Eastern Iron : Half Year Financial Report - December 2018

EASTERN IRON LIMITED ABN 70 126 678 037 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2018 Your directors submit their report for Eastern Iron Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2018. Directors The names of the Company's directors in office during the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated. Eddie King Non-Executive Chairman Myles Fang Non-Executive Director (Resigned as Executive Director and Acting CEO and appointed as Non-Executive Director on 15 October 2018) Therese Taylor Non-Executive Director Nathan Taylor (alternate Therese Taylor) Non-Executive Director Review and results of operations Financial results The net results of operations after applicable income tax expense for the half year was a loss of $302,378 (2017: $304,516) which includes exploration expenditure write off during the period of $62,869 (2017: $12,882). Highlights Eastern Iron Ltd (Eastern Iron) extended the binding Heads of Agreement for acquisition of a high grade cobalt sulphide project in Poland to 28 December 2018. A dead of variation extending this date has been drafted and is being considered by the Board. Eastern Iron entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd (Heavy Metal) to acquire a copper cobalt sulphide project in Queensland on 28 August 2018. On 23 November 2018 Eastern Iron terminated the Call Option Agreement as a consequence of Heavy Metal failing to obtain the necessary approvals for the grant of all of the tenements by the agreed date in the Agreement. Polish Cobalt Project The Company has negotiated an extension of the binding Option Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Ion Mining. The Company has entered into a Deed of Variation to the Heads of Agreement dated 22 December 2017. Under the terms of the Deed of Variation, the Company's exclusive option to acquire Ion Mining has been extended to the earlier of 28 December 2018 and that date which is 30 days from the date Ion Mining provides written confirmation and relevant verification documents to EFE (if requested) that the Polish Ministry of Environment has granted the Przecznica concession to Ion Mining (Tenement Grant Date). The satisfaction date for the conditions precedent has also been extended to 28 December 2018, and EFE's right to conduct due diligence in relation to Ion and its business, assets, and operations has been extended to the Tenement Grant Date. The progress of Ion Mining's application has taken considerably longer than originally anticipated. This has been partly due to the fact that Ion Mining is the first company in Poland to apply for an exploration concession for cobalt.In April, the Polish Ministry of Environment (MoE) referred the Przecznica application and proposed Work Program to a panel of independent geological advisors Komisja Zasobów Kopalin (Natural Reserves Commission)(KZK) for comment. The KZK reviewed the Work Program and provided a number of technical comments and suggestions. In July 2018, Ion Mining submitted an expanded Work Program to address the comments and suggestions of the KZK. The expanded Work Program includes additional sampling, geophysics, mapping and drilling extending over a 3 year term. The Company is now awaiting formal confirmation from the KZK that it is satisfied with the expanded Work Program. It is noted that the Przecznica concession has not yet been awarded and the application is currently pending. The vendor, Ion Mining Pty Ltd has 100% beneficial interest in the concession application but the final grant of the concession is subject to a decision of the Polish Ministry of Environment. Mt Cobalt Corridor Project On 28 August 2018, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement with Heavy Metal Exploration Pty Ltd ("Heavy Metal") ACN 163 155 913 to acquire an interest in the Mt Cobalt Corridor Project, located in the Selwyn-Mt Freda district, south of Cloncurry, NW Queensland (the "Project") (Figure 2). The Project is located in NW Queensland and comprises 5 EPMAs which cover 161 sub-blocks, and hosts similar geology to historic producer of cobalt sulphide in Queensland. EPM No. Permit Name Status Applied For No. Sub-blocks 26690 Burnham Application 26-Oct-17 53 26715 Mt Carol Application 27-Nov-17 8 26746 Mt Carol Extended Application 2-Jan-18 9 26765 Mt Freda South Application 29-Jan-18 51 26770 Selwyn Range Application 2-Feb-18 40 The area lies within the largely Palaeo-Proterozoic Eastern Fold Belt of the Mt Isa block in NW Queensland. The area under application consists of outcrop from the Kuridala Formation which hosts a number of major deposits and mineral occurrences in the area, occurring to the west, south west and north west which include Starra (Cu,Au), Mt Dore (Cu,Au,Co), Merlin (Mo,Re), Mt Cobalt (Co,Cu,W), Swan (Cu,Au), Mt Elliott (Cu,Au) mines and The Plume (Cu,Au,Co). Dolerite is regarded as an important localiser of cobalt mineralisation at Mt Cobalt. There are three main units in Mount Isa. These are the Western Fold Belt including Mt Isa, the Kalkadoon Leichhardt Belt and the Eastern Fold Belt that includes the three mines that produced cobalt, Mt Cobalt, Queen Sally and Success Mines. In the Eastern Fold Belt, cobalt is associated with copper. The Kuridala Formation, essentially consisting of Proterozoic metasediments such as schist, quartzite and dolerite/amphibolite conformable intrusives and its equivalent, the Soldiers Cap Group, is a major host-rock for cobalt in the area. Resources in the Eastern Fold Belt are large, particularly in the Cloncurry area, such as Las Minerale with 16,500t of cobalt, Greenmount with 11,000t of cobalt and Millennium with 4,298t cobalt. A cobalt source with high grade cobaltite ore, such as Mt Cobalt, would be the most economical resource to extract the cobalt from by flotation to produce a concentrate. Such a scenario could exist at The Plume and along the strike of the Mt Cobalt Corridor. Previous works in the region were mainly for copper and gold. However, cobalt mineralization were identified and cobalt production of about 800 t at Mt Cobalt occurred in two periods 1919 to 1943 (778 t), 1996 to 1997 (21.5t). In 1957 drill holes intercepts included 4 holes had over 1% cobalt in the ore zone which was up to 80 cm wide. The deposit was drilled in the late 1990s but this information is not available. In the late 1990s an area south of Mt Cobalt was extensively drilled by previous explorers, as an aeromagnetic target called "The Plume". This area was in alignment with the Mt Cobalt trend. Drilling at The Plume revealed appreciable cobalt mineralisation in several holes. Hole PLRCD-13 which in the 34m (231 - 255m) at 0.11 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu and 0.14% Co included 1m from 243m at 0.29 g/t Au,0.11% Cu and 1.92% Co. The Mt Cobalt Corridor Project covers a diverse geology adjacent to and extending out from known copper & cobalt mineralisation, together with copper & cobalt anomalism noted within the tenements. Most of the areas of the Project are characterised by diverse Proterozoic geology of the Eastern Succession of the Mt Isa Block. Most of the country rock in the area is mapped as Kuridala Group or equivalents. The Kuridala Group equivalents are hosts for the bulk of the cobalt mineral occurrences in the region including Mt Cobalt, The Plume, Mt Dore, Mobs Lease, Kuridala and Young Australian. Another positive feature, in a similar fashion to Mt Cobalt, is that there is a prominent large dyke-like intrusion of dolerite within the equivalents of the Kuridala Group within most of the tenements. Dolerite is regarded as an important localiser of cobalt mineralisation at Mt Cobalt. Figure 2: Mt Cobalt Corridor Project EPMAs coverage Mt Freda South (EPMA26765) is approximately 60km south southwest of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland, extending north east from the historic copper mining centers of Kuridala and Mt Freda. The area consists of a diverse geology located in a north east trend extending from the copper gold historic producers of Kuridala to Mt Freda. Major structures transect the area, the most prominent is the NNW trending Cloncurry Fault which traverses through the north eastern sub blocks of the Mt Freda South EPMA. Copper-gold-cobalt anomalism occurs across the region. Historic data has identified rock chips samples in copper (up to 5.2%) and stream sediment samples anomalous in cobalt (>80ppm Co up to 300ppm Co); anomalous copper (up to 500ppm Cu in streams) and gold (>10ppb Au in streams). The Selwyn Range application (EPMA26770) is approximately 120km south southwest of Cloncurry. The Mt Cobalt deposit occurs within 5km of the application area. The Selwyn Range EPMA is characterised by diverse Proterozoic geology of the Eastern Succession of the Mt Isa Block. The copper-cobalt trend of the Mt Cobalt Mine transects the sub-blocks of the EPMA. Most of the country rock in the area is mapped as Kuridala Group or equivalents which are hosts for the bulk of the cobalt mineral occurrences in the region. The Mt Carol application (EPMA26715) and Mt Carol Extended application (EPMA26746) are approximately 100km south southwest of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland, a few km to the east of the Starra Mines. Mt Cobalt is less than 5km from Mt Carol Extended. The area has been mapped as Kuridala Group, the host geological unit for the bulk of the cobalt mineral occurrences, with high stream sediment cobalt geochemistry (80 - 300 ppm Co) occurring within and adjacent to the tenements. Prospective dolerite is a conspicuous unit within the Mt Carol Extended tenement. The Burnham application (EPMA26690) is approximately 140km south of Cloncurry. The project area contains buried aeromagnetic targets suspected of being Mid-Proterozoic Kuridala Formation and Staveley Formation; host rocks of the Starra copper-gold mines to the north; and the copper-cobalt trend of the Mt Cobalt Mine to the north northeast. These aeromagnetic 'highs' are also associated with the Osborne copper-gold+/-cobalt Mine, only 20 kms to the southeast. The Plume Cu-Co prospect is approx. 5kms to the tenement. The area is highly prospective for copper, gold, cobalt and possibly molybdenum/rhenium mineralization as this type of mineralization has been discovered and mined in rocks to the north northeast (Starra, Mt Cobalt, Merlin, Mt Dore); as well as Osborne Mine to the southeast. On 28 August 2018, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement to acquire a 25% interest in the Project (which includes EPMA 26690, EPMA 26715, EPMA 26746, EPMA 26765 and EPMA 26770 ("Tenements") and all environmental approvals, authorisations, mining information, plant and equipment and other assets relating to the Tenements) owned by Heavy Metal. The Call Option Agreement also contemplates the Company eventually acquiring a 100% interest in the Project, through meeting staged expenditure requirements under a Farm-In Agreement and paying a royalty payment under a Royalty Deed to be entered into by the Company and Heavy Metal in relation to the Project. The Call Option Agreement contains the following key terms: The Company must pay Heavy Metal a call option fee of AUD$10,000 (excluding GST) ("Call Option Fee") by no later than 11 September 2018 to have an exclusive call option to acquire a 25% interest in the Project ("Call Option"). If the Company elects to exercise the Call Option, the sale of the 25% interest in the Project is conditional on satisfaction of the following two conditions: • the Minister of the Department of Natural Resources and Mines in Queensland giving indicative approval for the transfer of a 25% interest in the Tenements to the Company on terms acceptable to the Company ("Indicative Approval"); and

• the Farm-In Agreement and NSR Royalty Deed being in agreed form. Within 10 business days after the date of receipt of Indicative Approval ("Indicative Approval Date"), as consideration for the acquisition of a 25% interest in the Project, the Company must: • pay Heavy Metal the amount that is equal to AUD$150,000 (excluding GST) less the Call Option Fee ("Initial Acquisition Cash Payment"); and

• subject to shareholder and any other approvals required under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the ASX Listing Rules, issue AUD$200,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") of which the issue price is to be calculated on the basis of 20-day VWAP prior to the Indicative Approval Date. Within 30 days after the Indicative Approval Date, the Company and Heavy Metal must negotiate the Farm-In Agreement which is expected to include the following key commercial terms: • Stage 1: the Company must spend a total of AUD$650,000 on the Project within the first 24 months of the commencement of the Farm-In Agreement ("Stage 1 Period") in order to acquire an additional 35% interest in the Project.

• Stage 2: the Company must spend an additional AUD$1,500,000 on the Project within a period of 36 months commencing on the expiry date of the Stage 1 Period in order to acquire an additional 40% interest in the Project. Within 30 days after the Indicative Approval Date, the Company and Heavy Metal must also negotiate the Royalty Deed which is expected to include the following key commercial terms: • The Company agrees to pay a royalty payment to Heavy Metal equivalent to the value of 0.5% of net smelter return on copper equivalent metal production capped at 30,000 tonnes of copper equivalent metal produced from the Tenements.

• The Company is not required to make the royalty payment when copper prices or the price of saleable copper equivalent metal products are at or below USD$6,000 per tonne.

On 23 November 2018 Eastern Iron terminated the Call Option Agreement as a consequence of Heavy Metal failing to obtain the necessary approvals for the grant of all of the tenements by the agreed date in the Agreement.

