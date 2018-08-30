Eastman Chemical : 2018, Aug 29 - Healthcare leader Apollo Life selects BPA-free Tritan™ from Eastman for feeding bottle

Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Healthcare leader Apollo Life selects BPA-free Tritan™ from Eastman for feeding bottle

08/30/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Tritan provides a beautiful and sensible response to the 2017 ban on BPA.

Kingsport, Tenn., USA - August 30, 2018 - The 2017 ban by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on BPA-based polymers in food contact products changed the marketing environment for many products. This is particularly true in the baby care category, where parents and healthcare experts are acutely concerned about any material that touches babies and the foods they eat.

Apollo Brands, part of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., has long been a leader in baby feeding bottles and other infant care products. Since 2017, the company has offered Apollo Life brand bottles made with Tritan™ from Eastman.

Parents can use BPA-free Tritan with confidence knowing that it has earned many global certifications, including BIS as well as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NSF and others. Apollo Life bottles made with Tritan also offer many additional benefits for both babies and their parents:

  • Tritan bottles offers glasslike clarity and excellent impact resistance, even after repeated rounds of sterilization.
  • Unique bottle design makes cleaning and sterilization easy.
  • Tritan bottles won't retain unwanted odors and tastes that can turn babies into fussy feeders.

The Apollo Life bottle made with Tritan is available in 150 mL and 250 mL sizes and is currently sold within India through more than 3,100 Apollo Pharmacy stores, where families purchase their day-to-day healthcare products.

'Baby care is an important category for us,' says Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, head of Apollo Brands. 'Using Tritan in baby feeding bottles has allowed us to create high quality, value-added products for our most discerning customers.'

Apollo Life also has drawn on Eastman's technical and market expertise to help ensure optimum results from its associate manufacturers. The Eastman team's proactiveness to work throughout the value chain has been a good experience for both companies and a boost to the satisfaction of baby feeding bottles.

It's a healthy relationship that is fostering new opportunities for other Apollo Life products.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About Apollo Pharmacy
Apollo Pharmacy is India's largest pharmacy, and allied retail stores have 3,100+ stores across India. Parent group Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is an Indian hospital chain based in Chennai, India. It was founded by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy in 1983. Several of the group's hospitals have been among the first in India to receive international healthcare accreditation by American-based Joint Commission International (JCI), as well as 13 National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) hospitals. For more information, visit https://www.apollopharmacy.in.

  • Eastman Contact

    Mr. Suman Kumar Basu
    Phone: +91 11 4105 8700
    skbasu@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:06:07 UTC
