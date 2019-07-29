Eastern Iron : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019

ASX Code: EFE
Issued Capital: 411,900,378
Directors
Eddie King (Chairman) Therese-Marie Taylor (Non- executive Director)
Myles Fang (Non-executive Director)
Nathan Taylor (Alternate Director)
Address
Level 1, 80 Chandos Street St Leonards, NSW 2065
Postal
PO Box 956, Crows Nest NSW 1585
-
+61 2 9906 7751
Twitter: @EasternIronEFE
www.easterniron.com.au
QUARTERLY REPORT - June 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
The Company continued to review several advanced exploration and near-development projects.
Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) is pleased to report on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 June 2019.
NEW PROJECT SEARCH AND POTENTIAL ACQUISITION
The Company is actively reviewing opportunities to acquire an advanced exploration or near-development project. A number of projects have been evaluated, and the Company is currently in commercial discussion with various parties.
NOWA NOWA PROJECT
No exploration work was carried out on Nowa Nowa project.
FINANCIAL POSITION
Total exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter was $1,000. The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $480,000.
INVESTOR INFORMATION
Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the
News and Reports tab on the Company's website - www.easterniron.com.au
Mr Myles Fang
Non-executive Director
T: 02 9906 7551
ASX: EFE
For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact:
Boardroom Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001, Phone: (02) 9290 9600
