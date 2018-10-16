Eastern Iron : Resignation of Acting CEO

ASX Announcement - 15 October 2018

RESIGNATION OF MR MYLES FANG AS ACTING CEO

The Board of Eastern Iron Limited advises that Mr Myles Fang has resigned from his executive role as Acting CEO of the Company.

Mr Fang was appointed to the Board of Eastern Iron on 12 March 2018 and the Board has resolved that Mr Fang should remain as a non‐executive director until the forthcoming AGM where he is eligible for election by shareholders.

Mr Fang's resignation is part of a cash conservation strategy being pursued by the Board to maximise the resources available to the Company for investment into its existing and future projects.

All members of the Board are actively and equally involved in the development of these projects.

The Company would like to thank Mr Fang for his efforts as an executive of the Company.

