Eastern Property Holdings Ltd Announces Interim Unaudited Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

28 September 2018, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (EPH), the real estate investment company, today announces interim unaudited results for the first half of 2018:

Net asset value of $34.90 per share – decreased from $ 37.43 at YE2017 as a result of influence of non-operational factors such as decrease in US$-denominated fair values of investment properties and foreign exchange effect

Net profit of $2.7 million ($0.27 per share) is fully overlapped by the negative cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) of $27.8 million (reflected directly in the equity)

The loss from fair value adjustments of investment properties is mainly caused by RUB and EUR depreciation against US$ during the reporting period which affects the US$ value of the current rental stream and a lower estimated rental value (ERV) applied by the appraiser after the expiration of the existing leases for Russian properties

The Company’s investment properties are performing well and during the first half of 2018 generated a net rental income of US$ 35.1 million (30 June 2017: 34.8 million)

Full Report

The full Semi-annual Results 2018, including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for EPH is available on the company’s website www.easternpropertyholdings.com .

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

Tuesday, 2 October 2018 at 11:00 am (CEST)

Dial in: +41 58 262 07 22

Access Code: 398421

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

