Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EastGroup Properties, Inc.    EGP

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.

(EGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EastGroup Properties : ­­EastGroup Properties Announces Recent Debt and Equity Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:31am EDT

JACKSON, Miss., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today its recent financing activities.  Today, EastGroup closed a $100 million senior unsecured term loan with a seven-year term and interest-only payments.  It bears interest at the annual rate of LIBOR plus an applicable margin based on the Company's senior unsecured long-term debt rating.  The Company also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to convert the loan's LIBOR component to a fixed interest rate, providing a total effective fixed interest rate of 2.39%.

During the first quarter of 2020 to date, the Company has issued and sold 105,837 shares of common stock under its continuous common equity offering program at an average price of $141.73 per share, providing gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million.      

EastGroup, an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.6 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-recent-debt-and-equity-transactions-301029766.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
11:43aEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Recent Debt and Equity Transactions
PU
11:31aEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : ­­EastGroup Properties Announces Recent Debt and Equity T..
PR
03/05EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces 161st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/28EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Presentation at Citi 2020 Global Property CEO C..
PR
02/13EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/06EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/06EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year 2019 Results
PR
01/28EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2019 Distributi..
PR
2019EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group