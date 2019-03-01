Log in
EASTMAIN RESOURCES INC

(ER)
Eastmain Resources Inc., High Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec, CEO Clip Video

03/01/2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Claude Lemasson, President & CEO of Eastmain Resources Inc. talks about the junior exploration company's impressive progress over the last three years.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/eastmain-resources-ceo-clip-90sec-2/

Eastmain Resources Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar. 2 - Mar. 3, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER) (OTCQX: EANRF)

www.eastmain.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43180


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart EASTMAIN RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Eastmain Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAIN RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,69  CAD
Spread / Average Target 410%
Managers
NameTitle
Claude F. Lemasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence Wilson Curtis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Fazzini Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Michael L. Hoffman Independent Non-Executive Director
Blair Schultz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAIN RESOURCES INC-15.15%23
BHP GROUP LTD8.76%127 361
BHP GROUP PLC5.72%127 361
RIO TINTO16.25%98 291
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.54%98 291
ANGLO AMERICAN14.63%37 459
