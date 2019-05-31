Log in
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EPH)
Eastern Property : EPH releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Update

05/31/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

First quarter 2019 Financial Update

31 May 2019, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

KEY EVENTS

  • Issuance of secured and subordinated notes to its two largest shareholders for the amount of EUR 43 million at an interest rate of 1.5% p.a. maturing in February 2024.
  • Acquisition of newly constructed Class A office property in the attractive and sought-after Quartier Bel- vedere in Vienna and in close proximity to the newly constructed main station of Vienna. The property comprises an approx. gross floor area of 20,000 sqm with approx. 70 parking spaces and is fully let, primarily to the headquarters of the accounting firm BDO.
  • The Company's rental property are performing well generating sufficient cash to cover the Company's operating expenses and partially financing of its new acquisitions.
  • RUB/USD exchange rate continues to be volatile and affects the Company's operating results and net asset value. RUB strengthened against USD by approximately 7% since 31 December 2018while RUB weakened against USD as compared to Q1 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The above key events led to the following main changes in the Company's financial results for Q1 2019:

  • During the first quarter of 2019 EPH rental properties generated $19 million of net rental income (Q1 2018: $18 million). The contribution to net rental income of each property is presented in the table be- low. The decrease of income in Polar Lights, Magistral'naya and City Gate is primarily caused by com- pression of USD translation of RUB- and EUR-denominated rental revenues due to average Ruble and Euro depreciation in comparison to Q1 2018. It was almost fully compensated by the increase of in- come in other properties as well as the additional income generated by new Austrian property acquired in February 2019;
  • For the first quarter of 2019 a positive change in currency translation adjustment recognised directly in equity was overlapped by FX loss recognised in the Company's income statement by $0.6 million;
  • Increase in Investment property and Borrowings is primarily attributable to the acquisition of office property in Vienna.
  • Increase in Borrowings is caused by issuance of new debt notes to the shareholders as well as by UniCredit Bank loan provided to the office property in Vienna and acquired by the Company as a part of the property acquisition.
  • Increase in USD value of Inventory / Assets under development (apartments in Arbat complexes) re- sults from USD depreciation against RUB in the period as the respective value is recognized based on the costs denominated in RUB.

1

Significant Q1 2019 Income and Expense Items

Net Rental Income, US$

31.03.2019

31.03.2018

Change YoY

Berlin House

3,528,082

3,052,153

475,929

Geneva House

3,753,478

3,565,110

188,368

Polar Lights

2,394,853

2,843,451

(448,598)

Hermitage Plaza

7,201,854

7,164,411

37,443

Arbat

52,123

0

52,123

Magistral'naya

164,384

184,084

(19,700)

City Gate

1,131,715

1,195,908

(64,193)

WLC

461,516

107,877

353,639

Office centre Am Belvedere 4

330,860

0

330,860

Total

19,018,865

18,112,993

905,872

YoY changes in Income/Expense Items, US$

31.03.2019

31.03.2019

Change YoY

Net foreign exchange gain

25,708,296

7,637,347

18,070,949

Finance costs

(8,001,083)

(7,837,927)

(163,156)

Significant Q1 2019 changes in Financial Position

Assets, US$

31.03.2019

31.12.2018

Change

Investment property

952,656,702

841,451,779

111,204,923

Inventory / Assets under development

125,424,689

116,649,298

8,775,391

Cash & cash equivalents

38,634,187

41,693,596

(3,059,409)

Liabilities, US$

31.03.2019

31.12.2018

Change

Borrowings

665,390,195

553,507,629

111,882,566

2

Disclaimer

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:48:01 UTC
