Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Update

31 May 2019, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

KEY EVENTS

Issuance of secured and subordinated notes to its two largest shareholders for the amount of EUR 43 million at an interest rate of 1.5% p.a. maturing in February 2024.

Acquisition of newly constructed Class A office property in the attractive and sought-after Quartier Belvedere in Vienna and in close proximity to the newly constructed main station of Vienna. The property comprises an approx. gross floor area of 20,000 sqm with approx. 70 parking spaces and is fully let, primarily to the headquarters of the accounting firm BDO.

The Company’s rental property are performing well generating sufficient cash to cover the Company’s operating expenses and partially financing of its new acquisitions.

RUB/USD exchange rate continues to be volatile and affects the Company’s operating results and net asset value. RUB strengthened against USD by approximately 7% since 31 December 2018while RUB weakened against USD as compared to Q1 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The above key events led to the following main changes in the Company’s financial results for Q1 2019:

During the first quarter of 2019 EPH rental properties generated $19 million of net rental income (Q1 2018: $18 million). The contribution to net rental income of each property is presented in the table below. The decrease of income in Polar Lights, Magistral’naya and City Gate is primarily caused by compression of USD translation of RUB- and EUR-denominated rental revenues due to average Ruble and Euro depreciation in comparison to Q1 2018. It was almost fully compensated by the increase of income in other properties as well as the additional income generated by new Austrian property acquired in February 2019;

For the first quarter of 2019 a positive change in currency translation adjustment recognised directly in equity was overlapped by FX loss recognised in the Company’s income statement by $0.6 million;

Increase in Investment property and Borrowings is primarily attributable to the acquisition of office property in Vienna.

Increase in Borrowings is caused by issuance of new debt notes to the shareholders as well as by UniCredit Bank loan provided to the office property in Vienna and acquired by the Company as a part of the property acquisition.

Increase in USD value of Inventory / Assets under development (apartments in Arbat complexes) results from USD depreciation against RUB in the period as the respective value is recognized based on the costs denominated in RUB.



Significant Q1 2019 Income and Expense Items

Net Rental Income, US$ 31.03.2019 31.03.2018 Change YoY Berlin House 3,528,082 3,052,153 475,929 Geneva House 3,753,478 3,565,110 188,368 Polar Lights 2,394,853 2,843,451 (448,598) Hermitage Plaza 7,201,854 7,164,411 37,443 Arbat 52,123 0 52,123 Magistral'naya 164,384 184,084 (19,700) City Gate 1,131,715 1,195,908 (64,193) WLC 461,516 107,877 353,639 Office centre Am Belvedere 4 330,860 0 330,860 Total 19,018,865 18,112,993 905,872 YoY changes in Income/Expense Items, US$ 31.03.2019 31.03.2019 Change YoY Net foreign exchange gain 25,708,296 7,637,347 18,070,949 Finance costs (8,001,083) (7,837,927) (163,156)

Significant Q1 2019 changes in Financial Position

Assets, US$ 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 Change Investment property 952,656,702 841,451,779 111,204,923 Inventory / Assets under development 125,424,689 116,649,298 8,775,391 Cash & cash equivalents 38,634,187 41,693,596 (3,059,409) Liabilities, US$ 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 Change Borrowings 665,390,195 553,507,629 111,882,566





Attachment