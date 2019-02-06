The Eastern Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its
regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share,
payable March 15, 2019, to common shareholders of record as of March 1,
2019. This dividend represents the Company’s 314th consecutive quarterly
dividend.
About the Company
The Eastern Company is a 160 year-old manufacturer of industrial
hardware, security products and metal castings. It operates from 16
locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and China. The
diversity of the Company’s products helps it to respond to the changing
requirements of a broad array of markets. More information on the
Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs,
goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not
statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words
“believes,” “intends,” “continues,” “reflects,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“expects,” and similar expressions, should also be considered to be
forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management’s
current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ
materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking
statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changing
customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers
and increased prices for raw materials. There are important, additional
factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially
from those indicated by such forward looking statements, including those
set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise
revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may
be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005707/en/