Eastmain Resources Inc., High Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Claude Lemasson, President & CEO of Eastmain Resources Inc. talks about the junior exploration company's impressive progress over the last three years.





Eastmain Resources Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar. 2 - Mar. 3, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER) (OTCQX: EANRF)

www.eastmain.com

