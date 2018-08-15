Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 15 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on Sep. 01, 2018

Log in
08/15/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2018 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Sep. 01, or as contracts allow. These increases are due to elevated operating costs, especially in raw materials.

EASTMAN™ BENZOIC ACID, ALL PACKAGE TYPES: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.030/LB ($USD 0.066/KG).

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S.A. and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 19:15:01 UTC
