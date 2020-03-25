EastGroup Properties : Announces Recent Debt and Equity Transactions

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, March 25, 2020 - EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the 'Company' or 'EastGroup') announced today its recent financing activities. Today, EastGroup closed a $100 million senior unsecured term loan with a seven-year term and interest-only payments. It bears interest at the annual rate of LIBOR plus an applicable margin based on the Company's senior unsecured long-term debt rating. The Company also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to convert the loan's LIBOR component to a fixed interest rate, providing a total effective fixed interest rate of 2.39%.
Disclaimer
Eastgroup Properties Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 15:42:06 UTC