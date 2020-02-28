Log in
EastGroup Properties : Announces Presentation at Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

02/28/2020

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) announced today that Marshall Loeb, President and CEO, will present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. EST

EastGroup Properties, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/EAST GROUP PROPERTIES, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.6 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-presentation-at-citi-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301013478.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2020
