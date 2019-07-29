Eastern Iron : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT - June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company continued to review several advanced exploration and near-development projects.

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) is pleased to report on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

NEW PROJECT SEARCH AND POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

The Company is actively reviewing opportunities to acquire an advanced exploration or near-development project. A number of projects have been evaluated, and the Company is currently in commercial discussion with various parties.

NOWA NOWA PROJECT

No exploration work was carried out on Nowa Nowa project.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Total exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter was $1,000. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $480,000.