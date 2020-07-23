East West Bancorp : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
0
07/23/2020
EWBC Earnings Results
Second Quarter 2020
July 23, 2020
East West Response to COVID-19
Employees
Developed detailed return to office plan with phased return for associates.
Continue work-from-home plans for associates who can perform work remotely.
Prepared locations: temperature screening, plexiglass panels, PPE.
All branches resumed normal business hours, including all 13 that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
Processed and funded $1.8 billion for over 7,200 small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations during 2Q20.
Funds used to support over 170,000 employees.
Median loan size: $60,000.
Over 60% of loans under $100,000.
COVID-19 Related Payment Deferrals
Active Deferrals as of 6/30/2020
# of Deferrals
$ of Deferrals
% Deferred
LTV of Deferred
C&I
72
140 mil
1.2%
N/A
CRE
235
1,431 mil
9.9%
53.4%
Subtotal
307
1,571 mil
6.0%
N/A
Residential Mortgage
2,917
1,309 mil
14.3%
50.7%
Total Loans
3,224
2,880 mil
7.7%
N/A
90% are 3-month deferrals.
Of the $1.6bn C&I and CRE loan deferrals, 45% are still making partial payments during the deferral period.
Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Results
Profitability: Returns on Assets & Equity
2.00%
1.74%
40.0%
1.58%
1.67%
1.30%
30.0%
17.4%
15.7%
16.6%
0.83%
20.0%
12.9%
15.5%
14.1%
14.9%
9.0%
11.6%
10.0%
8.0%
0.00%
0.0%
2Q19*
3Q19
4Q19*
1Q20
2Q20
ROAA
ROAE
ROATE*
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases.
ROAA, ROAE & ROATE adjusted in 2Q19 & 4Q19 for non-GAAP items.
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income & PTPP Ratio
$260
$263
$266
$256
$249
4.00%
$250
millions
3.50%
2.42%
2.37%
2.30%
$200
2.51%
3.00%
in
2.08%
2.50%
$150
$
2.50%
2.00%
2.30%
1.50%
$100
1.83%
1.42%
1.00%
$50
0.50%
0.25%
$-
0.00%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Adj.* PTPP income
Adj.* PTPP profitability ratio
Avg. Fed Funds rate
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases.
2Q20
Net Income
$99 million
2Q20
Diluted EPS
$0.70
Total Revenue
$402 million
Record Loans
$37.2 billion
Record Deposits
$40.7 billion
Adj.* Efficiency Ratio
38.1%
2Q20: Summary Balance Sheet
$ in millions, except per share data
Cash equivalents & ST investments
$
AFS debt securities & repo assets
Gross loans (ex. PPP)
$
PPP loans
Total loans, net of discounts
$
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL")
Net Loans
$
Other assets
Total Assets
$
Customer deposits
$
Short-term borrowings
FHLB advances & repo funding
PPP Liquidity Facility
Other LT debt & finance lease liab.
Other liabilities
Total Liabilities
$
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
Book value per share
$
Tangible equity per share
$
Gross loans / deposits
ALLL / gross loans
06.30.20 03.31.20 % Change
5,065
$
3,374
50%
5,145
4,556
13%
35,487
$
35,895
-1%
1,747
-
NM
37,233
$
35,895
4%
(632)
(557)
13%
36,601
$
35,338
4%
2,597
2,681
-3%
49,408
$
45,949
8%
40,673
$
38,687
5%
253
67
278%
957
1,096
-13%
1,428
-
NM
152
152
0%
958
1,043
-8%
44,420
$
41,046
8%
4,987
$
4,903
2%
35.25
$
34.67
2%
31.86
$
31.27
2%
91.5%
92.8%
(124) bp
1.70%
1.55%
15 bp
Notable Items
Strong, well-diversified balance sheet.
Total loan growth: $1.3bn, +15% annualized.
Total deposit growth: $2.0bn, +21% annualized.
Loan-to-depositratio of 91.5% as of 06.30.20, decrease from 92.8% as of 03.31.20: reflects strong deposit growth in 2Q20.
Greater China loans: $1.2bn as of 06.30.20, -2%Q-o-Q.
Greater China deposits: $2.2bn as of 06.30.20, +7% Q-o-Q.
Funded the PPP loans through the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
("PPPLF") by drawing on $1.4bn, strengthening already substantial liquidity and bolstering balance sheet capacity to serve customers.
Strong liquidity: available borrowing capacity of $15.7bn as of 06.30.20, up from $13.0bn as of 03.31.20.
2Q20: Strong Capital Ratios
Growing Equity: Book value per share of $35.25 as of 06.30.20: +2% Q-o-Q and +8% Y-o-Y.
Tangible equity* per share of $31.86 as of 06.30.20: +2% Q-o-Q and +9% Y-o-Y.
Tangible equity* to tangible assets ratio of 9.2% as of 06.30.20.
Increasingrisk-basedcapital ratios: CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital & total capital ratios all increased Q-o-Q as of 06.30.20.
Capital return to shareholders:
Dividend: Quarterly common stock dividend of 27.5 cents per share, or annualized $1.10 per share.
No buybacks during 2Q20.
13.9% 14.4%
12.4% 12.7%
12.4% 12.7%
10.5%
10.2% 9.7%
8.5%
7.0%
5.0%
CET1
Tier 1
Total
Leverage
capital ratio
capital ratio
capital ratio
ratio
Higher of the Regulatory requirement for the Minimum Capital Ratio + 2.5% Conservation Buffer,
EWBC as of 03.31.20
EWBC as of 06.30.20
or the Well Capitalized Ratio
Note: regulatory capital ratios as of 06.30.20 are preliminary. * See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix of this presentation and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases.
2Q20: Record Loans of $37.2 billion
Loan Mix as of 06.30.20: $37.2 billion*
($ in billions)
$9.3
$1.7
5%
25%
$14.5
$11.7
31%
39%
C&I (ex. PPP) PPP Total CRE Residential mortgage & other consumer
Average Loans & Growth
45
$45.0
40
$33.0
$33.7
$34.4 +9%
$35.2 +23%
$37.1
$40.0
35
1.5
+8%
+9%
$35.0
9.1
30
8.3
8.6
8.8
9.0
$30.0
25
$25.0
billions
12.7
12.9
13.4
14.0
14.4
20
$20.0
in15
$15.0
$
10
$10.0
5
12.0
12.2
12.2
12.2
12.1
$5.0
0
$-
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
C&I (ex. PPP)
PPP
Total CRE
Residential mortgage & other consumer
LQA avg. loan growth
EOP loan growth: 4% Q-o-Q (+15% LQA).
Avg. loan growth: 6% Q-o-Q (+23% LQA).
C&I: 2Q growth from PPP.
PPP: average balance of $1.5bn in 2Q20.
Real estate portfolio growth: total CRE: +11% LQA;
residential mortgage: +12% LQA.
As of 06.30.20, total C&I commitments of $16.1bn: $11.7bn in loans outstanding (ex. PPP) plus $4.5bn in undisbursed commitments.
C&I loan line utilization: 72% as of 06.30.20, down from 75% as of 03.31.20, and up from 71% as of 12.31.19.
Undertook rigorous loan portfolio review in 2Q20, covering over 50% of the C&I and CRE loan portfolios.
Loan balances of $37.2bn as of 06.30.20 are net of deferred loan fees, unearned fees, unamortized premiums and unaccreted discounts of $(72.1) million. PPP balances of $1.75bn as of 06.30.20 are net of origination fees of $(25.4).
06.30.20: Diversified Commercial Loan Portfolio
Total Loans: C&I Loans by Industry as % of Total Loans Outstanding
Total Residential
Total Residential
Mortgage &
3%
General Manufacturing & Wholesale
Mortgage &
Other Consumer
Other Consumer
3%
Oil & Gas
25%
25%
3%
Private Equity
$37.2
$11.7 billion
2%
Entertainment
C&I
2%
Real Estate Related
billion
31%
2%
Technology & Life Science
2%
Consumer Goods
Total Loans
2%
Clean Energy
1%
Healthcare
1%
Grocers & Food Producers
Total CRE
39%
10%
All Other C&I
PPP
5%
Oil & Gas exposure:
Loans O/S: $1.3bn loans as of 06.30.20, down 6% Q-o-Q from $1.4bn.
Total commitments: $1.6bn as of 06.30.20, down by 8% Q-o-Q from $1.8bn.
Allowance for loan loss coverage: 9% of O&G portfolio.
E&P production mix through 2020: by volume: 29% oil, 55% gas & 16% NGL; by revenue: 58% oil, 33% gas & 9% NGL.
Production hedged: 73% oil and 74% gas hedged for 2020; and 46% oil and 61% gas hedged for 2021.
06.30.20: Diversified Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
Total Loans: Total CRE Loans by Property Type as % of
Total Loans Outstanding
Total Residential
Mortgage &
Retail, 9%
Other Consumer
25%
PPP
$37.2
$14.5 billion
MFR, 8%
5%
Total CRE
billion
39%
Office, 7%
Total Loans
Industrial, 6%
C&I
Hotel, 5%
31%
All Other CRE, 4%
Total CRE Geographic Distribution
WA
Other
8%
3%
TX
6%
NY
$14.5
6%
billion
SoCal
Total CRE
54%
loans
NorCal 23%
Geographic distribution reflects EWBC's branch footprint.
Owner-occupiedloans in CRE: $2.2bn, or 6% of total loans outstanding.
Included in All Other CRE are construction & land loans of $568mm, or 1.5% of total loans. Total construction & land exposure of $935mm comprises loans O/S plus $367mm in undisbursed commitments.
06.30.20: Low LTV Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
LTV Distribution of Total CRE
>65% to
70%
> 70%
7%
4%
>60% to 65% 16%
$2.3 million
LTV & Size by Property Type
Average
Weight. Avg.
($ in mm)
Loan Size
LTV
Retail
$ 2.2 mm
50%
Multifamily
1.2 mm
52%
Office
3.8 mm
54%
Industrial
2.3 mm
51%
>55% to 60% 17%
Avg. size
52%
Weigh. avg. LTV
<=50% 40%
Hotel
8.2 mm
54%
Construction &
9.5 mm*
52%
Land
Other
1.9 mm
49%
>50% to 55% 16%
Total CRE
$ 2.3 mm
52%
* Construction & Land avg. size based on total commitment.
High percentage of CRE loans have full recourse & personal guarantees from individuals or guarantors with substantial net worth.
Many of our customers have long-term relationships with East West Bank.
06.30.20: Low LTV Single Family Mortgage Portfolio
Geographic Distribution of
SFR
$7.7 billion
Single-family
mortgage
SFR LTV Distribution
>60%
7%
<=50%
$385,000
32%
Avg. outstanding
SFR size
>55% to 60%
53%
47%
Avg. LTV
>50% to 55%
14%
Single-familyresidential (SFR): $7.7bn as of 06.30.20, primarily originated through East West Bank branches.
Residential mortgageorigination volume: $777mm in 2Q20, comprising $567mm of SFR and $210mm of HELOC originations, increased 6% Q-o-Q. Transaction volume picked up in May and June after a slower April.
Refinance transactions: 68% of residential mortgage origination volume in 2Q20, vs. 62% in 1Q20.
06.30.20: Low LTV HELOC Portfolio
Geographic Distribution of
HELOC
Other
WA 5% 10%
HELOC LTV* Distribution
>60%:: 3%
NY
13% $1.5 billion SoCal
HELOC 48%
Loan balance
NorCal
>55% to 60% 33%
$362,000
Avg. HELOC commitment
49%
Avg. LTV*
<=50% 57%
24%
* Combined LTV
>50% to 55%
for 1st and 2nd
liens. Based on
7%
commitment.
Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): $1.5bn loans outstanding plus $1.6bn in undisbursed commitments, for total commitment of $3.1bn as of 06.30.20. Utilization rate of 48% in 2Q20.
Similar to SFR loans, HELOCs primarily originated through East West Bank branches.
As of 06.30.20, 84% of HELOCs were in first lien position.
2Q20: Allowance for Loan Losses & Credit Costs
Allowance for Loan Losses Coverage Ratio
$632
4.80%
$557
millions
$483
3.60%
$500
in
$311
$358
$
1.70%
2.40%
1.39%
1.55%
1.03%
0.96%
1.20%
$-
0.00%
12.31.18
12.31.19 01.01.20 (CECL)
03.31.20
06.30.20
Allowance for loan losses
ALLL/Loans HFI
Composition of ALLL Over Time:
Total: $632
Total:1.70%
allowanceis
Total: $557
31
0.34%
portfolio
Total: $358
Total: $483
34
220
1.51%
33
160
millions;ratio
coverageby
137
37
83
in
313
363
381
3.26%
$
238
0
12.31.19
01.01.20 (CECL)
03.31.20
06.30.20
06.30.20
ALLL by Loan Type: C&I (ex. PPP) Total CRE Residential mortgage & other consumer
Provision for Credit Losses & Net Charge-offs
0.70%
220
0.50%
0.26%
0.21%
0.30%
0.09%
0.10%
millionsin
0.01%
0.10%
74
110
102
-0 .10%
$
-0 .30%
38
19
8
22
19
8
19
-0 .50%
1
-
-0 .70%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Provision for credit losses
Net Charge-offs
NCO ratio
Allowance coverage of loans HFI: 1.70% as of 06.30.20.
ALLL coverage change by loan type:
C&I (ex. PPP): 3.3%, +38bp Q-o-Q
Oil & Gas: 9.0%, +112bps Q-o-Q.
All Other C&I: 2.6%, +28bps Q-o-Q.
Total CRE: 1.5%, +38bps Q-o-Q (hotel, retail).
Resi. mortgage & other consumer: 0.3%, -3bpsQ-o-Q.
2Q20 provision for credit losses of $102mm:
Provision primarily driven by a more adverse macroeconomic forecast as of 06.30.20, relative to 03.31.20, as well as loan risk rating downgrades.
Charge-offsprimarily from oil & gas: $14mm or 64% of gross charge-offs in 2Q20.
2Q20: Asset Quality Metrics
Special Mention Loans
portfolio
11.0%
loan ratio by
mention
4.8%
Special
2.9%
2.7%
0.2%
0.1%
1.0%
1.1%
03.31.20: 1.5% of loans
06.30.20: 1.5% of loans
Total: $576mm
$6 1%
$140 24%
SM:
1.5% of
total loans
$154 27%
$276 48%
Classified Loans
loan ratio by portfolio
4.1%
Classified
2.3%
0.7%
0.3%
03.31.20: 1.2% of loans
21.6%
Total: $674mm
$36
5%
$164
$276
24%
Classified:
41%
1.8% of
total loans
$198
1.6%
30%
1.4%
0.4%
06.30.20: 1.8% of loans
C&I: oil & gas
All Other C&I (ex. PPP) CRE Resi. mortgage & consumer
Nonperforming Assets & NPA Ratio
220
$202
millions
$151
$115
$93
$122
in
$
0.33%
0.41%
0.31%
0.23%
0.27%
0
12.31.17
12.31.18
12.31.19
03.31.20
06.30.20
Nonaccrual loans
OREO & other NPA
NPAs/Total assets
Nonaccrual loans prior to January 1, 2020 include only Non-PCI nonaccrual loans due to adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2020.
C&I: oil & gas
All Other C&I (ex. PPP) CRE Resi. mortgage & consumer
Criticized loans: 3.4% of total loans as of 06.30.20: $1,250mm.
Special mention: 1.5% of total loans: $576mm.
Classified: 1.8% of total loans. $674mm as of 06.30.20.
Nonaccrual loans: 0.48% of total loans as of 06.30.20. $179mm as of 06.30.20.
Q-o-Qincrease largely due to inflows of oil & gas and CRE loans, partially offset by pay-offs and charge-offs of C&I loans.
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due: 0.30% of total loans as of 06.30.20. $113mm as of 06.30.20.
2Q20: Record Deposits of $40.7 billion
Deposit Mix as of 06.30.20: $40.7 billion
($ in billions)
$9.3
23%
$13.9
34%
$7.5
18%
$10.0
25%
DDA
MMDA
IB Checking & Savings
Time
Average Deposits
$36.5
$37.4
$37.5
$39.9
40
$35.3
+26%
$40.0
+10%
+1%
+13%
9.6
35
$35.0
30
9.9
10.3
10.2
10.3
$30.0
6.9
billions
7.3
7.2
7.6
7.1
$20.0
25
$25.0
20
9.9
15$in
8.3
8.6
9.0
7.9
$15.0
10
$10.0
5
10.2
10.7
11.0
11.1
13.5
$5.0
0
$-
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
DDA MMDA
IB Checking & Savings
Time
LQA average deposit growth
EOP loan-to-deposit ratio of 91.5% as of 06.30.20.
EOP deposit growth of 5% Q-o-Q (+21% LQA).
Avg. deposit growth of 6% Q-o-Q (+26% LQA).
Growth in avg. DDA: $2.4bn (+87% LQA). Avg. DDA increased to 34% of total deposits, up from 30% in 1Q20.
Growth driven by strong growth from consumer and small business commercial customers, and PPP funds held in deposit accounts.
Intentional run-off of higher-cost balances.
Continued decrease in deposit costs: repricing of maturing CDs to lower rates, as well as further run-off of higher-cost balances.
Cost of total deposits: 0.47% avg. rate in 2Q; spot rate as of
06.30.20: 0.39%.
Cost of IB deposits: 0.71% avg. rate in 2Q; spot rate as of
06.30.20: 0.59%.
Domestic CD spot rate as of 06.30.20: 1.08%. Future maturities of CDs with interest rate >1.00%:
3Q20: $2.0bn @ blended rate of 1.56%.
4Q20: $1.4bn @ blended rate of 1.45%.
1Q21: $1.3bn @ blended rate of 1.26%.
Originations & renewals of CDs in 2Q20: $4.0bn @ blended rate of 0.43%.
Compared to $4.6bn @ blended rate of 1.10% in 1Q20.
Q-o-Qdecrease in rate reflects fed funds rate cuts in March.
2Q20: Summary Income Statement
$ in millions, except per share data
Net Interest Income
$
Fee income & net gains on sales of
loans*
Gains on sales of AFS debt securities
Other
Total Noninterest Income*
$
Total Revenue
$
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
Debt extinguishment costs
Amortization of tax credit & other
investments + core deposit intangibles
Total Noninterest Expense
$
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
Provision for credit losses on unfunded
commitments
Provision for credit losses
$
Income tax expense
Effective tax rate
Net Income
$
Diluted EPS
$
Weigh. avg. diluted shares (in mm)
* See slide 18 for noninterest income detail by category.
2Q20 vs. 1Q20
2Q20
1Q20
$ Change
% Change
343.8
$
362.7
$
(18.9)
-5%
52.2
54.4
(2.2)
-4%
9.6
1.5
8.1
530%
(3.2)
(1.9)
(1.3)
NM
58.6
$
54.0
$
4.6
8%
402.4
$
416.8
$
(14.3)
-3%
153.3
$
160.6
$
(7.3)
-5%
8.7
-
8.7
NM
25.7
18.3
7.4
41%
187.7
$
178.9
$
8.8
5%
94.3
$
74.7
19.7
26%
8.1
(0.8)
8.9
NM
102.4
$
73.9
$
28.6
39%
12.9
19.2
(6.3)
-33%
12%
12%
0%
99.4
$
144.8
$
(45.5)
-31%
0.70
$
1.00
$
(0.30)
-30%
141.8
145.3
(3.5)
-2%
Notable Items
Gains on sales of AFS debt securities of $10mm, driven by $132mm in sales of municipal bonds in 2Q20.
Debt extinguishment costs of $9mm. Prepaid $150mm of repurchase agreements in 2Q20.
Amortization of tax credit & other investments: $25mm in 2Q20 vs. $17mm in 1Q20.
Q-o-Qchange reflects valuation adjustments on other investments, and timing of tax credit investment.
2Q20 effective tax rate: 12%, unchanged from 1Q20.
Q-o-Qweighted average diluted shares decreased by 2% due to stock repurchase activity in Mar. 2020.
2Q20: Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
400
$367
$370
$368
$363
$344
350
300
millions200
250
in
3.73%
3.59%
3.47%
3.44%
150
$
100
3.04%
50
0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
NII
Net Interest Margin
2Q20 NII: $344mm, down by $19mm or -5%Q-o-Q. 2Q included $21mm of PPP loan income, net of interest expense on PPPLF.
2Q20 NIM: 3.04%, down 40 bps Q-o-Q.
Impact to NIM from change in yields & rates (Q-o-Q):
-65bps from lower loan yields.
-10bps from lower other earning asset yields.
-8bps from balance sheet mix shift.
+35 bps from lower funding costs.
+8 bps of impact from PPP.
Loan repricingfront-loadedin quarter: 31% of portfolio linked to LIBOR (predominantly 1M) and 27% linked to Prime rates.
Average Loan Yield Relative to Prime & 1M LIBOR
6.00%
5.50%
5.30%
5.00%
5.28%
4.91%
4.71%
5.11%
4.83%
3.98%
4.00%
4.42%
3.00%
2.44%
2.17%
3.25%
1.79%
1.41%
2.00%
1.00%
0.36%
0.00%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg. loan yield
Avg. Prime Rate
Avg. 1M LIBOR Rate
Avg. Cost of Deposits Relative to Fed Funds
6.00%
2.50%
2.30%
5.00%
1.83%
4.00%
3.00%
1.42%
2.00%
1.57%
1.49%
1.34%
1.17%
1.11%
1.05%
0.94%
0.71%
1.00%
0.82%
0.47%
0.25%
0.00%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Avg. cost of deposits
Avg. cost of IB deposits
Avg. Fed Funds Rate
2Q20: Noninterest Income Detail
Fee Income & Net Gains on Sales of Loans *
60.0
$52.5
$54.4
$52.2
$50.9
$48.9
50.0
14.1
14.1
11.6
22%
11.8
11.1
40.0
3.1
6%
5.4
3.8
4.8
4.2
4.6
9%
millionsin$
7.3
6.0
7.8
30.0
8.1
10.9
21%
9.6
9.7
9.8
10.4
20.0
10.0
17.2
21.9
42%
16.4
15.0
15.8
0.0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q20 Mix
Lending fees
Deposit account fees
Foreign exchange income
Wealth management fees
IRC revenue
Net gains on sales of loans
Fee income excludes: credit valuation adjustment ("CVA") related to interest rate contracts ("IRC") and other derivatives; net gains on
sales of securities; gains on sale of fixed assets, and other income.
Total noninterest income: $59mm in 2Q20 vs. $54mm in 1Q20.
Fee income and net gains on sales of loans:$52mm in 2Q20, down $2mm or-4%Q-o-Q.
Decrease reflects lower customer transaction volumes across several fee income lines of business.
Lending fees: $22mm in 2Q20, increased by $6mm Q-o-Q, primarily due to an increase in the valuation of warrants received as part of lending relationships.
Interest Rate Contracts and Other Derivative Income Detail
($ in millions)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Revenue
$
11.8
$ 11.1
$
14.1
$ 14.1
$ 11.6
CVA
(1.4)
(2.7)
3.7
(7.0)
(5.5)
Total
$
10.4
$ 8.4
$
17.8
$ 7.1
$ 6.1
Revenue - interest rate contracts and other derivatives transaction fees.
CVA - related to interest rate contracts and other derivatives.
2Q20: Operating Expense & Efficiency
Adjusted* Noninterest Expense
180.0
$159.8
$158.6
$165.3
$160.6
$153.3
160.0
24.8
26.8
26.7
24.2
21.5
13%
140.0
3.2
1.2
2.1
2.6
6.0
6.1
1.4
1%
5.4
4%
9.7
3.6
11.2
10.0
5.4
120.0
9.9
11.8
8%
17.4
17.9
17.1
17.1
16.2
11%
100.0
millionsin
80.0
$
60.0
100.5
97.8
101.1
102.0
97.0
63%
40.0
20.0
0.0
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q20 Mix
Comp and employee benefits
Occupancy & Equipment
Computer software & Data processing Deposit & loan related
Consulting
Other operating expense
Noninterest Expense & Efficiency Ratio
$170
$160
$159
$165
$161
$153
38.0%
37.7%
38.3%
38.5%
38.1%
$-
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Adj.* noninterest expense
Adj.* efficiency ratio
2Q20 total noninterest expense: $188mm, increase of 5% Q-o-Q.
2Q20 adj.* noninterest expense: $153mm, decrease of 5% Q-o-Q and down 4% Y-o-Y.
Largest Q-o-Q decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense, followed by other operating and legal expense.
Notable decreases in other operating expense:
marketing promotion expenses, travel expense.
70.0%
0.0%
*See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix of this presentation and in the Company's Earnings Press Releases.
