17.0
%
18.0
%
19.7
%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (1)(2)
2.43
%
2.50
%
2.38
%
Net interest income
$
362.5
$
369.4
$
326.7
Adjusted net interest income (1)
$
360.3
$
363.6
$
321.5
Net interest margin (2)
3.79
%
3.79
%
3.73
%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)(2)
3.77
%
3.73
%
3.67
%
Average loan yield (2)
5.30
%
5.22
%
4.69
%
Adjusted average loan yield (1)(2)
5.27
%
5.14
%
4.61
%
Cost of deposits (2)
1.07
%
0.90
%
0.49
%
Efficiency ratio
46.2
%
45.8
%
42.2
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
39.8
%
37.9
%
40.6
%
(1)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Tables
10, 11, 12 and 13.
(2)
Annualized.
MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK FOR 2019
Our current outlook for the expected full year 2019 results, compared to
our full year 2018 results, is unchanged relative to a quarter ago. The
components are as follows:
End of Period Loans: increase by approximately 10%.
Net Interest Income (ex. ASC 310-30 discount accretion income):
increase at a percentage rate in the low double-digits.
Net Interest Margin (ex. impact of ASC 310-30 discount
accretion): between 3.75% and 3.80%.
Noninterest Expense (ex. amortization of tax credit investments
& core deposit intangibles): increase at a percentage rate
in the mid-single-digits.
Provision for Credit Losses: in the range of $80 million to $90
million.
Tax Items: projecting full year effective tax rate6
of approximately 15%, including the impact of tax credit investments,
which reduce our tax liability from statutory rates.
Interest Rates: No changes to the fed funds rate in the year
2019.
__________________________________
6
The tax rate outlook does not include any ASC 740-10 uncertain tax
position liabilities that the Company may potentially record related
to tax credit investments related to DC Solar, as disclosed in the
Company’s December 31, 2018 Form 10-K. The amount and timing of any
future reserve remain uncertain at this time.
OPERATING RESULTS SUMMARY
First Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter
2018
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net
interest income totaled $362.5 million, a 2% decrease from $369.4
million. Net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.79%.
Excluding the impact of ASC 310-30 discount accretion, adjusted NII of
$360.3 million decreased by 1% and adjusted NIM of 3.77% increased by
four basis points. ASC 310-30 discount accretion income was $2.2
million, a decrease from $5.8 million last quarter.
Average loans of $32.4 billion grew by $879.9 million, or 11% linked
quarter annualized. Growth was broad-based across the major portfolios
of commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans.
Average deposits of $34.9 billion declined by $61.7 million, or 1%
linked quarter annualized.
The yield on loans expanded by eight basis points to 5.30% from 5.22%.
Excluding the impact of ASC 310-30 discount accretion, the adjusted7
yield on loans expanded by 13 basis points to 5.27% from 5.14%.
The yield on interest-earning assets expanded by 16 basis points to
4.85% from 4.69%.
The cost of deposits increased by 17 basis points to 1.07% from 0.90%.
The cost of funds increased by 17 basis points to 1.15% from 0.98%.
Noninterest Income Noninterest income totaled $42.1
million, a 1% increase from $41.7 million.
Interest rate contracts and other derivative income, net gains on
sales of AFS investment securities, wealth management fees, and
deposit account fees increased linked quarter.
Foreign exchange income, net gains on sales of loans, and lending fees
decreased linked quarter.
Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense totaled
$186.9 million, a 1% decrease from $188.1 million. First quarter
noninterest expense consisted of $160.8 million of adjusted8
noninterest expense, $24.9 million in amortization of tax credit and
other investments, and $1.2 million in amortization of core deposit
intangibles.
Adjusted noninterest expense of $160.8 million increased by $5.0
million, or 3%, from $155.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The
linked quarter change primarily reflected seasonal first quarter
increase in compensation and employee benefits, partially offset by
decreased other operating expense.
Included in the first quarter 2019 amortization of tax credit and
other investments was a $7.0 million impairment charge related to
certain tax credit investments.
The adjusted8 efficiency ratio was 39.8% in the first
quarter, compared to 37.9% in the previous quarter.
__________________________________
7
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
12.
8
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
11.
TAX RELATED ITEMS
First quarter 2019 tax expense was $31.1 million and the effective tax
rate was 16%, compared to a tax expense of $32.0 million and an
effective tax rate of 16% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the full year 2019, the Company expects to continue to invest in
tax credits and projects an effective tax rate of approximately 15%.
CREDIT QUALITY
The allowance for loan losses totaled $317.9 million, or 0.97% of loans
HFI, as of March 31, 2019, compared to $311.3 million, or 0.96% of loans
HFI, as of December 31, 2018, and $297.7 million, or 1.01% of loans HFI,
as of March 31, 2018.
The provision for credit losses recorded for the current quarter was
$22.6 million, compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of
2018, and $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $14.4 million, or
annualized 0.18% of average loans HFI. This compares to net
charge-offs of $16.0 million, or annualized 0.20% of average loans
HFI, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net charge-offs of $9.8
million, or annualized 0.14% of average loans HFI, for the first
quarter of 2018.
Non-PCI nonperforming assets were $138.0 million, or 0.33% of total
assets, as of March 31, 2019, compared to $93.0 million, or 0.23% of
total assets, as of December 31, 2018, and $131.0 million, or 0.35% of
total assets, as of March 31, 2018. The quarter-over-quarter variance
in nonperforming assets reflects an increase in commercial nonaccrual
loans.
CAPITAL STRENGTH
Capital levels for East West continue to be strong. The following table
presents the regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended March 31,
2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018.
EWBC Regulatory Capital Metrics
Basel III
($ in millions)
March 31,
2019 (a)
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
Minimum
Capital
Ratio
Well
Capitalized
Ratio
Minimum
Capital Ratio +
Conservation
Buffer (b)
CET1 capital ratio
12.4
%
12.2
%
11.9
%
4.5
%
6.5
%
7.0
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.4
%
12.2
%
11.9
%
6.0
%
8.0
%
8.5
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.8
%
13.7
%
13.4
%
8.0
%
10.0
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.6
%
4.0
%
5.0
%
4.0
%
Risk-Weighted Assets (“RWA”) (c)
$
33,187
$
32,497
$
29,891
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A Not applicable.
(a)
The Company’s March 31, 2019 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are
preliminary.
(b)
An additional 2.5% capital conservation buffer above the minimum
capital ratios is required in order to avoid limitations on
distributions, including dividend payments and certain
discretionary bonus payments to executive officers.
(c)
Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit
equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are
assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature
of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any
collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then
multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The
resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are
aggregated for determining total RWA.
DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS
East West’s Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2019
dividends for the Company’s common stock. The common stock cash dividend
of $0.275 per share is payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record
on May 1, 2019. This represents a 20% increase, or 4.5 cents per share,
to the quarterly common stock dividend, up from $0.23 per share
previously. At the new rate, the annualized dividend is $1.10, compared
to the previous annualized rate of $0.92 per share.
Conference Call
East West will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2019
earnings with the public on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.
PT/11:30 a.m. ET. The public and investment community are invited to
listen as management discusses first quarter 2019 results and operating
developments.
The following dial-in information is provided for participation in the
conference call: calls within the U.S. – (877) 506-6399; calls within
Canada – (855) 669-9657; international calls – (412) 902-6699.
A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available on the
Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.
A listen-only live broadcast of the call will also be available on the
Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.
A replay of the conference call will be available on April 18, 2019 at
11:30 a.m. Pacific Time through May 18, 2019. The replay numbers are:
within the U.S. – (877) 344-7529; within Canada – (855) 669-9658;
International calls – (412) 317-0088; and the replay access code is:
10129569.
About East West
East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of
$42.1 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the
symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is
one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California. East
West is a premier bank focused exclusively on the United States and
Greater China markets and operates over 130 locations worldwide,
including in the United States markets of California, Georgia,
Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China,
East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong,
Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing,
Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei and Xiamen. For more information on East
West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Certain matters set forth
herein (including any exhibits hereto) constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to our
current business plans and expectations regarding future operating
results. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to,
the use of forward-looking language, such as “likely result in,”
“expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “intends
to,” “assumes,” or may include other similar words or phrases, such as
“believes,” “plans,” “trend,” “objective,” “continues,” “remains,” or
similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,”
“would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “can,” or similar verbs, and
the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and
uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, include, but are
not limited to, our ability to compete effectively against other
financial institutions in our banking markets; success and timing of our
business strategies; our ability to retain key officers and employees;
impact on our funding costs, net interest income and net interest margin
due to changes in key variable market interest rates, competition,
regulatory requirements and our product mix; changes in our costs of
operation, compliance and expansion; our ability to adopt and
successfully integrate new technologies into our business in a strategic
manner; impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security
systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do
business, including as a result of cyber attacks; and other similar
matters which could result in, among other things, confidential and/or
proprietary information being disclosed or misused; adequacy of our risk
management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal
control over financial reporting; future credit quality and performance,
including our expectations regarding future credit losses and allowance
levels; impact of adverse changes to our credit ratings from major
credit rating agencies; impact of adverse judgments or settlements in
litigation; changes in the commercial and consumer real estate markets;
changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the United
States (“U.S.”) economy, including inflation, deflation, employment
levels, rate of growth and general business conditions; changes in
government interest rate policies; impact of benchmark interest rate
reform in the U.S. that resulted in the Secured Overnight Financing Rate
selected as the preferred alternative reference rate to the London
Interbank Offered Rate; impact of political developments, wars or other
hostilities that may disrupt or increase volatility in securities or
otherwise affect economic conditions; changes in laws or the regulatory
environment including regulatory reform initiatives and policies of the
U.S. Department of Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve Board System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the
California Department of Business Oversight — Division of Financial
Institutions; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer
Protection Act on our business, business practices, cost of operations
and executive compensation; heightened regulatory and governmental
oversight and scrutiny of our business practices, including dealings
with consumers; impact of reputational risk from negative publicity,
fines and penalties and other negative consequences from regulatory
violations and legal actions and from our interactions with business
partners, counterparties, service providers and other third parties;
impact of regulatory enforcement actions; changes in accounting
standards as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board
or other regulatory agencies and their impact on critical accounting
policies and assumptions; changes in income tax laws and regulations and
the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; impact of other
potential federal tax changes and spending cuts; our capital
requirements and our ability to generate capital internally or raise
capital on favorable terms; changes in our ability to receive dividends
from our subsidiaries; any future strategic acquisitions or
divestitures; continuing consolidation in the financial services
industry; changes in the equity and debt securities markets;
fluctuations of our stock price; fluctuations in foreign currency
exchange rates; a recurrence of significant turbulence or disruption in
the capital or financial markets, which could result in, among other
things, a reduction in the availability of funding or increases in
funding costs, a reduction in investor demand for mortgage loans and
declines in asset values and/or recognition of other-than-temporary
impairment on securities held in our available-for-sale investment
securities portfolio; changes in the economy of and monetary policy in
the People’s Republic of China; impact of natural or man-made disasters
or calamities or conflicts or other events that may directly or
indirectly result in a negative impact on our financial performance; and
other factors set forth in our public reports including its Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and
particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. If any
of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the
assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be
incorrect, our results could differ materially from those expressed in,
implied or projected by such forward-looking statements. We assume no
obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as
required by law.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Table 1
March 31, 2019
% or Basis Point Change
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
462,254
$
516,291
$
413,017
(10.5
)%
11.9
%
Interest-bearing cash with banks
3,323,071
2,485,086
1,901,921
33.7
74.7
Cash and cash equivalents
3,785,325
3,001,377
2,314,938
26.1
63.5
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
134,000
371,000
478,871
(63.9
)
(72.0
)
Securities purchased under resale agreements
(“resale agreements”) (1)
1,035,000
1,035,000
1,050,000
—
(1.4
)
Available-for-sale (“AFS”) investment securities
2,640,158
2,741,847
2,811,416
(3.7
)
(6.1
)
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and
Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock
74,736
74,069
73,787
0.9
1.3
Loans held-for-sale (“HFS”)
—
275
46,181
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Loans held-for-investment (net of allowance for loan losses of
$317,894, $311,322 and
$297,654)
32,545,392
32,073,867
29,257,594
1.5
11.2
Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, net
197,470
184,873
160,574
6.8
23.0
Investments in tax credit and other investments, net
217,445
231,635
246,183
(6.1
)
(11.7
)
Goodwill
465,697
465,547
465,547
0.0
0.0
Operating lease right-of-use assets (2)
104,289
—
—
100.0
100.0
Other assets
891,921
862,866
766,847
3.4
16.3
Total assets
$
42,091,433
$
41,042,356
$
37,671,938
2.6
%
11.7
%
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
$
36,273,972
$
35,439,628
$
32,608,777
2.4
%
11.2
%
Short-term borrowings
39,550
57,638
30,277
(31.4
)
30.6
FHLB advances
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
344,657
326,172
324,451
5.7
6.2
(“repurchase agreements”) (1)
50,000
50,000
50,000
—
—
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
152,433
146,835
166,640
3.8
(8.5
)
Operating lease liabilities (2)
112,843
—
—
100.0
100.0
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
526,048
598,109
513,038
(12.0
)
2.5
Total liabilities
37,499,503
36,618,382
33,693,183
2.4
11.3
Stockholders’ equity (2)
4,591,930
4,423,974
3,978,755
3.8
15.4
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
42,091,433
$
41,042,356
$
37,671,938
2.6
%
11.7
%
Book value per common share
$
31.56
$
30.52
$
27.46
3.4
%
14.9
%
Tangible equity (3) per common share
$
28.21
$
27.15
$
24.07
3.9
17.2
Number of common shares at period-end
145,501
144,961
144,873
0.4
0.4
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (3)
9.87
%
9.71
%
9.38
%
16
bps
49
bps
(1)
Resale and repurchase agreements have been reported net, pursuant
to Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 210-20-45-11, Balance
Sheet Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements.
As of each of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31,
2018, $400.0 million out of $450.0 million of gross repurchase
agreements were eligible for netting against gross resale
agreements.
(2)
The Company’s adoption of ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842)
in the first quarter of 2019 resulted in the recognition of $104.3
million and $112.8 million increase in right-of-use assets and
associated lease liabilities, respectively, arising from operating
leases in which the Company is the lessee. We adopted this
guidance using the alternative transition method, which allows the
adoption of the accounting standard prospectively without
adjusting comparative prior period financial information and also
recognized a cumulative effect adjustment of approximately $14.7
million that increased retained earnings related to deferred gains
on our prior sale-leaseback transactions.
(3)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
13.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Table 2
March 31, 2019
% Change
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Loans:
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)
$
12,040,806
$
12,056,970
$
10,818,304
(0.1
)%
11.3
%
Commercial real estate (“CRE”)
9,636,338
9,449,835
9,022,746
2.0
6.8
Multifamily residential
2,270,590
2,281,032
1,954,855
(0.5
)
16.2
Construction and land
647,380
538,794
669,340
20.2
(3.3
)
Consumer:
Single-family residential
6,309,331
6,036,454
4,930,580
4.5
28.0
Home equity lines of credit (“HELOCs”)
1,626,222
1,690,834
1,775,443
(3.8
)
(8.4
)
Other consumer
332,619
331,270
383,980
0.4
(13.4
)
Total loans held-for-investment (1)(2)
32,863,286
32,385,189
29,555,248
1.5
11.2
Loans HFS
—
275
46,181
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Total loans (1)(2)
32,863,286
32,385,464
29,601,429
1.5
11.0
Allowance for loan losses
(317,894
)
(311,322
)
(297,654
)
2.1
6.8
Net loans (1)(2)
$
32,545,392
$
32,074,142
$
29,303,775
1.5
%
11.1
%
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
10,011,533
$
11,377,009
$
11,763,936
(12.0
)%
(14.9
)%
Interest-bearing checking
6,123,681
4,584,447
4,428,952
33.6
38.3
Money market
8,243,003
8,262,677
7,913,040
(0.2
)
4.2
Savings
2,049,086
2,146,429
2,301,780
(4.5
)
(11.0
)
Total core deposits
26,427,303
26,370,562
26,407,708
0.2
0.1
Time deposits
9,846,669
9,069,066
6,201,069
8.6
58.8
Total deposits
$
36,273,972
$
35,439,628
$
32,608,777
2.4
%
11.2
%
(1)
Includes $(46.0) million, $(48.9) million and $(36.6) million as of
March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively,
of net deferred loan fees, unearned fees, unamortized premiums and
unaccreted discounts.
(2)
Includes ASC 310-30 discount of $20.4 million, $22.2 million and
$32.2 million as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31,
2018, respectively.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
Table 3
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019 % Change
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Interest and dividend income
$
463,311
$ 457,334
$ 371,873
1.3
%
24.6
%
Interest expense
100,850
87,918
45,180
14.7
123.2
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
362,461
369,416
326,693
(1.9
)
10.9
Provision for credit losses
22,579
17,959
20,218
25.7
11.7
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
339,882
351,457
306,475
(3.3
)
10.9
Noninterest income
42,131
41,695
74,444
1.0
(43.4
)
Noninterest expense
186,922
188,097
169,135
(0.6
)
10.5
Income before income taxes
195,091
205,055
211,784
(4.9
)
(7.9
)
Income tax expense
31,067
32,037
24,752
(3.0
)
25.5
Net income
$
164,024
$ 173,018
$ 187,032
(5.2
)%
(12.3
)%
Earnings per share (“EPS”)
- Basic
$
1.13
$ 1.19
$ 1.29
(5.4
)%
(12.7
)%
- Diluted
$
1.12
$ 1.18
$ 1.28
(5.1
)
(12.3
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- Basic
145,256
144,960
144,664
0.2
%
0.4
%
- Diluted
145,921
146,133
145,939
(0.1
)
0.0
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
% Change
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Noninterest income:
Lending fees
$
14,796
$ 15,002
$ 14,012
(1.4
)%
5.6
%
Deposit account fees
9,641
9,512
10,430
1.4
(7.6
)
Foreign exchange income
5,015
7,191
1,171
(30.3
)
328.3
Wealth management fees
3,812
2,796
2,953
36.3
29.1
Interest rate contracts and other derivative income
3,216
1,125
6,690
185.9
(51.9
)
Net gains on sales of loans
915
1,509
1,582
(39.4
)
(42.2
)
Net gains on sales of AFS investment securities
1,561
161
2,129
NM
(26.7
)
Net gain on sale of business
—
—
31,470
—
(100.0
)
Other income
3,175
4,399
4,007
(27.8
)
(20.8
)
Total noninterest income
$
42,131
$ 41,695
$ 74,444
1.0
%
(43.4
)%
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
$
102,299
$ 93,790
$ 95,234
9.1
%
7.4
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
17,318
18,017
16,880
(3.9
)
2.6
Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory
assessments
3,088
3,093
6,273
(0.2
)
(50.8
)
Legal expense
2,225
2,145
2,255
3.7
(1.3
)
Data processing
3,157
3,160
3,401
(0.1
)
(7.2
)
Consulting expense
2,059
1,424
2,352
44.6
(12.5
)
Deposit related expense
3,504
3,043
2,679
15.1
30.8
Computer software expense
6,078
6,205
5,054
(2.0
)
20.3
Other operating expense
22,289
26,262
17,607
(15.1
)
26.6
Amortization of tax credit and other investments
24,905
30,958
17,400
(19.6
)
43.1
Total noninterest expense
$
186,922
$
188,097
$
169,135
(0.6
)%
10.5
%
NM Not Meaningful
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Table 4
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
% Change
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Loans:
Commercial:
C&I
$
11,845,860
$
11,554,737
$
10,712,583
2.5
%
10.6
%
CRE
9,568,571
9,363,625
9,006,593
2.2
6.2
Multifamily residential
2,307,374
2,162,877
1,944,516
6.7
18.7
Construction and land
584,445
582,311
657,568
0.4
(11.1
)
Consumer:
Single-family residential
6,151,550
5,854,551
4,771,427
5.1
28.9
HELOCs
1,652,211
1,709,022
1,779,242
(3.3
)
(7.1
)
Other consumer
304,774
307,752
339,977
(1.0
)
(10.4
)
Total loans (1)(2)
$
32,414,785
$
31,534,875
$
29,211,906
2.8
%
11.0
%
AFS investment securities
$
2,642,299
$
2,777,381
$
2,854,335
(4.9
)%
(7.4
)%
Interest-earning assets
$
38,745,004
$
38,688,647
$
35,513,663
0.1
%
9.1
%
Total assets
$
40,738,404
$
40,525,188
$
37,381,098
0.5
%
9.0
%
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
10,071,370
$
11,447,345
$
11,289,512
(12.0
)%
(10.8
)%
Interest-bearing checking
5,270,855
4,449,541
4,559,695
18.5
15.6
Money market
8,080,848
8,180,426
8,273,160
(1.2
)
(2.3
)
Savings
2,091,406
2,124,697
2,452,452
(1.6
)
(14.7
)
Total core deposits
25,514,479
26,202,009
26,574,819
(2.6
)
(4.0
)
Time deposits
9,408,897
8,783,068
5,716,638
7.1
64.6
Total deposits
$
34,923,376
$
34,985,077
$
32,291,457
(3)
(0.2
)%
8.2
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
$
25,452,835
$
24,122,509
$
21,553,595
5.5
%
18.1
%
Stockholders’ equity
$
4,537,301
$
4,335,110
$
3,922,926
4.7
%
15.7
%
(1)
Includes ASC 310-30 discount of $21.6 million, $23.8 million and
$34.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December
31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
(2)
Includes loans HFS.
(3)
Includes deposits HFS.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 5
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks
$
2,578,686
$
15,470
2.43
%
$
3,267,484
$
18,791
2.28
%
Resale agreements (2)
1,035,000
7,846
3.07
%
1,035,000
7,819
3.00
%
AFS investment securities
2,642,299
15,748
2.42
%
2,777,381
15,216
2.17
%
Loans (3)
32,414,785
423,534
5.30
%
31,534,875
414,517
5.22
%
FHLB and FRB stock
74,234
713
3.90
%
73,907
991
5.32
%
Total interest-earning assets
38,745,004
463,311
4.85
%
38,688,647
457,334
4.69
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
468,159
482,767
Allowance for loan losses
(314,446
)
(314,019
)
Other assets
1,839,687
1,667,793
Total assets
$
40,738,404
$40,525,188
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking deposits
$
5,270,855
$
14,255
1.10
%
$
4,449,541
$
9,963
0.89
%
Money market deposits
8,080,848
30,234
1.52
%
8,180,426
27,640
1.34
%
Savings deposits
2,091,406
2,227
0.43
%
2,124,697
2,257
0.42
%
Time deposits
9,408,897
45,289
1.95
%
8,783,068
39,459
1.78
%
Federal funds purchased and other short-term
borrowings
60,442
616
4.13
%
57,198
624
4.33
%
FHLB advances
338,027
2,979
3.57
%
325,826
2,903
3.53
%
Repurchase agreements (2)
50,000
3,492
28.32
%
50,000
3,396
26.95
%
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
152,360
1,758
4.68
%
151,753
1,676
4.38
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
25,452,835
100,850
1.61
%
24,122,509
87,918
1.45
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
Demand deposits
10,071,370
11,447,345
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
676,898
620,224
Stockholders’ equity
4,537,301
4,335,110
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
40,738,404
$40,525,188
Interest rate spread
3.24
%
3.24
%
Net interest income and net interest margin
$
362,461
3.79
%
$
369,416
3.79
%
Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net
interest margin (4)
$
360,283
3.77
%
$
363,606
3.73
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Average balances of resale and repurchase agreements have been
reported net, pursuant to ASC 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet
Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The
weighted-average yields of gross resale agreements were 2.80% and
2.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively. The weighted-average interest rates of gross
repurchase agreements were 5.01% and 4.77% for the three months
ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(3)
Includes loans HFS. ASC 310-30 discount was $21.6 million and $23.8
million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively.
(4)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
12.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 6
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate(1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks
$
2,578,686
$
15,470
2.43
%
$
2,323,771
$
10,945
1.91
%
Resale agreements (2)
1,035,000
7,846
3.07
%
1,050,000
6,934
2.68
%
AFS investment securities
2,642,299
15,748
2.42
%
2,854,335
15,456
2.20
%
Loans (3)
32,414,785
423,534
5.30
%
29,211,906
337,904
4.69
%
FHLB and FRB stock
74,234
713
3.90
%
73,651
634
3.49
%
Total interest-earning assets
38,745,004
463,311
4.85
%
35,513,663
371,873
4.25
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
468,159
443,357
Allowance for loan losses
(314,446
)
(285,836
)
Other assets
1,839,687
1,709,914
Total assets
$
40,738,404
$
37,381,098
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking deposits
$
5,270,855
$
14,255
1.10
%
$
4,559,695 (4)
$
6,727
0.60
%
Money market deposits
8,080,848
30,234
1.52
%
8,273,160 (4)
15,840
0.78
%
Savings deposits
2,091,406
2,227
0.43
%
2,452,452 (4)
2,021
0.33
%
Time deposits
9,408,897
45,289
1.95
%
5,716,638 (4)
14,548
1.03
%
Federal funds purchased and other short-term
borrowings
60,442
616
4.13
%
871
7
3.26
%
FHLB advances
338,027
2,979
3.57
%
334,121
2,260
2.74
%
Repurchase agreements (2)
50,000
3,492
28.32
%
50,000
2,306
18.70
%
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
152,360
1,758
4.68
%
166,658
1,471
3.58
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
25,452,835
100,850
1.61
%
21,553,595
45,180
0.85
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
stockholders’ equity:
Demand deposits
10,071,370
11,289,512 (4)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
676,898
615,065
Stockholders’ equity
4,537,301
3,922,926
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
40,738,404
$
37,381,098
Interest rate spread
3.24
%
3.40
%
Net interest income and net interest margin
$
362,461
3.79
%
$
326,693
3.73
%
Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net
interest margin (5)
$
360,283
3.77
%
$
321,493
3.67
%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Average balances of resale and repurchase agreements have been
reported net, pursuant to ASC 210-20-45-11, Balance Sheet
Offsetting: Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The
weighted-average yields of gross resale agreements were 2.80% and
2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018,
respectively. The weighted-average interest rates of gross
repurchase agreements were 5.01% and 3.95% for the three months
ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3)
Includes loans HFS. ASC 310-30 discount was $21.6 million and $34.1
million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018,
respectively.
(4)
Includes average balances of deposits HFS related to the Desert
Community Bank (“DCB”) sale.
(5)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table
12.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED
RATIOS (unaudited)
Table 7
Three Months Ended (1)
March 31, 2019 Basis Point Change
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
Qtr-o-Qtr
Yr-o-Yr
Return on average assets
1.63
%
1.69
%
2.03
%
(6) bps
(40) bps
Adjusted return on average assets (2)
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.79
%
(1
)
(11
)
Return on average equity
14.66
%
15.83
%
19.34
%
(117
)
(468
)
Adjusted return on average equity (2)
15.10
%
15.83
%
17.04
%
(73
)
(194
)
Return on average tangible equity (2)
16.53
%
17.97
%
22.30
%
(144
)
(577
)
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)
17.02
%
17.97
%
19.68
%
(95
)
(266
)
Interest rate spread
3.24
%
3.24
%
3.40
%
—
(16
)
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.79
%
3.73
%
—
6
Adjusted net interest margin (2)
3.77
%
3.73
%
3.67
%
4
10
Average loan yield
5.30
%
5.22
%
4.69
%
8
61
Adjusted average loan yield (2)
5.27
%
5.14
%
4.61
%
13
66
Yield on average interest-earning assets
4.85
%
4.69
%
4.25
%
16
60
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.50
%
1.34
%
0.76
%
16
74
Cost of deposits
1.07
%
0.90
%
0.49
%
17
58
Cost of funds
1.15
%
0.98
%
0.56
%
17
59
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (2)
2.43
%
2.50
%
2.38
%
(7
)
5
Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (2)
1.60
%
1.53
%
1.63
%
7
(3
)
Efficiency ratio
46.20
%
45.75
%
42.16
%
45
404
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
39.75
%
37.92
%
40.64
%
183 bps
(89) bps
(1)
Annualized except for efficiency ratio.
(2)
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Tables
10, 11, 12 and 13.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Non-Purchased Credit Impaired (“Non-PCI”) Loans
Allowance for non-PCI loans, beginning of period
$
311,300
$
310,010
$
287,070
Provision for loan losses on non-PCI loans
20,648
17,321
19,933
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:
Commercial:
C&I
(14,993
)
(21,227
)
(11,166
)
CRE
222
4,763
427
Multifamily residential
281
286
333
Construction and land
63
24
435
Consumer:
Single-family residential
2
106
183
HELOCs
2
38
—
Other consumer
(14
)
(2
)
(16
)
Total net charge-offs
(14,437
)
(16,012
)
(9,804
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
369
(19
)
408
Allowance for non-PCI loans, end of period
317,880
311,300
297,607
Purchased Credit Impaired (“PCI”) Loans
Allowance for PCI loans, beginning of period
22
31
58
Reversal of loan losses on PCI loans
(8
)
(9
)
(11
)
Allowance for PCI loans, end of period
14
22
47
Allowance for loan losses
317,894
311,322
297,654
Unfunded Credit Facilities
Allowance for unfunded credit reserves, beginning of period
12,566
11,919
13,318
Provision for unfunded credit reserves
1,939
647
296
Allowance for unfunded credit reserves, end of period
14,505
12,566
13,614
Allowance for credit losses
$
332,399
$
323,888
$
311,268
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT
QUALITY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 9
Non-PCI Nonperforming Assets
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial:
C&I
$
86,466
$
43,840
$
80,807
CRE
25,209
24,218
26,496
Multifamily residential
1,620
1,260
2,050
Construction and land
—
—
3,973
Consumer:
Single-family residential
10,467
5,259
7,465
HELOCs
10,473
8,614
6,935
Other consumer
2,506
2,502
2,491
Total nonaccrual loans
136,741
85,693
130,217
Other real estate owned, net
133
133
734
Other nonperforming assets
1,167
7,167
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
138,041
$
92,993
$
130,951
Credit Quality Ratios
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Non-PCI nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.33
%
0.23
%
0.35
%
Non-PCI nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment (1)
0.42
%
0.26
%
0.44
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment (1)
0.97
%
0.96
%
1.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-PCI nonaccrual loans
232.48
%
363.30
%
228.58
%
Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans
held-for-investment
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.14
%
(1)
Total assets and loans held-for-investment include PCI loans of
$290.3 million, $308.0 million and $452.4 million as of March 31,
2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
($ and shares in thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)
Table 10
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a pre-tax
impairment charge related to certain tax credit investments of $7.0
million. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company sold its DCB
branches and recognized a pre-tax gain on sale of $31.5 million.
Management believes that presenting the computations of the adjusted
net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted
return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity that
exclude the after-tax impacts of the impairment charge related to
certain tax credit investments and the gain on the sale of the DCB
branches (where applicable) provides clarity to financial statement
users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allows
comparability to prior periods.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Net income
(a)
$
164,024
$ 173,018
$ 187,032
Add: Impairment charge related to certain tax credit investments (1)
6,978
—
—
Less: Gain on sale of business
—
—
(31,470
)
Tax effect of adjustment (2)
(2,063
)
—
9,303
Adjusted net income
(b)
$
168,939
$ 173,018
$ 164,865
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
145,921
146,133
145,939
Diluted EPS
$
1.12
$ 1.18
$ 1.28
Diluted EPS impact of impairment charge related to certain tax
credit investments, net of tax
0.04
—
—
Diluted EPS impact of gain on sale of business, net of tax
—
—
(0.15
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.16
$
1.18
$
1.13
Average total assets
(c)
$
40,738,404
$
40,525,188
$
37,381,098
Average stockholders’ equity
(d)
$
4,537,301
$
4,335,110
$
3,922,926
Return on average assets (3)
(a)/(c)
1.63
%
1.69
%
2.03
%
Adjusted return on average assets (3)
(b)/(c)
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.79
%
Return on average equity (3)
(a)/(d)
14.66
%
15.83
%
19.34
%
Adjusted return on average equity (3)
(b)/(d)
15.10
%
15.83
%
17.04
%
(1)
Included in Amortization of tax credit and other investments.
(2)
Applied statutory rate of 29.56%.
(3)
Annualized.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 11
Adjusted efficiency ratio represents adjusted noninterest expense
divided by adjusted revenue. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision
profitability ratio represents the aggregate of adjusted revenue
less adjusted noninterest expense, divided by average total assets.
Adjusted revenue represents the aggregate of net interest income and
adjusted noninterest income, where adjusted noninterest income
excludes the gain on the sale of the DCB branches that were sold in
the first quarter of 2018 (where applicable). Adjusted noninterest
expense excludes the amortization of tax credit and other
investments and the amortization of core deposit intangibles.
Management believes that the measures and ratios presented below
provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing
performance of the Company and allow comparability to prior periods.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
(a)
$
362,461
$
369,416
$
326,693
Total noninterest income
42,131
41,695
74,444
Total revenue
(b)
$
404,592
$
411,111
$
401,137
Noninterest income
42,131
41,695
74,444
Less: Gain on sale of business
—
—
(31,470
)
Adjusted noninterest income
(c)
42,131
41,695
42,974
Adjusted revenue
(a)+(c) = (d)
$
404,592
$
411,111
$
369,667
Total noninterest expense
(e)
$
186,922
$
188,097
$
169,135
Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments
(24,905
)
(30,958
)
(17,400
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
(1,174
)
(1,265
)
(1,485
)
Adjusted noninterest expense
(f)
$
160,843
$
155,874
$
150,250
Efficiency ratio
(e)/(b)
46.20
%
45.75
%
42.16
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
(f)/(d)
39.75
%
37.92
%
40.64
%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
(d)-(f) = (g)
$
243,749
$
255,237
$
219,417
Average total assets
(h)
$
40,738,404
$
40,525,188
$
37,381,098
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (1)
(g)/(h)
2.43
%
2.50
%
2.38
%
Adjusted noninterest expense (1)/average
assets
(f)/(h)
1.60
%
1.53
%
1.63
%
(1) Annualized.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Table 12
Management believes that presenting the adjusted average loan yield
and adjusted net interest margin that exclude the ASC 310-30
discount accretion impact provides clarity to financial statement
users regarding the change in loan contractual yields and allows
comparability to prior periods.
Three Months Ended
Yield on Average Loans
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Interest income on loans
(a)
$
423,534
$
414,517
$
337,904
Less: ASC 310-30 discount accretion income
(2,178
)
(5,810
)
(5,200
)
Adjusted interest income on loans
(b)
$
421,356
$
408,707
$
332,704
Average loans
(c)
$
32,414,785
$
31,534,875
$
29,211,906
Add: ASC 310-30 discount
21,639
23,833
34,059
Adjusted average loans
(d)
$
32,436,424
$
31,558,708
$
29,245,965
Average loan yield (1)
(a)/(c)
5.30
%
5.22
%
4.69
%
Adjusted average loan yield (1)
(b)/(d)
5.27
%
5.14
%
4.61
%
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
(e)
$
362,461
$
369,416
$
326,693
Less: ASC 310-30 discount accretion income
(2,178
)
(5,810
)
(5,200
)
Adjusted net interest income
(f)
$
360,283
$
363,606
$
321,493
Average interest-earning assets
(g)
$
38,745,004
$
38,688,647
$
35,513,663
Add: ASC 310-30 discount
21,639
23,833
34,059
Adjusted average interest-earning assets
(h)
$
38,766,643
$
38,712,480
$
35,547,722
Net interest margin (1)
(e)/(g)
3.79
%
3.79
%
3.73
%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
(f)/(h)
3.77
%
3.73
%
3.67
%
(1) Annualized.
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Table 13
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide
supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance.
Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are
non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets
represent stockholders’ equity and total assets, respectively, which
have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given
that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the
banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking
regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for
discussion.
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Stockholders’ equity
(a)
$
4,591,930
$
4,423,974
$
3,978,755
Less: Goodwill
(465,697
)
(465,547
)
(465,547
)
Other intangible assets (1)
(21,109
)
(22,365
)
(26,196
)
Tangible equity
(b)
$
4,105,124
$
3,936,062
$
3,487,012
Total assets
(c)
$
42,091,433
$
41,042,356
$
37,671,938
Less: Goodwill
(465,697
)
(465,547
)
(465,547
)
Other intangible assets (1)
(21,109
)
(22,365
)
(26,196
)
Tangible assets
(d)
$
41,604,627
$
40,554,444
$
37,180,195
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio
(a)/(c)
10.91
%
10.78
%
10.56
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
(b)/(d)
9.87
%
9.71
%
9.38
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity represents adjusted
tangible net income divided by average tangible equity. Adjusted
tangible net income excludes the after-tax effects of the
amortization of core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing
assets and the after-tax impacts of the impairment charge related to
certain tax credit investments and the gain on the sale of the DCB
branches (where applicable). Given that the use of such measures and
ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures
and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company
has included them below for discussion.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Net Income
$
164,024
$
173,018
$
187,032
Add: Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,174
1,265
1,485
Amortization of mortgage servicing assets
324
448
473
Tax effect of adjustments (2)
(443
)
(506
)
(579
)
Tangible net income
(e)
$
165,079
$
174,225
$
188,411
Add: Impairment charge related to certain tax credit investments (3)
6,978
—
—
Less: Gain on sale of business
—
—
(31,470
)
Tax effect of adjustment (2)
(2,063
)
—
9,303
Adjusted tangible net income
(f)
$
169,994
$
174,225
$
166,244
Average stockholders’ equity
$
4,537,301
$
4,335,110
$
3,922,926
Less: Average goodwill
(465,559
)
(465,547
)
(468,785
)
Average other intangible assets (1)
(21,860
)
(23,130
)
(28,102
)
Average tangible equity
(g)
$
4,049,882
$
3,846,433
$
3,426,039
Return on average tangible equity (4)
(e)/(g)
16.53
%
17.97
%
22.30
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (4)
(f)/(g)
17.02
%
17.97
%
19.68
%
(1)
Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets.
(2)
Applied statutory rate of 29.56%.
(3)
Included in Amortization of tax credit and other investments.