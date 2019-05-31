Eastern Property : EPH releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Update

PRESS RELEASE

First quarter 2019 Financial Update

31 May 2019, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

KEY EVENTS

RUB/USD exchange rate continues to be volatile and affects the Company's operating results and net asset value. RUB strengthened against USD by approximately 7% since 31 December 2018while RUB weakened against USD as compared to Q1 2018.

The Company's rental property are performing well generating sufficient cash to cover the Company's operating expenses and partially financing of its new acquisitions.

Issuance of secured and subordinated notes to its two largest shareholders for the amount of EUR 43 million at an interest rate of 1.5% p.a. maturing in February 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The above key events led to the following main changes in the Company's financial results for Q1 2019:

During the first quarter of 2019 EPH rental properties generated $19 million of net rental income (Q1 2018: $18 million). The contribution to net rental income of each property is presented in the table be- low. The decrease of income in Polar Lights, Magistral'naya and City Gate is primarily caused by com- pression of USD translation of RUB- and EUR-denominated rental revenues due to average Ruble and Euro depreciation in comparison to Q1 2018. It was almost fully compensated by the increase of in- come in other properties as well as the additional income generated by new Austrian property acquired in February 2019;

For the first quarter of 2019 a positive change in currency translation adjustment recognised directly in equity was overlapped by FX loss recognised in the Company's income statement by $0.6 million;

Increase in Investment property and Borrowings is primarily attributable to the acquisition of office property in Vienna.

Increase in Borrowings is caused by issuance of new debt notes to the shareholders as well as by UniCredit Bank loan provided to the office property in Vienna and acquired by the Company as a part of the property acquisition.