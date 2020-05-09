EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES ACQUIRES 51,647 SF DEPARTMENT OF

VETERANS AFFAIRS OUTPATIENT FACILITY IN CHICO, CA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - May 4, 2020 - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 51,647-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") Outpatient Clinic in Chico, California ("VA - Chico").

VA - Chico, part of the Northern California Health Care System and home to the largest state veteran population in the country, is a brand-new,build-to-suit outpatient clinic that was recently completed in mid-2019. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to achieve a LEED healthcare Silver certification and is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 15 years until June 2034.

The facility provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, audiology, laboratory services, mental health, nutrition, otolaryngology (ENT), a pharmacy, social work and women's health. The facility is located adjacent to the Chico VA Readjustment Counseling Service Center.

"We continue to execute on our robust pipeline of bullseye properties and deliver growth to our shareholders," said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly's Chief Executive Officer. "With steady cashflow from assets backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, we remain highly confident in our ability to perform and grow the NAV of the Company's portfolio."

The VA is a service-based organization with a sizeable portion of its annual budget going towards the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The VHA offers a broad range of primary care, specialized care, and related medical and social support services for veterans in need through the 124,000 health care professionals throughout the VA. The VA, as widely reported, is undergoing a transformation in the design and functionality of its healthcare facilities. The VA is shifting much of its medical treatment from traditional inpatient hospital facilities to state-of-the- art Class A outpatient facilities, often developed and owned by the private sector.

