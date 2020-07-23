East West Bancorp : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 07/23/2020 | 08:26am EDT Send by mail :

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, our results could differ materially from those expressed in, implied or projected by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 East West Response to COVID-19 Employees Developed detailed return to office plan with phased return for associates.

Continue work-from-home plans for associates who can perform work remotely. Prepared locations: temperature screening, plexiglass panels, PPE. All branches resumed normal business hours, including all 13 that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program Processed and funded $1.8 billion for over 7,200 small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations during 2Q20.

medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations during 2Q20. Funds used to support over 170,000 employees. Median loan size: $60,000. Over 60% of loans under $100,000.

COVID-19 Related Payment Deferrals Active Deferrals as of 6/30/2020 # of Deferrals $ of Deferrals % Deferred LTV of Deferred C&I 72 140 mil 1.2% N/A CRE 235 1,431 mil 9.9% 53.4% Subtotal 307 1,571 mil 6.0% N/A Residential Mortgage 2,917 1,309 mil 14.3% 50.7% Total Loans 3,224 2,880 mil 7.7% N/A 90% are 3-month deferrals.

3-month deferrals. Of the $1.6bn C&I and CRE loan deferrals, 45% are still making partial payments during the deferral period. 3 Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Results Profitability: Returns on Assets & Equity 2.00% 1.74% 40.0% 1.58% 1.67% 1.30% 30.0% 17.4% 15.7% 16.6% 0.83% 20.0% 12.9% 15.5% 14.1% 14.9% 9.0% 11.6% 10.0% 8.0% 0.00% 0.0% 2Q19* 3Q19 4Q19* 1Q20 2Q20 ROAA ROAE ROATE* See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases.

ROAA, ROAE & ROATE adjusted in 2Q19 & 4Q19 for non-GAAP items. Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income & PTPP Ratio $260 $263 $266 $256 $249 4.00% $250 millions 3.50% 2.42% 2.37% 2.30% $200 2.51% 3.00% in 2.08% 2.50% $150 $ 2.50% 2.00% 2.30% 1.50% $100 1.83% 1.42% 1.00% $50 0.50% 0.25% $- 0.00% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adj.* PTPP income Adj.* PTPP profitability ratio Avg. Fed Funds rate See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases. 2Q20 Net Income $99 million 2Q20 Diluted EPS $0.70 Total Revenue $402 million Record Loans $37.2 billion Record Deposits $40.7 billion Adj.* Efficiency Ratio 38.1% 4 2Q20: Summary Balance Sheet $ in millions, except per share data Cash equivalents & ST investments $ AFS debt securities & repo assets Gross loans (ex. PPP) $ PPP loans Total loans, net of discounts $ Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") Net Loans $ Other assets Total Assets $ Customer deposits $ Short-term borrowings FHLB advances & repo funding PPP Liquidity Facility Other LT debt & finance lease liab. Other liabilities Total Liabilities $ Total Stockholders' Equity $ Book value per share $ Tangible equity per share $ Gross loans / deposits ALLL / gross loans 06.30.20 03.31.20 % Change 5,065 $ 3,374 50% 5,145 4,556 13% 35,487 $ 35,895 -1% 1,747 - NM 37,233 $ 35,895 4% (632) (557) 13% 36,601 $ 35,338 4% 2,597 2,681 -3% 49,408 $ 45,949 8% 40,673 $ 38,687 5% 253 67 278% 957 1,096 -13% 1,428 - NM 152 152 0% 958 1,043 -8% 44,420 $ 41,046 8% 4,987 $ 4,903 2% 35.25 $ 34.67 2% 31.86 $ 31.27 2% 91.5% 92.8% (124) bp 1.70% 1.55% 15 bp Notable Items Strong, well-diversified balance sheet. Total loan growth: $1.3bn, +15% annualized.

Total deposit growth: $2.0bn, +21% annualized.

Loan-to-deposit ratio of 91.5% as of 06.30.20, decrease from 92.8% as of 03.31.20: reflects strong deposit growth in 2Q20.

ratio of 91.5% as of 06.30.20, decrease from 92.8% as of 03.31.20: reflects strong deposit growth in 2Q20. Greater China loans: $1.2bn as of 06.30.20, -2%Q-o-Q.

-2%Q-o-Q. Greater China deposits: $2.2bn as of 06.30.20, +7% Q-o-Q.

Q-o-Q. Funded the PPP loans through the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

("PPPLF") by drawing on $1.4bn, strengthening already substantial liquidity and bolstering balance sheet capacity to serve customers.

("PPPLF") by drawing on $1.4bn, strengthening already substantial liquidity and bolstering balance sheet capacity to serve customers. Strong liquidity: available borrowing capacity of $15.7bn as of 06.30.20, up from $13.0bn as of 03.31.20. 5 2Q20: Strong Capital Ratios Growing Equity: Book value per share of $35.25 as of 06.30.20: +2% Q-o-Q and +8% Y-o-Y.

Book value per share of $35.25 as of 06.30.20: +2% Q-o-Q and +8% Y-o-Y. Tangible equity* per share of $31.86 as of 06.30.20: +2% Q-o-Q and +9% Y-o-Y.

Tangible equity* to tangible assets ratio of 9.2% as of 06.30.20.

Increasing risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital & total capital ratios all increased Q-o-Q as of 06.30.20.

CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital & total capital ratios all increased Q-o-Q as of 06.30.20. Capital return to shareholders:

Dividend: Quarterly common stock dividend of 27.5 cents per share, or annualized $1.10 per share. No buybacks during 2Q20.

13.9% 14.4% 12.4% 12.7% 12.4% 12.7% 10.5% 10.2% 9.7% 8.5% 7.0% 5.0% CET1 Tier 1 Total Leverage capital ratio capital ratio capital ratio ratio Higher of the Regulatory requirement for the Minimum Capital Ratio + 2.5% Conservation Buffer, EWBC as of 03.31.20 EWBC as of 06.30.20 or the Well Capitalized Ratio Note: regulatory capital ratios as of 06.30.20 are preliminary. * See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix of this presentation and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases. 6 2Q20: Record Loans of $37.2 billion Loan Mix as of 06.30.20: $37.2 billion* ($ in billions) $9.3 $1.7 5% 25% $14.5 $11.7 31% 39% C&I (ex. PPP) PPP Total CRE Residential mortgage & other consumer Average Loans & Growth 45 $45.0 40 $33.0 $33.7 $34.4 +9% $35.2 +23% $37.1 $40.0 35 1.5 +8% +9% $35.0 9.1 30 8.3 8.6 8.8 9.0 $30.0 25 $25.0 billions 12.7 12.9 13.4 14.0 14.4 20 $20.0 in15 $15.0 $ 10 $10.0 5 12.0 12.2 12.2 12.2 12.1 $5.0 0 $- 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 C&I (ex. PPP) PPP Total CRE Residential mortgage & other consumer LQA avg. loan growth EOP loan growth: 4% Q-o-Q (+15% LQA).

4% Q-o-Q (+15% LQA). Avg. loan growth: 6% Q-o-Q (+23% LQA).

6% Q-o-Q (+23% LQA). C&I: 2Q growth from PPP. PPP: average balance of $1.5bn in 2Q20. Real estate portfolio growth: total CRE: +11% LQA;

residential mortgage: +12% LQA.

As of 06.30.20, total C&I commitments of $16.1bn: $11.7bn in loans outstanding (ex. PPP) plus $4.5bn in undisbursed commitments.

C&I loan line utilization: 72% as of 06.30.20, down from 75% as of 03.31.20, and up from 71% as of 12.31.19.

72% as of 06.30.20, down from 75% as of 03.31.20, and up from 71% as of 12.31.19. Undertook rigorous loan portfolio review in 2Q20, covering over 50% of the C&I and CRE loan portfolios. Loan balances of $37.2bn as of 06.30.20 are net of deferred loan fees, unearned fees, unamortized premiums and unaccreted discounts of $(72.1) million. PPP balances of $1.75bn as of 06.30.20 are net of origination fees of $(25.4). 7 06.30.20: Diversified Commercial Loan Portfolio Total Loans: C&I Loans by Industry as % of Total Loans Outstanding Total Residential Total Residential Mortgage & 3% General Manufacturing & Wholesale Mortgage & Other Consumer Other Consumer 3% Oil & Gas 25% 25% 3% Private Equity $37.2 $11.7 billion 2% Entertainment C&I 2% Real Estate Related billion 31% 2% Technology & Life Science 2% Consumer Goods Total Loans 2% Clean Energy 1% Healthcare 1% Grocers & Food Producers Total CRE 39% 10% All Other C&I PPP 5% Oil & Gas exposure: Loans O/S: $1.3bn loans as of 06.30.20, down 6% Q-o-Q from $1.4bn.

Q-o-Q from $1.4bn. Total commitments: $1.6bn as of 06.30.20, down by 8% Q-o-Q from $1.8bn.

Q-o-Q from $1.8bn. Allowance for loan loss coverage: 9% of O&G portfolio.

Portfolio mix: 62% E&P; 32% midstream & downstream; 6% oilfield services & other.

E&P production mix through 2020: by volume: 29% oil, 55% gas & 16% NGL; by revenue: 58% oil, 33% gas & 9% NGL. Production hedged: 73% oil and 74% gas hedged for 2020; and 46% oil and 61% gas hedged for 2021.

8 06.30.20: Diversified Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Total Loans: Total CRE Loans by Property Type as % of Total Loans Outstanding Total Residential Mortgage & Retail, 9% Other Consumer 25% PPP $37.2 $14.5 billion MFR, 8% 5% Total CRE billion 39% Office, 7% Total Loans Industrial, 6% C&I Hotel, 5% 31% All Other CRE, 4% Total CRE Geographic Distribution WA Other 8% 3% TX 6% NY $14.5 6% billion SoCal Total CRE 54% loans NorCal 23% Geographic distribution reflects EWBC's branch footprint.

Owner-occupied loans in CRE: $2.2bn, or 6% of total loans outstanding.

loans in CRE: $2.2bn, total loans outstanding. Included in All Other CRE are construction & land loans of $568mm, or 1.5% of total loans. Total construction & land exposure of $935mm comprises loans O/S plus $367mm in undisbursed commitments. 9 06.30.20: Low LTV Commercial Real Estate Portfolio LTV Distribution of Total CRE >65% to 70% > 70% 7% 4% >60% to 65% 16% $2.3 million LTV & Size by Property Type Average Weight. Avg. ($ in mm) Loan Size LTV Retail $ 2.2 mm 50% Multifamily 1.2 mm 52% Office 3.8 mm 54% Industrial 2.3 mm 51% >55% to 60% 17% Avg. size 52% Weigh. avg. LTV <=50% 40% Hotel 8.2 mm 54% Construction & 9.5 mm* 52% Land Other 1.9 mm 49% >50% to 55% 16% Total CRE $ 2.3 mm 52% * Construction & Land avg. size based on total commitment. High percentage of CRE loans have full recourse & personal guarantees from individuals or guarantors with substantial net worth.

Many of our customers have long-term relationships with East West Bank. 10 06.30.20: Low LTV Single Family Mortgage Portfolio Geographic Distribution of SFR $7.7 billion Single-family mortgage SFR LTV Distribution >60% 7% <=50% $385,000 32% Avg. outstanding SFR size >55% to 60% 53% 47% Avg. LTV >50% to 55% 14% Single-family residential (SFR): $7.7bn as of 06.30.20, primarily originated through East West Bank branches.

$7.7bn as of 06.30.20, primarily originated through East West Bank branches. Residential mortgage origination volume: $777mm in 2Q20, comprising $567mm of SFR and $210mm of HELOC originations, increased 6% Q-o-Q. Transaction volume picked up in May and June after a slower April.

$777mm in 2Q20, comprising $567mm of SFR and $210mm of HELOC originations, increased 6% Q-o-Q. Transaction volume picked up in May and June after a slower April. Refinance transactions: 68% of residential mortgage origination volume in 2Q20, vs. 62% in 1Q20. 11 06.30.20: Low LTV HELOC Portfolio Geographic Distribution of HELOC Other WA 5% 10% HELOC LTV* Distribution >60%:: 3% NY 13% $1.5 billion SoCal HELOC 48% Loan balance NorCal >55% to 60% 33% $362,000 Avg. HELOC commitment 49% Avg. LTV* <=50% 57% 24% * Combined LTV >50% to 55% for 1st and 2nd liens. Based on 7% commitment. Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): $1.5bn loans outstanding plus $1.6bn in undisbursed commitments, for total commitment of $3.1bn as of 06.30.20. Utilization rate of 48% in 2Q20.

$1.5bn loans outstanding plus $1.6bn in undisbursed commitments, for total commitment of $3.1bn as of 06.30.20. Utilization rate of 48% in 2Q20. Similar to SFR loans, HELOCs primarily originated through East West Bank branches.

As of 06.30.20, 84% of HELOCs were in first lien position. 12 2Q20: Allowance for Loan Losses & Credit Costs Allowance for Loan Losses Coverage Ratio $632 4.80% $557 millions $483 3.60% $500 in $311 $358 $ 1.70% 2.40% 1.39% 1.55% 1.03% 0.96% 1.20% $- 0.00% 12.31.18 12.31.19 01.01.20 (CECL) 03.31.20 06.30.20 Allowance for loan losses ALLL/Loans HFI Composition of ALLL Over Time: Total: $632 Total:1.70% allowanceis Total: $557 31 0.34% portfolio Total: $358 Total: $483 34 220 1.51% 33 160 millions;ratio coverageby 137 37 83 in 313 363 381 3.26% $ 238 0 12.31.19 01.01.20 (CECL) 03.31.20 06.30.20 06.30.20 ALLL by Loan Type: C&I (ex. PPP) Total CRE Residential mortgage & other consumer Provision for Credit Losses & Net Charge-offs 0.70% 220 0.50% 0.26% 0.21% 0.30% 0.09% 0.10% millionsin 0.01% 0.10% 74 110 102 -0 .10% $ -0 .30% 38 19 8 22 19 8 19 -0 .50% 1 - -0 .70% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Provision for credit losses Net Charge-offs NCO ratio Allowance coverage of loans HFI: 1.70% as of 06.30.20.

ALLL coverage change by loan type:

C&I (ex. PPP): 3.3%, +38bp Q-o-Q Oil & Gas: 9.0%, +112bps Q-o-Q. All Other C&I: 2.6%, +28bps Q-o-Q. Total CRE: 1.5%, +38bps Q-o-Q (hotel, retail). Resi. mortgage & other consumer: 0.3%, -3bpsQ-o-Q.

2Q20 provision for credit losses of $102mm:

Provision primarily driven by a more adverse macroeconomic forecast as of 06.30.20, relative to 03.31.20, as well as loan risk rating downgrades. Charge-offs primarily from oil & gas: $14mm or 64% of gross charge-offs in 2Q20.

13 2Q20: Asset Quality Metrics Special Mention Loans portfolio 11.0% loan ratio by mention 4.8% Special 2.9% 2.7% 0.2% 0.1% 1.0% 1.1% 03.31.20: 1.5% of loans 06.30.20: 1.5% of loans Total: $576mm $6 1% $140 24% SM: 1.5% of total loans $154 27% $276 48% Classified Loans loan ratio by portfolio 4.1% Classified 2.3% 0.7% 0.3% 03.31.20: 1.2% of loans 21.6% Total: $674mm $36 5% $164 $276 24% Classified: 41% 1.8% of total loans $198 1.6% 30% 1.4% 0.4% 06.30.20: 1.8% of loans C&I: oil & gas All Other C&I (ex. PPP) CRE Resi. mortgage & consumer Nonperforming Assets & NPA Ratio 220 $202 millions $151 $115 $93 $122 in $ 0.33% 0.41% 0.31% 0.23% 0.27% 0 12.31.17 12.31.18 12.31.19 03.31.20 06.30.20 Nonaccrual loans OREO & other NPA NPAs/Total assets Nonaccrual loans prior to January 1, 2020 include only Non-PCI nonaccrual loans due to adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2020. C&I: oil & gas All Other C&I (ex. PPP) CRE Resi. mortgage & consumer Criticized loans: 3.4% of total loans as of 06.30.20: $1,250mm.

$1,250mm. Special mention: 1.5% of total loans: $576mm. Classified: 1.8% of total loans. $674mm as of 06.30.20.

Nonaccrual loans: 0.48% of total loans as of 06.30.20. $179mm as of 06.30.20.

$179mm as of 06.30.20. Q-o-Q increase largely due to inflows of oil & gas and CRE loans, partially offset by pay-offs and charge-offs of C&I loans.

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due: 0.30% of total loans as of 06.30.20. $113mm as of 06.30.20. 14 2Q20: Record Deposits of $40.7 billion Deposit Mix as of 06.30.20: $40.7 billion ($ in billions) $9.3 23% $13.9 34% $7.5 18% $10.0 25% DDA MMDA IB Checking & Savings Time Average Deposits $36.5 $37.4 $37.5 $39.9 40 $35.3 +26% $40.0 +10% +1% +13% 9.6 35 $35.0 30 9.9 10.3 10.2 10.3 $30.0 6.9 billions 7.3 7.2 7.6 7.1 $20.0 25 $25.0 20 9.9 15$in 8.3 8.6 9.0 7.9 $15.0 10 $10.0 5 10.2 10.7 11.0 11.1 13.5 $5.0 0 $- 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 DDA MMDA IB Checking & Savings Time LQA average deposit growth EOP loan-to-deposit ratio of 91.5% as of 06.30.20.

loan-to-deposit ratio EOP deposit growth of 5% Q-o-Q (+21% LQA).

of 5% Q-o-Q (+21% LQA). Avg. deposit growth of 6% Q-o-Q (+26% LQA).

of 6% Q-o-Q (+26% LQA). Growth in avg. DDA: $2.4bn (+87% LQA). Avg. DDA increased to 34% of total deposits, up from 30% in 1Q20. Growth driven by strong growth from consumer and small business commercial customers, and PPP funds held in deposit accounts. Intentional run-off of higher-cost balances.

Continued decrease in deposit costs: repricing of maturing CDs to lower rates, as well as further run-off of higher-cost balances.

repricing of maturing CDs to lower rates, as well as further run-off of higher-cost balances. Cost of total deposits: 0.47% avg. rate in 2Q; spot rate as of 06.30.20: 0.39%. Cost of IB deposits: 0.71% avg. rate in 2Q; spot rate as of 06.30.20: 0.59%. Domestic CD spot rate as of 06.30.20: 1.08%. Future maturities of CDs with interest rate >1.00%:

Future maturities of CDs with interest rate >1.00%: 3Q20: $2.0bn @ blended rate of 1.56%. 4Q20: $1.4bn @ blended rate of 1.45%. 1Q21: $1.3bn @ blended rate of 1.26%.

Originations & renewals of CDs in 2Q20: $4.0bn @ blended rate of 0.43%.

$4.0bn @ blended rate of 0.43%. Compared to $4.6bn @ blended rate of 1.10% in 1Q20. Q-o-Q decrease in rate reflects fed funds rate cuts in March.

15 2Q20: Summary Income Statement $ in millions, except per share data Net Interest Income $ Fee income & net gains on sales of loans* Gains on sales of AFS debt securities Other Total Noninterest Income* $ Total Revenue $ Adjusted noninterest expense $ Debt extinguishment costs Amortization of tax credit & other investments + core deposit intangibles Total Noninterest Expense $ Provision for credit losses on loans $ Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments Provision for credit losses $ Income tax expense Effective tax rate Net Income $ Diluted EPS $ Weigh. avg. diluted shares (in mm) * See slide 18 for noninterest income detail by category. 2Q20 vs. 1Q20 2Q20 1Q20 $ Change % Change 343.8 $ 362.7 $ (18.9) -5% 52.2 54.4 (2.2) -4% 9.6 1.5 8.1 530% (3.2) (1.9) (1.3) NM 58.6 $ 54.0 $ 4.6 8% 402.4 $ 416.8 $ (14.3) -3% 153.3 $ 160.6 $ (7.3) -5% 8.7 - 8.7 NM 25.7 18.3 7.4 41% 187.7 $ 178.9 $ 8.8 5% 94.3 $ 74.7 19.7 26% 8.1 (0.8) 8.9 NM 102.4 $ 73.9 $ 28.6 39% 12.9 19.2 (6.3) -33% 12% 12% 0% 99.4 $ 144.8 $ (45.5) -31% 0.70 $ 1.00 $ (0.30) -30% 141.8 145.3 (3.5) -2% Notable Items Gains on sales of AFS debt securities of $10mm, driven by $132mm in sales of municipal bonds in 2Q20.

Debt extinguishment costs of $9mm. Prepaid $150mm of repurchase agreements in 2Q20.

Amortization of tax credit & other investments: $25mm in 2Q20 vs. $17mm in 1Q20.

Q-o-Q change reflects valuation adjustments on other investments, and timing of tax credit investment. 2Q20 effective tax rate: 12%, unchanged from 1Q20.

Q-o-Q weighted average diluted shares decreased by 2% due to stock repurchase activity in Mar. 2020. 16 2Q20: Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin 400 $367 $370 $368 $363 $344 350 300 millions200 250 in 3.73% 3.59% 3.47% 3.44% 150 $ 100 3.04% 50 0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 NII Net Interest Margin 2Q20 NII: $344mm, down by $19mm or -5%Q-o-Q. 2Q included $21mm of PPP loan income, net of interest expense on PPPLF.

$344mm, down by $19mm or -5%Q-o-Q. 2Q included $21mm of PPP loan income, net of interest expense on PPPLF. 2Q20 NIM: 3.04%, down 40 bps Q-o-Q.

3.04%, down 40 bps Q-o-Q. Impact to NIM from change in yields & rates (Q-o-Q):

(Q-o-Q): -65 bps from lower loan yields. -10 bps from lower other earning asset yields. -8 bps from balance sheet mix shift. +35 bps from lower funding costs. +8 bps of impact from PPP.

Loan repricing front-loaded in quarter: 31% of portfolio linked to LIBOR (predominantly 1M) and 27% linked to Prime rates. Average Loan Yield Relative to Prime & 1M LIBOR 6.00% 5.50% 5.30% 5.00% 5.28% 4.91% 4.71% 5.11% 4.83% 3.98% 4.00% 4.42% 3.00% 2.44% 2.17% 3.25% 1.79% 1.41% 2.00% 1.00% 0.36% 0.00% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. loan yield Avg. Prime Rate Avg. 1M LIBOR Rate Avg. Cost of Deposits Relative to Fed Funds 6.00% 2.50% 2.30% 5.00% 1.83% 4.00% 3.00% 1.42% 2.00% 1.57% 1.49% 1.34% 1.17% 1.11% 1.05% 0.94% 0.71% 1.00% 0.82% 0.47% 0.25% 0.00% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg. cost of deposits Avg. cost of IB deposits Avg. Fed Funds Rate 17 2Q20: Noninterest Income Detail Fee Income & Net Gains on Sales of Loans * 60.0 $52.5 $54.4 $52.2 $50.9 $48.9 50.0 14.1 14.1 11.6 22% 11.8 11.1 40.0 3.1 6% 5.4 3.8 4.8 4.2 4.6 9% millionsin$ 7.3 6.0 7.8 30.0 8.1 10.9 21% 9.6 9.7 9.8 10.4 20.0 10.0 17.2 21.9 42% 16.4 15.0 15.8 0.0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q20 Mix Lending fees Deposit account fees Foreign exchange income Wealth management fees IRC revenue Net gains on sales of loans Fee income excludes: credit valuation adjustment ("CVA") related to interest rate contracts ("IRC") and other derivatives; net gains on sales of securities; gains on sale of fixed assets, and other income. Total noninterest income: $59mm in 2Q20 vs. $54mm in 1Q20. Fee income and net gains on sales of loans: $52mm in 2Q20, down $2mm or -4% Q-o-Q.

Decrease reflects lower customer transaction volumes across several fee income lines of business.

Lending fees: $22mm in 2Q20, increased by $6mm Q-o-Q, primarily due to an increase in the valuation of warrants received as part of lending relationships. Interest Rate Contracts and Other Derivative Income Detail ($ in millions) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Revenue $ 11.8 $ 11.1 $ 14.1 $ 14.1 $ 11.6 CVA (1.4) (2.7) 3.7 (7.0) (5.5) Total $ 10.4 $ 8.4 $ 17.8 $ 7.1 $ 6.1 Revenue - interest rate contracts and other derivatives transaction fees.

CVA - related to interest rate contracts and other derivatives. 18 2Q20: Operating Expense & Efficiency Adjusted* Noninterest Expense 180.0 $159.8 $158.6 $165.3 $160.6 $153.3 160.0 24.8 26.8 26.7 24.2 21.5 13% 140.0 3.2 1.2 2.1 2.6 6.0 6.1 1.4 1% 5.4 4% 9.7 3.6 11.2 10.0 5.4 120.0 9.9 11.8 8% 17.4 17.9 17.1 17.1 16.2 11% 100.0 millionsin 80.0 $ 60.0 100.5 97.8 101.1 102.0 97.0 63% 40.0 20.0 0.0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q20 Mix Comp and employee benefits Occupancy & Equipment Computer software & Data processing Deposit & loan related Consulting Other operating expense Noninterest Expense & Efficiency Ratio $170 $160 $159 $165 $161 $153 38.0% 37.7% 38.3% 38.5% 38.1% $- 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adj.* noninterest expense Adj.* efficiency ratio 2Q20 total noninterest expense: $188mm, increase of 5% Q-o-Q.

Q-o-Q. 2Q20 adj.* noninterest expense: $153mm, decrease of 5% Q-o-Q and down 4% Y-o-Y.

Q-o-Q and down 4% Y-o-Y. Largest Q-o-Q decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense, followed by other operating and legal expense.

Q-o-Q decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense, followed by other operating and legal expense. Notable decreases in other operating expense: marketing promotion expenses, travel expense. 70.0% 0.0% *See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix of this presentation and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases. 19 APPENDIX Appendix: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) During the first and second quarters of 2019, the Company recorded a $7.0 million pre-tax impairment charge and reversed $30.1 million of certain previously claimed tax credits related to the DC Solar tax credit investments ("DC Solar"), respectively. Management believes that presenting the computations of the adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity that adjust for the above discussed non-recurring items provides clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allows comparability to prior periods. Net income Add: Reversal of certain previously claimed tax credits related to DC Solar Adjusted net income Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding Diluted EPS Diluted EPS impact of reversal of certain previously claimed tax credits related to DC Solar Adjusted diluted EPS Average total assets Average stockholders' equity Return on average assets (1) Adjusted return on average assets (1) Return on average equity (1) Adjusted return on average equity (1) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 (a) $ 99,352 $ 144,824 $ 150,380 - - 30,104 (b) $ 99,352 $ 144,824 $ 180,484 141,827 145,285 146,052 $ 0.70 $ 1.00 $ 1.03 - - 0.21 $ 0.70 $ 1.00 $ 1.24 (c) $ 48,228,914 $ 44,755,509 $ 41,545,441 (d) $ 4,982,446 $ 5,022,005 $ 4,684,348 (a)/(c) 0.83 % 1.30 % 1.45 % (b)/(c) 0.83 % 1.30 % 1.74 % (a)/(d) 8.02 % 11.60 % 12.88 % (b)/(d) 8.02 % 11.60 % 15.45 % (1) Annualized. 21 Appendix: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Adjusted efficiency ratio represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by revenue. Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision profitability ratio represents revenue less adjusted noninterest expense, divided by average total assets. Adjusted noninterest expense excludes the amortization of tax credit and other investments, the amortization of core deposit intangibles, and the extinguishment cost on repurchase agreements. Management believes that the measures and ratios presented below provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allow comparability to prior periods. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net interest income before provision for credit losses (a) $ 343,775 $ 362,707 $ 367,326 Total noninterest income 58,637 54,049 52,759 Total revenue Total noninterest expense Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments Amortization of core deposit intangibles Repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost (b) $ 402,412 $ 416,756 $ 420,085 (c) $ 187,696 $ 178,876 $ 177,663 (24,759) (17,325) (16,739) (931) (953) (1,152) (8,740) - - Adjusted noninterest expense (d) $ 153,266 $ 160,598 $ 159,772 Efficiency ratio (c)/(b) 46.64 % 42.92 % 42.29 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (d)/(b) 38.09 % 38.54 % 38.03 % Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income (b)-(d) = (e) $ 249,146 $ 256,158 $ 260,313 Average total assets (f) $ 48,228,914 $ 44,755,509 $ 41,545,441 Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision profitability ratio (1) (e)/(f) 2.08 % 2.30 % 2.51 % Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (1) (d)/(f) 1.28 % 1.44 % 1.54 % (1) Annualized. 22 Appendix: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. (1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. 23 Appendix: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (cont'd) EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Adjusted return on average tangible equity represents adjusted tangible net income divided by average tangible equity. Adjusted tangible net income excludes the after-tax impacts of the amortization of core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets, impairment charge and the reversal of certain previously claimed tax credits related to DC Solar (where applicable). Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. Applied statutory rate of 28.35% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and the three months ended March 31, 2020. Applied statutory rate of 29.56% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Included in Amortization of tax credit and other investments on the Consolidated Statement of Income. Annualized. 24 Attachments Original document

