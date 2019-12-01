Eastern Iron : Results of AGM

ASX Announcement - 29 November 2019

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Eastern Iron Limited advises that the resolutions, included in the Notice of Meeting and required at the item numbers shown below, were put to shareholders at the AGM held at 2:00 pm on 29 November 2019 and were carried by a show of hands. Item number 1 did not require a resolution.

Items of Ordinary Business

Adoption of the Remuneration Report Re-election of Mr Eddie King as a Director Issue of shares Refresh the Employee Share Option Plan

Items of Special Business

6. Issue of Shares up to 10% of the Company's Issue Capital

Proxy voting on the resolution required at each item of business was:

Item For Against Abstain Discretion 2 23,797,703 5,185,000 1,087,500 2,131,803 3 29,900,203 170,000 0 2,131,803 4 24,625,203 5,445,000 0 2,131,803 5 24,786,749 5,265,000 18,454 2,131,803 6 24,650,203 5,420,000 0 2,131,803

Yours faithfully,

Ian K White

Company Secretary

ABN 70 126 678 037