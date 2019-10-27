Log in
Eastern Iron : Appendix 5B - September 2019

10/27/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Eastern Iron Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

70 126 678 037

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(27)

(27)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d) staff costs (excludes direct exploration

(55)

(55)

salaries)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(21)

(21)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

Security deposit paid

(10)

(10)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities

(112)

(112)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

(c)

investments

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

(c)

investments

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing

activities

-

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

3.9

Other - Share capital applications

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

-

Year to date

(3 months)

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

480

480

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(112)

(112)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on

cash held

-

-

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of

period

368

368

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

10

12

5.2

Call deposits

358

468

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other - term deposits

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

368

480

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

42

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Directors fees, consultancy fees and corporate advisory fees at normal commercial rates.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

80

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs (excludes direct exploration salaries)

70

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

29

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

179

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

...................Date: 24 October 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Ian White

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:26:02 UTC
