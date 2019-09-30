Eastern Iron : 2019 Annual Report

Review of Operations

Highlights

New Projects Acquisition

On 28 August 2018, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd to acquire an interest in the Mt Cobalt Corridor Project, which is a copper cobalt sulphide project in NW Queensland. On 27 November 2018, the Company allowed the Call Option Agreement to lapse due to delays on the approval of the Heavy Metals' application and decreasing cobalt price.

Nowa Nowa Iron

The Company is in the preliminary stages of reviewing the feasibility of the Nowa Nowa Iron Ore project. As part of the review, the Company has commenced discussions with ANWE regarding the potential export of Nowa Nowa Iron Ore products at the Port of Eden.

New Projects Search and Acquisition

Przecznica Cobalt Project

The Company has negotiated to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Ion Mining Pty Ltd (Ion Mining) which is developing the Przecznica Cobalt Project in Poland. The Company has entered into a Deed of Variation to the Heads of Agreement dated 22 December 2017. Ion Mining's 100% owned subsidiary, Geograph Polska sp. z o.o. is the applicant for the Przecznica concession (pending) and if successful, it will be entitled to 100% interest in the concession. The progress of Ion Mining's application has taken considerably longer than originally anticipated. This has been partly due to the fact that Ion Mining is the first company in Poland to apply for an exploration concession for cobalt.

In April, the Polish Ministry of Environment (MoE) referred the Przecznica application and proposed Work Program to a panel of independent geological advisors Komisja Zasobów Kopalin (Natural Reserves Commission) (KZK) for comment. The KZK reviewed the Work Program and provided a number of technical comments and suggestions. In July 2018, Ion Mining submitted an expanded Work Program to address the comments and suggestions of the KZK. The expanded Work Program includes additional sampling, geophysics, mapping and drilling extending over a 3 year term. The Company awaited formal confirmation from the KZK that it was satisfied with the expanded Work Program.

The Company has negotiated an extension of the binding Option Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Ion Mining. Under the terms of the Deed of Variation, the Company's exclusive option to acquire Ion Mining has been extended to the earlier date of 28 December 2018 and that date which is 30 days from the date Ion Mining provides written confirmation and relevant verification documents to EFE (if requested) that the Polish Ministry of Environment has granted the Przecznica concession to Ion Mining.

Mt Cobalt Corridor Project

The Company on 28 August 2018 entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd ACN 163 155 913 to acquire an interest in the Mt Cobalt Corridor Project, located in the Selwyn-Mt Freda district, south of Cloncurry, NW Queensland (the "Project") (Figure 1).

1 > Eastern Iron Limited Annual Report 2019