Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Eastern Iron Limited    EFE   AU000000EFE6

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
0.005 AUD   --.--%
09:31pEASTERN IRON : Company Update
PU
09/30EASTERN IRON : 2019 Annual Report
PU
07/29EASTERN IRON : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Iron : Company Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

ASX Announcement - 21 October 2019

COMPANY UPDATE

Eastern Iron Limited ("EFE", "Eastern Iron" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update regarding the Nowa Nowa Iron Ore Project ("Nowa Nowa") and its option to acquire Ion Mining Pty Ltd ("Ion Mining").

Nowa Nowa Iron Ore Project

Eastern Iron is investigating the potential to mine and produce iron ore from its wholly owned Nowa Nowa project in Eastern Victoria and as such, has commenced a desktop review to re-visit the feasibility of Nowa Nowa. This review has been driven by high level external interest in the Project. Integral to the development and commercialisation of Nowa Nowa will be the identification of a suitable port for handling and loading of iron ore on to suitably sized ships for export.

Eastern Iron has identified a number of potential options for potential export, including the wharf and loading facility operated by Pentarch Logistics Pty Ltd ("Pentarch") at Edrom, New South Wales.

The Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Pentarch which sets out the framework under which the parties can proceed with investigations into the suitability of Eastern Iron utilising the Edrom facility prior to entering into a binding commercial agreement. Under the MOU, Pentarch will assist and provide technical data to Eastern Iron in its investigation.

Ion Mining

Eastern Iron has mutually agreed with Ion Mining and its major shareholders to a further extension of the Company's option to acquire Ion Mining and its Polish cobalt project. In light of delays with regard to granting of the Przecznica concession ("Tenement") to Ion Mining's wholly owned Polish incorporated subsidiary, the parties have agreed to a floating extension of the option period until 30 days from the date Ion Mining provides written confirmation and relevant verification documents to EFE (if requested) that the Polish Ministry of Environment has granted the Tenement to Ion Mining ("Tenement Grant Date"). The satisfaction date for the conditions precedent has also been extended to 3 months after the Tenement Grant Date.

ABN 70 126 678 037

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au

Mr Myles Fang

Non-executive Director

T: 02 9906 7551

ASX: EFE

For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact:

Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600

Page | 2

ASX Announcement - 21 October 2019

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTERN IRON LIMITED
09:31pEASTERN IRON : Company Update
PU
09/30EASTERN IRON : 2019 Annual Report
PU
07/29EASTERN IRON : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019
PU
07/21EASTERN IRON : Appendix 5B - June 2019
PU
04/25EASTERN IRON : Quarterly report march 2019
AQ
04/23EASTERN IRON : Quarterly Activities Report - March 2019
PU
04/22EASTERN IRON : Appendix 5B - March 2019
PU
03/10EASTERN IRON : Half Year Financial Report - December 2018
PU
2018EASTERN IRON : Termination of Option Agreement to Acquire Mt Cobalt Corridor Pro..
AQ
2018EASTERN IRON : Termination of Option Agreement to Acquire Mt Cobalt Corridor Pro..
PU
More news
Chart EASTERN IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ariel Edward King Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Director
Therese-Marie Taylor Non-Executive Director
Jeremy C. King Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTERN IRON LIMITED25.00%1
BHP GROUP1.84%113 633
RIO TINTO PLC6.21%86 051
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.70%30 287
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.45%19 347
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.85%9 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group