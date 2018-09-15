Log in
Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN)
News 
Eastman Chemical : 2018, Sep 14 - Eastman increases RESIN INTERMEDIATES prices on Oct. 01, 2018

09/15/2018

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sep. 14, 2018 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Oct. 01, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ NPG (all package types) : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.030/LB ($USD 0.070/KG) in North America/Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9.0 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 22:17:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 215 M
EBIT 2018 1 736 M
Net income 2018 1 215 M
Debt 2018 6 014 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 11,62
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 13 693 M
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY4.62%13 693
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%94 070
AIR LIQUIDE0.76%53 010
PRAXAIR2.92%45 779
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.86%41 303
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-19.55%35 437
