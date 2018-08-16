Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 16 - Eastman and Babelito celebrate 9 years of collaborating to foster the welfare of Argentine mothers and babies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Babelito bottles are made with BPA-free Eastman Tritan™ copolyester for easy cleaning and confident use by consumers.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 31, 2018 - Babelito, a company dedicated to manufacturing innovative baby care articles for more than 47 years, was among the first companies to use Eastman Tritan™ copolyester 9 years ago. Today, it continues to innovate with BPA-free Tritan for its baby bottles.

Babelito was the first baby bottle manufacturer in Argentina to replace polycarbonate (PC) with Tritan. This not only lets Babelito comply with the 2008 ban on PC in baby bottles but also helps concerned mothers feel confident about what goes into the products that contact their babies.

The innovation continues. Recently, Babelito launched 7 models of baby bottles in the Argentinian and South American markets. All are made with BPA-free Tritan for glasslike clarity and gloss without the risk of shattering. Tritan also gives bottles excellent dishwasher durability, so it's easy to keep them clean and sanitized for baby's health.

'Due to its chemical resistance, Tritan is a copolyester that has excellent performance in the different environments in which it is subjected. Therefore, the bottle will remain clear and will not retain odor or flavor, both very important attributes for parents,' said Rogerio Dias, LAR sales manager of specialty plastics at Eastman.

'At Babelito, we look for the best material to comply with regulations and to provide superior technology that make mothers confident and secure. We chose Tritan, since it meets the security features that our consumer's need. This is reflected in easier cleaning of the product, which gives peace of mind to the mother,' added Luis Pillado, president of Linea Para el Bebe, Babelito SA of Argentina.

About Eastman Chemical Company:
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialized additives company that produces a wide range of products found in items that people use every day. With a specialized business portfolio, Eastman works with clients to offer innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-based approach leverages world-class technology platforms and leadership positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent and superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves clients in more than 100 countries and had revenues of approximately $9.5 billion in 2017. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, United States and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.mx

About Babelito
Company that develops and manufactures childcare products with the aim of always offering quality, useful, innovative and safe products for the baby and their mother, one of its greatest achievements is the baby bottle with two support positions, thanks to which it gained an invention patent at international level. Babelito is an Argentinian company that through new technologies creates and improves products to meet the needs of the baby and the mother improving the time of feeding, breastfeeding, hygiene, play and safety, visit www.babelito.com

Press Contact:

Alterpraxis

Jorge Sánchez
Tel. +52 (55) 6270-2174
jorge.sanchez@alterpraxis.com.mx

Fernanda Vélez
Tel. +52 (55) 6270-2161
fernanda.velez@alterpraxis.com.mx

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
11:01pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2018, Aug 16 - Eastman and Babelito celebrate 9 years of coll..
PU
08/15EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2018, Aug 15 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on Sep. 01, 201..
PU
08/12EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Kilgore College trustees to formally appoint new members
AQ
08/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report
AQ
08/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Board Declares Dividend
AQ
08/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference
PU
08/03EASTMAN CHEMICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/02EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2018, Aug 02 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend
PU
08/02EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Board Declares Dividend
GL
08/02EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2018, Aug 02 - Eastman Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Eastman Chemical (EMN) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conferen.. 
08/02Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update 
07/27Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) CEO Mark Costa on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/27Eastman Chemical Co. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Eastman Chemical nixes effort to sell Texas ethylene plants 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 215 M
EBIT 2018 1 736 M
Net income 2018 1 216 M
Debt 2018 6 014 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 11,59
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 13 992 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY6.91%13 992
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 032
AIR LIQUIDE0.24%51 392
PRAXAIR0.43%44 672
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.40%43 441
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-9.91%41 377
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.