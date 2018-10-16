Log in
EASTERN IRON LIMITED (EFE)
Eastern Iron : Resignation of Acting CEO

10/16/2018 | 04:18am CEST

ASX Announcement - 15 October 2018

RESIGNATION OF MR MYLES FANG AS ACTING CEO

The Board of Eastern Iron Limited advises that Mr Myles Fang has resigned from his executive role as Acting CEO of the Company.

Mr Fang was appointed to the Board of Eastern Iron on 12 March 2018 and the Board has resolved that Mr Fang should remain as a non‐executive director until the forthcoming AGM where he is eligible for election by shareholders.

Mr Fang's resignation is part of a cash conservation strategy being pursued by the Board to maximise the resources available to the Company for investment into its existing and future projects.

All members of the Board are actively and equally involved in the development of these projects.

The Company would like to thank Mr Fang for his efforts as an executive of the Company.

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Further information, previous Eastern Iron announcements and exploration updates are available at the News and Reports tab on the Company's website -www.easterniron.com.au.

Mr Ian K White

Company Secretary Mob: 0416 026 790

ASX: EFE

For enquiries on your shareholding or change of address please contact: Boardroom Limited GPO Box 3993, Sydney NSW 2001 Phone: (02) 9290 9600

ABN 70 126 678 037

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:17:02 UTC
