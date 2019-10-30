Eastern Iron : Notice of AGM 0 10/30/2019 | 12:17am EDT Send by mail :

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Friday 29 November 2019 at 2:00pm (Sydney time) At the offices of BDO, Level 11, No. 1 Margaret Street Sydney NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Eastern Iron Limited (the "Company") will be held on Friday 29 November 2019 at 2:00pm (Sydney time) the offices of BDO, Level 11, No. 1 Margaret Street Sydney, New South Wales. The business to be considered at the meeting is set out below. This Notice of Meeting should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum, which contains information in relation to each of the following items of business. A Proxy Form also accompanies this Notice of Meeting. ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors, and the Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019. A copy of the Company's 2019 Annual Report (including the Reports of the Directors and Auditors, and the Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019) has not been mailed to all shareholders with this Notice of Meeting. Shareholders may access these documents electronically at the following website: www.easterniron.com.au. Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"That the Remuneration Report for the financial period ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Re-election of Mr Ariel Edward King as a Director

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution : "That Mr King who retires as a Director in accordance with the Company's Constitution and, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be elected as a Director of the Company." The Directors (Mr King excepted) recommend that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. 4. Issue of Shares To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company to issue up to 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of not less than 80% of the 5-day volume weighted average market price per share to professional and / or sophisticated investors and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice." The Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. 5. Refresh the Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9), the Company's Employee Share Option Plan Rules, as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice be approved." The Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 November 2019 SPECIAL BUSINESS 6. Issue of Shares up to 10% of the Company's Issued Capital To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of Listing rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of equity securities up to 10% of the issued share capital of the Company (at the time of issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rules 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." The Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENTS Item 2 A vote on Item 2 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration is included in the Remuneration Report, or a closely related party of that member. The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2 by or on behalf of a person who is a member of the Key Management Personnel named in the Remuneration Report or their closely related parties (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast). The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2 as proxy by a person who is a member of the Key Management Personnel on the date of the Annual General Meeting or their closely related parties. However, votes will not be disregarded if they are cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, if the person does so as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Item 2 or is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with express authorisation in the proxy form to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management Person. Item 4 The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 4 by a person who may participate in any issue of the shares and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the resolution is passed and any associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Item 4 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by any of them who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Item 5 In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.2, the Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 5 by a director of the Company (except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the entity), and their associates. However, the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Item 5 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by any of them who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Item 6 The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 6 by a person who may participate in any issue of the shares and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the resolution is passed and any associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Item 6 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by any of them who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. VOTING ENTITLEMENT In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001, the Board has determined that, for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting, shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered holders at close of business (7:00 pm Sydney time) on 27 November 2019. Only those persons will be entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2019. 2 Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 November 2019 ADMISSION TO MEETING Corporate representatives are required to bring appropriate evidence of appointment as a representative in accordance with the constitution of the represented company. Attorneys are requested to bring the original or certified copy of the power of attorney pursuant to which they were appointed. Proof of identity will also be required for corporate representatives and attorneys. PROXIES Votes at the Annual General Meeting may be given personally, by proxy, attorney or representative.

Each shareholder has a right to appoint one or two proxies.

A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

Documents executed by shareholders that are companies must be done under common seal or otherwise in accordance with the represented company's constitution and the Corporations Act.

Where a shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes, the shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.

If a shareholder appoints two proxies, and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the shareholder's votes, each proxy may exercise half of the votes.

If a proxy has two or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on a resolution, the proxy must not vote on a show of hands.

A proxy must be signed by the shareholder or his or her power of attorney who has not received any notice of revocation of the authority. Proxies given by companies must be signed in accordance with the represented company's constitution and the Corporations Act. To be effective, proxy forms must be received by the Company's share registry (Boardroom Pty Limited) no later than 24 hours before the commencement of the Annual General Meeting, that is no later than 2:00 pm (Sydney time) on 28 November 2019. Any proxy form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting. Hand Delivery By Mail By Facsimile Boardroom Pty Limited Boardroom Pty Limited (02) 9290 9655 Level 12 GPO Box 3993 225 George St SYDNEY NSW 2001 SYDNEY NSW 2000 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Ian K White Company Secretary 21 October 2019 3 Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 November 2019 Explanatory Memorandum These Explanatory Notes set out information in connection with the business to be considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. A vote on this resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following classes of persons: A member of the Key Management Personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or

A closely related party of such a member. ORDINARY BUSINESS However, such a person may cast a vote on the resolution if: Item 1 - Financial Statements and Reports The Corporations Act requires that the reports of the Directors, Auditor and the financial statements of the Company (collectively the "Annual Report") be laid before shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The Corporations Act does not require a vote of shareholders on these reports or statements. The 2019 Annual Report was released to the ASX on 30 September 2019. As a result of legislative changes, the 2019 Annual Report has not been automatically mailed to all shareholders. The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's website at www.easterniron.com.au. Alternatively, printed copies can be supplied to shareholders on request. The person does so as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution; and

The vote is not cast on behalf of such a person. Votes will not be disregarded if they are cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with express authorisation in the proxy form to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management Person. The Chair will vote undirected proxies in favour of Item 2. Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity at the Annual General Meeting to ask questions of the Board in relation to the Annual Report and the management of the Company. Shareholders will also be given reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Independent Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of its financial statements and the independence of the Auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. Item 2 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report The Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 is set out in the Directors' Report on pages 8 to 11 of the Annual Report. The Remuneration Report: Explains the Board's policies relating to remuneration of directors, secretaries and executives of the Company;

Discusses the relationship between such policies and the Company's performance;

Provides details of any performance conditions attached to such remuneration; and

Sets out remuneration details for each director and certain named executives. The Chair of the meeting will allow a reasonable opportunity for shareholders to ask questions about or make comments on the Remuneration Report at the meeting. In addition, shareholders will be asked to vote on the Remuneration Report. The vote on this Item is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. However, if at least 25% of the votes cast are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the Company's next Remuneration Report must explain the Board's proposed action in response or explain why no action has been taken. In the following year, if at least 25% of the votes cast on the resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted are against adoption, shareholders will then vote to determine whether the Directors, excluding any Managing Director, will need to stand for re-election. If more than 50% of the votes cast on the resolution are in favour, a separate re-election meeting must be held within 90 days. 4 Item 3 - Re-election of Mr Ariel Edward King as a Director Mr King has been the Company's Chairman since July 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Systems) degrees from the University of Western Australia. His past experience includes being a manager for a boutique investment banking firm, where he specialised in the technical and financial analysis of global resource projects for equity research and mergers and acquisitions. He was also a representative for a stockbroking and corporate advisory firm where he specialised in providing corporate advisory services for micro-capASX-listed companies. During the past three years Mr King has also served as a director of the following listed companies: European Cobalt Limited (ASX: EUC) - appointed October 2016.

Pure Minerals Limited (ASX: PM1) - appointed March 2018.

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX: RAG), previously Drake Resources Limited - appointed February 2017.

Six Sigma Metals Limited (ASX: SI6) - appointed June 2018.

Axxis Technology Group Limited (ASX: AYG) - appointed January 2017, resigned March 2019.

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX: BCB) - appointed April 2015, resigned December 2018.

Lindian Resources limited (ASX: LIN) - appointed October 2014, resigned January 2018.

Sultan Resources Limited (ASX: SLZ) - appointed June 2018, resigned March 2019. The Board considers that Mr King is an independent director. The Chair will vote undirected proxies in favour of Item 3. Item 4 - Issue of Shares Item 4 seeks shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 for the Company to complete a share placement by issuing up to 50,000,000 shares at an issue price of not less than 80% of the 5-day volume weighted average price of shares traded on the ASX. The equity security issue capacity provided to the Company if the resolution at Item 4 is passed will be in addition to the equity security issue capacity the Company will have under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (if the resolution at Item 6 is passed). The Company is seeking this placement capacity in order to be able to quickly fund an additional resource asset should an appropriate opportunity arise. The Company will use the issue, whether issued for cash consideration or non-cash consideration, for all or part of the cost of acquisition of new Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 November 2019 resources assets and investments (including expenses associated with such acquisition); and/or general working capital. No specific opportunity has been identified at this point and it may be the case that a lesser number of shares or no shares at all are issued under this approval. In any case the maximum number of shares that may be issued under this approval is 50,000,000. Any shares issued pursuant to this resolution will be made at a time within 3 months of the date of this resolution being passed. Any shares issued will be on the same terms as the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares. The shares (if any) will be issued to professional and sophisticate investors. The Company has not yet determined who these investors will be they but may include existing substantial shareholders and/or new shareholders who are not related parties or associates of a related party of the Company. If Company is successful in acquiring new resources assets it is possible that the shares may be issued to the vendors of the new resources assets. Item 5 - Refresh the Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) The ASX Listing Rule 7.1 allows the Company to issue a maximum of 15% of its expanded capital in any 12-month period without requiring shareholder approval. Listing Rule 7.1 does not apply in certain cases set out in Listing Rule 7.2, including Exception 9, where an issue under an employee incentive scheme is made if within three years before the date of issue the terms of the scheme are approved by shareholders. The terms and conditions of the Eastern Iron Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) were last approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 17 November 2016 and are being presented to shareholders to have that approval refreshed. The Company has established the ESOP to assist in the attraction, retention and motivation of employees of the Company. There have been 4,000,000 options granted under the ESOP since the plan was last approved by shareholders. The ESOP is administered by the Board in accordance with the rules of the ESOP, and the rules are subject to the ASX Listing Rules. Summary of the Company's ESOP All full-time employees will be eligible to participate in the ESOP. The allocation of options to each employee is in the discretion of the Board. The options will be issued for nil consideration and are non-transferable, except with the consent of Directors. However, at the time of accepting the offer to participants of the ESOP, the eligible employee may nominate another person in whose favour the options should be granted. If permitted by the Board, options may be issued to an employee's nominee (for example, a spouse or family company). Each option is to subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share in the Company and will expire five years from its date of issue. An option is excisable at any time from its date of issue. Options will be granted free. The exercise price of options will be determined by the Board. The total number of shares the subject of options issued under the ESOP, when aggregated with issues during the previous five years pursuant to the ESOP and any other employee share plan, must not exceed 5% of the Company's issued share capital. If, prior to the expiry date of options, a person ceases to be an employee of a Group company for any reason (other than termination with cause), the options held by that person (or that person's nominee) must be exercised within one month thereafter otherwise they will automatically lapse. The ESOP may be terminated or suspended at any time. Except with the consent of the Directors, options may not be transferred. The Company will not apply for official quotation of any options. Shares issued as a result of the exercise of options will rank equally with the Company's previously issued shares. If there is a bonus share issue to the holders of shares, the number of shares over which an option is exercisable will be increased by the number of shares which the option holder would have received if the option had been exercised before the record date for the bonus issue. The options or exercise price of the options will be adjusted if there is a pro-rata issue, bonus issue or any reconstruction in accordance with the Listing Rules. If there is a pro-rata issue (other than a bonus share issue) to the holders of shares, the exercise price of an option will be reduced to take account of the effect of the prorate issue. If there is a reorganisation of the issued capital of the Company, unexercised options will be reorganised in accordance with the Listing Rules. Subject to obtaining required members' approval to authorise the granting of financial assistance to a participant, the Directors can make loans to eligible employees in connection with shares to be issued upon exercise of options under the ESOP. The Board may amend the ESOP Rules subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules. SPECIAL BUSINESS Item 6 - Issue of Shares up to 10% of the Company's Issued Capital Listing Rule 7.1A enables an eligible entity to seek shareholder approval to issue Equity Securities up to 10% of its issued share capital over a 12-month period commencing from the Annual General Meeting where shareholder approval is received. The 10% issue capacity allowed under Listing Rule 7.1A ("7.1A 10% Capacity") is in addition to the Company's 15% annual placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. An eligible entity for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A is an entity that is not included in the S&P/ASX 300 Index and has a market capitalisation of $300 million or less. The Company is an eligible entity. The Company is now seeking shareholder approval by way of a special resolution to have the ability to issue Equity Securities under the 7.1A 10% Capacity. The exact number of Equity Securities to be issued under the 7.1A 10% Capacity will be determined in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2. The Company may use the 7.1A 10% Capacity to acquire new resource assets or investments, to carry out further exploration on the Company's tenements, as part of the consideration for the acquisition of further tenements and/or for the working capital needs of the Company. Item 6 is a special resolution and therefore requires approval of 75% of the votes cast by shareholders present and eligible to vote (in person, by proxy, by attorney or, in the case of a corporate shareholder, by a corporate representative). Listing Rule 7.1A Shareholder approval required The ability to issue Equity Securities under Listing Rule 7.1A is subject to shareholder approval by way of special resolution at an Annual General Meeting. Class of equity securities issued Any Equity Securities issued under the 7.1A 10% Capacity must be in the same class as an existing quoted class of Equity Securities of the Company. As at the date of this Notice, the Company has only one class of quoted Equity Securities - fully paid ordinary shares. Calculating 7.1A 10% Capacity Listing Rule 7.1A.2 provides that eligible entities which have obtained shareholder approval at an Annual General Meeting may issue or agree to issue during the period of the approval a number of Equity Securities calculated in accordance with the following formula: (AxD)-E Where: is the number of shares on issued 12 months before the date of issue or agreement: Plus the number of fully paid shares issued in the 12 months under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2;

the number of fully paid shares issued in the 12 months under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2; Plus the number of partly paid shares that became fully paid in the 12 months;

