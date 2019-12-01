Eastern Iron : Results of AGM

ASX Announcement - 29 November 2019
RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Eastern Iron Limited advises that the resolutions, included in the Notice of Meeting and required at the item numbers shown below, were put to shareholders at the AGM held at 2:00 pm on 29 November 2019 and were carried by a show of hands. Item number 1 did not require a resolution.
Items of Ordinary Business
-
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
-
Re-electionof Mr Eddie King as a Director
-
Issue of shares
-
Refresh the Employee Share Option Plan
Items of Special Business
6. Issue of Shares up to 10% of the Company's Issue Capital
Proxy voting on the resolution required at each item of business was:
|
Item
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
23,797,703
|
|
5,185,000
|
1,087,500
|
2,131,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
29,900,203
|
|
170,000
|
0
|
2,131,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
24,625,203
|
|
5,445,000
|
0
|
2,131,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
24,786,749
|
|
5,265,000
|
18,454
|
2,131,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
24,650,203
|
|
5,420,000
|
0
|
2,131,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours faithfully,
Ian K White
Company Secretary
ABN 70 126 678 037
