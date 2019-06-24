Log in
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC

(EGP)
EastGroup Properties : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

06/24/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

­JACKSON, Miss., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties (NYSE-EGP) announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  On the call, Marshall Loeb, CEO, and Brent Wood, CFO, will review the second quarter results and discuss EastGroup's current operations. 

EastGroup Properties, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/EAST GROUP PROPERTIES, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

EastGroup plans to release financial results for the quarter after the market closes on July 24, 2019. The earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Company's website, www.eastgroup.net, at that time.

A live broadcast of the conference call is available by dialing 1-877-876-9174 (conference ID EastGroup) or by webcast through a link on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, a telephone and webcast replay will be available on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The telephone replay will be available until Thursday, August 1, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-839-5146. The replay of the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net and will be available until Thursday, August 1, 2019.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 43 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300873814.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2019
