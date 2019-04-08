2019, Apr 08 - Eastman to Exhibit at WCX™ 19: SAE World Congress Experience, Bringing You the Future of Mobility, April 9–11, 2019

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - April 9, 2019 - Eastman, manufacturer of Saflex® PVB (polyvinyl butyral) interlayers for architectural and automotive glazing applications, will showcase some exciting products at WCX™ 19: SAE World Congress Experience from April 9 to 11 in Detroit, Michigan. This is the mobility industry's most anticipated annual event for the mobility-engineering field. Eastman's exhibit booth, number 1527 in the COBO Center, will feature interactive displays and information about their expansive Saflex PVB automotive product line.

When it comes to automotive glass, automotive engineers from around the world trust Eastman for performance and safety. Saflex interlayer technology delivers advanced glazing performance for a wide range of demanding applications: acoustic, solar, color and Saflex VIEW ST for head-up displays (HUD). Eastman is known for its technical and development expertise - making the company a global leader in PVB interlayers for automotive applications.

Saflex next-generation HUD interlayer

Since the inception of automotive HUD systems in the late 1980s, wedge-shaped interlayers have been used to enable a clearer HUD image. Eastman is showcasing Saflex VIEW HUD PVB, a next-generation solution especially for drivers above or below average height who can experience visual distortion when an image is reflected through multiple layers of glass at an angle. Trade show attendees can experience the Saflex VIEW ST product demonstration at the Eastman booth during WCX. Saflex advanced acoustic interlayers

With the use of Bluetooth technology, voice-activated commands, onboard navigation systems and better audio equipment, consumers want quieter cabins. Saflex Q series reduces noise level by up to 3 dB versus a standard windscreen and up to 5 dB compared to tempered side windows. Thanks to innovations like Saflex Q series interlayers, quieter cabins are possible not just in luxury cars but at all automotive price points.

Saflex advanced solar interlayers

Saflex S series interlayers are designed to absorb infrared (IR) light irradiation from the sun in the wavelengths responsible for generating excessive heat in vehicle interiors. Saflex S series effectively blocks more than 99 percent of UV radiation up to 380 nm and reduces solar heat transmission through a vehicle's glazing while optimizing visibility. As an extra benefit to occupants, Saflex S series has received the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation, marking the first and only time an automotive-grade PVB has been recognized.

Saflex color interlayers

For sleek new windscreens, styled side and back windows, and panoramic sunroofs, laminated glass continues to be a compelling way for automotive OEMs to differentiate their brands. Saflex color interlayers offer a palette of possibilities with various color options to match popular tint colors for automotive glazing. Moreover, colored laminated glass delivers high-performance benefits, including UV/solar control glare reduction, optimal light transmittance, enhanced sound control and safety.

About WCX

WCX brings together more than 11,000 mobility professionals from every segment of the business - connecting companies to share leading-edge trends, discoveries and knowledge for the year ahead. From IoT, Big Data and connectivity to automated and unmanned vehicles, and from safety, blockchain and powertrain to sustainability and cybersecurity, WCX covers every corner of the industry. For more information on the new show features, educational sessions, and world-class speaker lineup at WCX, visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/.

