EASTERN IRON LIMITED

EASTERN IRON LIMITED

(EFE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/07
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
Eastern Iron : Results of AGM

12/01/2019 | 08:13pm EST

ASX Announcement - 29 November 2019

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Eastern Iron Limited advises that the resolutions, included in the Notice of Meeting and required at the item numbers shown below, were put to shareholders at the AGM held at 2:00 pm on 29 November 2019 and were carried by a show of hands. Item number 1 did not require a resolution.

Items of Ordinary Business

  1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report
  2. Re-electionof Mr Eddie King as a Director
  3. Issue of shares
  4. Refresh the Employee Share Option Plan

Items of Special Business

6. Issue of Shares up to 10% of the Company's Issue Capital

Proxy voting on the resolution required at each item of business was:

Item

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

2

23,797,703

5,185,000

1,087,500

2,131,803

3

29,900,203

170,000

0

2,131,803

4

24,625,203

5,445,000

0

2,131,803

5

24,786,749

5,265,000

18,454

2,131,803

6

24,650,203

5,420,000

0

2,131,803

Yours faithfully,

Ian K White

Company Secretary

ABN 70 126 678 037

Disclaimer

Eastern Iron Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:12:10 UTC
