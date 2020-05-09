Log in
Easterly Government Properties : Acquires 51,647 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Facility in Chico, CA

05/09/2020 | 06:19pm EDT

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES ACQUIRES 51,647 SF DEPARTMENT OF

VETERANS AFFAIRS OUTPATIENT FACILITY IN CHICO, CA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - May 4, 2020 - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 51,647-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") Outpatient Clinic in Chico, California ("VA - Chico").

VA - Chico, part of the Northern California Health Care System and home to the largest state veteran population in the country, is a brand-new,build-to-suit outpatient clinic that was recently completed in mid-2019. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to achieve a LEED healthcare Silver certification and is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 15 years until June 2034.

The facility provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, audiology, laboratory services, mental health, nutrition, otolaryngology (ENT), a pharmacy, social work and women's health. The facility is located adjacent to the Chico VA Readjustment Counseling Service Center.

"We continue to execute on our robust pipeline of bullseye properties and deliver growth to our shareholders," said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly's Chief Executive Officer. "With steady cashflow from assets backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, we remain highly confident in our ability to perform and grow the NAV of the Company's portfolio."

The VA is a service-based organization with a sizeable portion of its annual budget going towards the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The VHA offers a broad range of primary care, specialized care, and related medical and social support services for veterans in need through the 124,000 health care professionals throughout the VA. The VA, as widely reported, is undergoing a transformation in the design and functionality of its healthcare facilities. The VA is shifting much of its medical treatment from traditional inpatient hospital facilities to state-of-the- art Class A outpatient facilities, often developed and owned by the private sector.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration

(GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "anticipate," "position," and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and

forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2020. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Lindsay S. Winterhalter

Vice President, Investor Relations & Operations 202-596-3947

ir@easterlyreit.com

Disclaimer

Easterly Government Properties Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 22:18:02 UTC
