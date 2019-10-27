Eastern Iron : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019

QUARTERLY REPORT - September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company has commenced a review to re-visit the feasibility of the Nowa Nowa Iron Ore Project.

Mining and its Polish cobalt project.

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX: EFE) is pleased to report on activities undertaken during the quarter ended 30 September 2019.

NOWA NOWA PROJECT

Eastern Iron Limited ("Eastern Iron" or the "Company") has commenced a desktop review to re-visit the feasibility of the Nowa Nowa Iron Ore Project ("Project").

In addition, the Company has identified a number of potential options for potential export, including the wharf and loading facility operated by Pentarch Logistics Pty Ltd ("Pentarch") at Edrom, New South Wales.

The Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pentarch. Both parties wish to assess the potential to export iron product from the Project using the Pentarch loader and wharf facility at Edrom. The MOU sets out the framework under which the parties can proceed with investigations into the suitability of the Company utilising the Edrom facility prior to entering into a binding commercial agreement.

The Port of Eden is located 234km from the Project and is accessed via sealed all weather highway.

The Company considers the Port of Eden to be its preferred port to allow it to access global iron markets should it choose to develop the Project.

No exploration work was carried out on Nowa Nowa Copper project.