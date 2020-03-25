EastGroup Properties : Announces Recent Debt and Equity Transactions

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, March 25, 2020 - EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the 'Company' or 'EastGroup') announced today its recent financing activities. Today, EastGroup closed a $100 million senior unsecured term loan with a seven-year term and interest-only payments. It bears interest at the annual rate of LIBOR plus an applicable margin based on the Company's senior unsecured long-term debt rating. The Company also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to convert the loan's LIBOR component to a fixed interest rate, providing a total effective fixed interest rate of 2.39%.