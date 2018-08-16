Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 16 - Eastman and Babelito celebrate 9 years of collaborating to foster the welfare of Argentine mothers and babies

Babelito bottles are made with BPA-free Eastman Tritan™ copolyester for easy cleaning and confident use by consumers.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 31, 2018 - Babelito, a company dedicated to manufacturing innovative baby care articles for more than 47 years, was among the first companies to use Eastman Tritan™ copolyester 9 years ago. Today, it continues to innovate with BPA-free Tritan for its baby bottles.

Babelito was the first baby bottle manufacturer in Argentina to replace polycarbonate (PC) with Tritan. This not only lets Babelito comply with the 2008 ban on PC in baby bottles but also helps concerned mothers feel confident about what goes into the products that contact their babies.

The innovation continues. Recently, Babelito launched 7 models of baby bottles in the Argentinian and South American markets. All are made with BPA-free Tritan for glasslike clarity and gloss without the risk of shattering. Tritan also gives bottles excellent dishwasher durability, so it's easy to keep them clean and sanitized for baby's health.

'Due to its chemical resistance, Tritan is a copolyester that has excellent performance in the different environments in which it is subjected. Therefore, the bottle will remain clear and will not retain odor or flavor, both very important attributes for parents,' said Rogerio Dias, LAR sales manager of specialty plastics at Eastman.

'At Babelito, we look for the best material to comply with regulations and to provide superior technology that make mothers confident and secure. We chose Tritan, since it meets the security features that our consumer's need. This is reflected in easier cleaning of the product, which gives peace of mind to the mother,' added Luis Pillado, president of Linea Para el Bebe, Babelito SA of Argentina.

About Eastman Chemical Company:

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialized additives company that produces a wide range of products found in items that people use every day. With a specialized business portfolio, Eastman works with clients to offer innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-based approach leverages world-class technology platforms and leadership positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent and superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves clients in more than 100 countries and had revenues of approximately $9.5 billion in 2017. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, United States and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.mx

About Babelito

Company that develops and manufactures childcare products with the aim of always offering quality, useful, innovative and safe products for the baby and their mother, one of its greatest achievements is the baby bottle with two support positions, thanks to which it gained an invention patent at international level. Babelito is an Argentinian company that through new technologies creates and improves products to meet the needs of the baby and the mother improving the time of feeding, breastfeeding, hygiene, play and safety, visit www.babelito.com

