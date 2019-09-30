Eastern Iron : 2019 Annual Report

Contents
|
Review of Operations.........................................................................
|
1
|
Tenement Schedule and Resource Summary ...............................
|
5
|
Directors' Report ................................................................................
|
6
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration ............................................
|
12
|
Corporate Governance ...................................................................
|
14
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .................
|
20
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.............................
|
21
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .......................................
|
22
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity............................
|
23
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements........................
|
24
|
Directors' Declaration......................................................................
|
41
|
Independent Auditor's Report .......................................................
|
42
|
Shareholder Information.................................................................
|
46
Review of Operations
Highlights
New Projects Acquisition
On 28 August 2018, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd to acquire an interest in the Mt Cobalt Corridor Project, which is a copper cobalt sulphide project in NW Queensland. On 27 November 2018, the Company allowed the Call Option Agreement to lapse due to delays on the approval of the Heavy Metals' application and decreasing cobalt price.
Nowa Nowa Iron
The Company is in the preliminary stages of reviewing the feasibility of the Nowa Nowa Iron Ore project. As part of the review, the Company has commenced discussions with ANWE regarding the potential export of Nowa Nowa Iron Ore products at the Port of Eden.
New Projects Search and Acquisition
Przecznica Cobalt Project
The Company has negotiated to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Ion Mining Pty Ltd (Ion Mining) which is developing the Przecznica Cobalt Project in Poland. The Company has entered into a Deed of Variation to the Heads of Agreement dated 22 December 2017. Ion Mining's 100% owned subsidiary, Geograph Polska sp. z o.o. is the applicant for the Przecznica concession (pending) and if successful, it will be entitled to 100% interest in the concession. The progress of Ion Mining's application has taken considerably longer than originally anticipated. This has been partly due to the fact that Ion Mining is the first company in Poland to apply for an exploration concession for cobalt.
In April, the Polish Ministry of Environment (MoE) referred the Przecznica application and proposed Work Program to a panel of independent geological advisors Komisja Zasobów Kopalin (Natural Reserves Commission) (KZK) for comment. The KZK reviewed the Work Program and provided a number of technical comments and suggestions. In July 2018, Ion Mining submitted an expanded Work Program to address the comments and suggestions of the KZK. The expanded Work Program includes additional sampling, geophysics, mapping and drilling extending over a 3 year term. The Company awaited formal confirmation from the KZK that it was satisfied with the expanded Work Program.
The Company has negotiated an extension of the binding Option Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Ion Mining. Under the terms of the Deed of Variation, the Company's exclusive option to acquire Ion Mining has been extended to the earlier date of 28 December 2018 and that date which is 30 days from the date Ion Mining provides written confirmation and relevant verification documents to EFE (if requested) that the Polish Ministry of Environment has granted the Przecznica concession to Ion Mining.
Mt Cobalt Corridor Project
The Company on 28 August 2018 entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd ACN 163 155 913 to acquire an interest in the Mt Cobalt Corridor Project, located in the Selwyn-Mt Freda district, south of Cloncurry, NW Queensland (the "Project") (Figure 1).
1 > Eastern Iron Limited Annual Report 2019
Figure 1: Mt Cobalt Corridor Project EPMAs coverage
The Project is located in NW Queensland and comprises 5 EPMAs which covers 161 sub-blocks. The EPMAs are expected to be granted in October 2018, and all have been applied for a period of 5 years. All applications are non-competitive.
|
EPM No.
|
Permit Name
|
Status
|
Applied For
|
No. Sub-blocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
26690
|
Burnham
|
Application
|
26-Oct-17
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
26715
|
Mt Carol
|
Application
|
27-Nov-17
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
26746
|
Mt Carol Extended
|
Application
|
2-Jan-18
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
26765
|
Mt Freda South
|
Application
|
29-Jan-18
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
26770
|
Selwyn Range
|
Application
|
2-Feb-18
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
Previous works in the region were mainly for copper and gold. However, cobalt mineralization was identified and cobalt production of about 800t at Mt Cobalt occurred in two periods 1919 to 1943 (778 t) and 1996 to 1997 (21.5t).
In the late 1990s an area south of Mt Cobalt was extensively drilled by previous explorers, as an aeromagnetic target called "The Plume". This area was in alignment with the Mt Cobalt trend. Drilling at The Plume revealed appreciable cobalt mineralisation in several holes. Hole PLRCD-13 which in the 34m (231 - 255m) at 0.11 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu and 0.14% Co included 1m from 243m at 0.29 g/t Au,0.11% Cu and 1.92% Co. The two magnetic trends for both the Mt Cobalt copper- cobalt and Starra copper-gold areas continue south into the Burnham EPMA26690.
2 > Eastern Iron Limited Annual Report 2019
Review of Operations
On 28 August 2018, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement to acquire a 25% interest in the Project (which
includes EPMA 26690, EPMA 26715, EPMA 26746, EPMA 26765 and EPMA 26770 ("Tenements") and all environmental
approvals, authorisations, mining information, plant and equipment and other assets relating to the Tenements) owned by Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd ACN 163 155 913 ("Heavy Metal").
The Call Option Agreement also contemplates the Company eventually acquiring a 100% interest in the Project:
-
Through meeting staged expenditure requirements under a Farm-In Agreement to be negotiated and entered into by the Company and Heavy Metal in relation to the Project (discussed further below); and
-
By the Company agreeing to enter into a Royalty Deed with Heavy Metal under which the Company will pay a royalty payment to Heavy Metal in respect of certain copper equivalent metal produced from the Tenements (discussed further below).
The Call Option Agreement contains the following key terms:
-
The Company must pay Heavy Metal a call option fee of AUD$10,000 (excluding GST) ("Call Option Fee") by no later than 11 September 2018 to have an exclusive call option to acquire a 25% interest in the Project ("Call Option").
-
If the Company elects to exercise the Call Option, the sale of the 25% interest in the Project is conditional on satisfaction of the following two conditions:
-
-
The Minister of the Department of Natural Resources and Mines in Queensland giving indicative approval for the transfer of a 25% interest in the Tenements to the Company on terms acceptable to the Company
("Indicative Approval"); and
-
The Farm-In Agreement and NSR Royalty Deed being in agreed form.
-
Within 10 business days after the date of receipt of Indicative Approval ("Indicative Approval Date"), as consideration for the acquisition of a 25% interest in the Project, the Company must:
-
-
Pay Heavy Metal the amount that is equal to AUD$150,000 (excluding GST) less the Call Option Fee ("Initial Acquisition Cash Payment"); and
-
Subject to shareholder and any other approvals required under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the ASX Listing Rules, issue AUD$200,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") of which the issue price is to be calculated on the basis of 20-day VWAP prior to the Indicative Approval Date.
-
Within 30 days after the Indicative Approval Date, the Company and Heavy Metal must negotiate the Farm-In Agreement which is expected to include the following key commercial terms:
-
-
Stage 1: the Company must spend a total of AUD$650,000 on the Project within the first 24 months of the commencement of the Farm-In Agreement ("Stage 1 Period") in order to acquire an additional 35% interest in the Project.
-
Stage 2: the Company must spend an additional AUD$1,500,000 on the Project within a period of 36 months commencing on the expiry date of the Stage 1 Period in order to acquire an additional 40% interest in the Project.
-
Within 30 days after the Indicative Approval Date, the Company and Heavy Metal must also negotiate the Royalty Deed which is expected to include the following key commercial terms:
-
-
The Company agrees to pay a royalty payment to Heavy Metal equivalent to the value of 0.5% of net smelter return on copper equivalent metal production capped at 30,000 tonnes of copper equivalent metal produced from the Tenements.
-
The Company is not required to make the royalty payment when copper prices or the price of saleable copper equivalent metal products are at or below USD$6,000 per tonne.
-
The Company has the right to buy back the royalty from Heavy Metal for AUD$1,500,000.
On 27 November 2018, the Company allowed the Call Option Agreement to lapse due to delays on approval of Heavy
Metals' application and decreasing cobalt price.
3 > Eastern Iron Limited Annual Report 2019
