EastGroup Properties : Announces Recent Debt and Equity Transactions

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.

(EGP)
03/25/2020 | 11:43am EDT

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, March 25, 2020 - EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the 'Company' or 'EastGroup') announced today its recent financing activities. Today, EastGroup closed a $100 million senior unsecured term loan with a seven-year term and interest-only payments. It bears interest at the annual rate of LIBOR plus an applicable margin based on the Company's senior unsecured long-term debt rating. The Company also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to convert the loan's LIBOR component to a fixed interest rate, providing a total effective fixed interest rate of 2.39%.

Disclaimer

Eastgroup Properties Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 15:42:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 357 M
EBIT 2020 128 M
Net income 2020 90,4 M
Debt 2020 1 249 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2021 13,1x
Capitalization 3 811 M
Chart EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EastGroup Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 130,18  $
Last Close Price 98,30  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall A. Loeb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Hoster Chairman
Brent W. Wood Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Brian V. Laird Vice President-Information Technology
D. Pike Aloian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-25.91%3 811
PROLOGIS, INC.-20.85%52 143
GOODMAN GROUP-14.88%12 343
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-24.29%10 686
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-11.98%6 177
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-3.73%5 872
