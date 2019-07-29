Log in
EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
0.004 AUD   --.--%
08:50pEASTERN IRON : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019
PU
07/21EASTERN IRON : Appendix 5B - June 2019
PU
04/25EASTERN IRON : Quarterly report march 2019
AQ
Eastern Iron : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019

07/29/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

ASX Code: EFE

Issued Capital: 411,900,378

Directors

Eddie King (Chairman) Therese-Marie Taylor (Non- executive Director)

Myles Fang (Non-executive Director)

Nathan Taylor (Alternate Director)

Address

Level 1, 80 Chandos Street St Leonards, NSW 2065

Postal

PO Box 956, Crows Nest NSW 1585

  1. +61 2 9906 7751

Twitter: @EasternIronEFE

www.easterniron.com.au

QUARTERLY REPORT - June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company continued to review several advanced exploration and near-development projects.

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) is pleased to report on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

NEW PROJECT SEARCH AND POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

The Company is actively reviewing opportunities to acquire an advanced exploration or near-development project. A number of projects have been evaluated, and the Company is currently in commercial discussion with various parties.

NOWA NOWA PROJECT

No exploration work was carried out on Nowa Nowa project.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Total exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter was $1,000. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $480,000.

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the

News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au

Mr Myles Fang

Non-executive Director

T: 02 9906 7551

ASX: EFE

For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact:

Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600

Page | 2

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 00:49:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ariel Edward King Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle C. Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Rui Fang Myles Director
Therese-Marie Taylor Non-Executive Director
Ian Keith White Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTERN IRON LIMITED0.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD19.34%134 228
BHP GROUP PLC18.37%134 228
RIO TINTO23.47%96 771
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.22%96 771
ANGLO AMERICAN20.04%36 506
