Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastgroup Properties Inc    EGP

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC

(EGP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EastGroup Properties : Announces 158th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

JACKSON, Miss., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.72 per share payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on June 28, 2019.  This dividend is the 158th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $2.88 per share.  EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 26 consecutive years.  The Company has increased it 23 years over that period, including increases in each of the last seven years.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/EAST GROUP PROPERTIES, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 42.8 million square feet.

            EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-158th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-300856146.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC
01:59pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces 158th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/06EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index
PR
04/24EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
04/22EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
03/28EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and..
PR
03/08EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces 157th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/27EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Presentation at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO C..
PR
02/14EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About