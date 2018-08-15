Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 15 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on Sep. 01, 2018

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2018 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Sep. 01, or as contracts allow. These increases are due to elevated operating costs, especially in raw materials.

EASTMAN™ BENZOIC ACID, ALL PACKAGE TYPES: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.030/LB ($USD 0.066/KG).

